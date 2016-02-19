Biological Response Mediators and Modulators
1st Edition
John Jacob Abel Symposia on Drug Development
Description
Biological Response Mediators and Modulators explains that the behavior of a cell depends upon the absorption of the ligand, the quantity of functional receptors existing for ligand recognition and binding, and the transduction of the signal through successive intercellular events. The book presents such model systems as the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor, the epidermal growth factor receptor, and the insulin receptor.
The LDL receptor is a model for a class of surface receptors that facilitate the cellular application of macromolecules through the process of receptor-mediated endocytosis. The book discusses the general characteristics of receptor-mediated endocytosis. Another topic of interest is the property of growth-related cell surface receptors. The section that follows describes the function of these receptors as tyrosine-specific protein kinases, which is related to the protein yields of some viral oncogenes. The amount of receptors in a cell depends upon the rates of synthesis and inactivation.
The book will provide valuable insights for scientists, cytologists, students, and researchers in the field of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Session I Cell Surface Receptors
1. Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis as Exemplified by the Low-Density Lipoprotein Receptor
2. The Receptor for EGF Functions as a Tyrosine-Specific Protein Kinase
3. Regulation of Insulin Receptor Metabolism: Mechanism of Insulin-Induced Receptor Down-Regulation
Session II Lipid Mediators and Modulators
4. Metabolism of Arachidonic Acid by the Cyclooxygenase Pathway in Mast Cells and by the 15-Lipoxygenase Pathway in Human Eosinophils
5. Physiologic and Pathobiologic Effects of Leukotrienes C4, D4, and E4
6. Biological Activities of Leukotriene B4 and Other Hydroxyeicosatetraenoic Acids (HETEs)
7. Acetyl Glyceryl Ether Phosphorylcholine (AGEPC). A Model Anaphylactomimetic Mediator
8. The Role of Lipoxygenase Products of Arachidonic Acid in Inflammatory Events Mediated by Human Basophils and Mast Cells
Session III Complement Reaction on Cell Surfaces
9. The Chemistry and Biology of C3a, C4a, and C5a and Their Effects on Cells
10. On the Size Heterogeneity and Molecular Composition of the Transmembrane Channels Produced by Complement
11. Membrane Damage by Complement Components C5b-C9: Biochemical and Ultrastructural Studies
Session IV Lymphokines
12. Cytokine-Cell Interactions that Modulate Inflammatory Reactions
13. Interleukin-2 and the Regulation of Cytotoxic Cells
14. Pharmacological Modulations of IgE-Binding Factor
15. Mechanisms of Antiviral Action of Interferons
Session V The Cytokines and Other Agents that Involve Macrophages and T Lymphocytes
16. Pharmacological Manipulation of the Chemotactic Factor Receptor on Leukocytes
17. Secretory Products in Cytotoxicity
18. Antibody-Mediated Tumor Suppression: Possible Role of Lysophosphatidylcholine and Interleukin 1
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216256
About the Editor
J. Thomas August
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland