Biological Research on Addiction
1st Edition
Comprehensive Addictive Behaviors and Disorders, Volume 2
Description
Biological Research on Addiction examines the neurobiological mechanisms of drug use and drug addiction, describing how the brain responds to addictive substances as well as how it is affected by drugs of abuse. The book's four main sections examine behavioral and molecular biology; neuroscience; genetics; and neuroimaging and neuropharmacology as they relate to the addictive process.
This volume is especially effective in presenting current knowledge on the key neurobiological and genetic elements in an individual’s susceptibility to drug dependence, as well as the processes by which some individuals proceed from casual drug use to drug dependence.
Biological Research on Addiction is one of three volumes comprising the 2,500-page series, Comprehensive Addictive Behaviors and Disorders. This series provides the most complete collection of current knowledge on addictive behaviors and disorders to date. In short, it is the definitive reference work on addictions.
Key Features
- Each article provides glossary, full references, suggested readings, and a list of web resources
- Edited and authored by the leaders in the field around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
- Discusses the genetic basis of addiction
- Covers basic science research from a variety of animal studies
Readership
Researchers and students in psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience and neurology
Table of Contents
Preface
Scope and Format
Volume 2: Biological Research on Addiction
Editors: Biographies
List of Contributors
Section I: Behavioral Biology, Preclinical Animal Studies of Addiction
Chapter 1. Neurobiological Mechanisms of Drug Addiction: An Introduction
Conceptual Framework for Neurobiology of Addiction
Neurobiology of the Binge/Intoxication Stage
Neurobiology of the Withdrawal/Negative Affect Stage
Neurobiology of the Preoccupation/Anticipation Stage
Molecular and Cellular Targets within the Brain Circuits Associated with Addiction
Brain Imaging Circuits Involved in Human Addiction
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter 2. Mice and Alcohol
Introduction
Drinking Studies
Operant Oral Self-Administration
Conditioned Taste Aversion and Conditioned Place Preference
Motor Behavior
Alcohol Withdrawal and Dependence
Anxiety and Novelty Seeking
Summary
Chapter 3. Alcohol and Rats
Introduction
Drinking Studies
Conditioned Place Preference
Conditioned Taste Aversion
Sensitivity to Alcohol and Tolerance/Sensitization Phenomenon
Alcohol Dependence, Withdrawal, Operant Oral Self-Administration, and Relapse
Conclusions
Chapter 4. Nonhuman Primate Models of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
Introduction
Use of Nonhuman Primates in Alcohol Research
Pharmacological Models
Behavioral Models
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter 5. Zebrafish and Alcohol
Alcohol-Related Human Diseases Represent a Large Unmet Medical Need
Animal Models and Their Role in Alcohol Research
Zebrafish, A Promising Laboratory Animal in Alcohol Research
Acute Behavioral Effects of Alcohol in Zebrafish
Chronic Behavioral Effects of Alcohol in Zebrafish
Neurochemical Changes Associated with Alcohol Administration in Zebrafish
Gene Expression Changes Resulting from Chronic Alcohol Exposure in Zebrafish
Strain Differences
The Effects of Embryonic Exposure to Low Alcohol Concentrations
Alcohol Preference and Avoidance in Zebrafish: An Unsolved Problem
Research Areas not Covered in this Chapter
Conclusion
Chapter 6. Alcohol and Drosophila melanogaster
Introduction
Ethanol Exposure, and Measures in Flies
Alcohol-Induced Behaviors and Responses
Large-Scale Approaches to Alcohol Studies in Flies
Chapter 7. Animal Models of Addiction other than Alcohol: Amphetamines
Amphetamine – A Historical Perspective
Mechanism of Action of Amphetamine
Transition from Amphetamine Use to Dependence
Animal Models in Substance Dependence Research
Behavioral Locomotor Sensitization
Behavioral Stereotypies
Operant Self-administration of Amphetamine
Condition Place Preference – CPP
Intracranial Self-stimulation – ICSS
Drug Discrimination Models – DD
Chapter 8. Animal Models of Addiction: Cannabinoids
Cannabinoids in the Brain and in the Laboratory
Cannabinoid Dependence, a Widespread but Overlooked Phenomenon
The Rationale for Using Animal Models
Goals of Addiction-Related Cannabinoid Studies
Cannabinoid Self-Administration, a Direct Model of Cannabinoid Abuse
Cannabinoid Self-Administration Procedures
Indirect Behavioral Assessments of Cannabinoid Reward
Reward-Related Intracranial Techniques
Other Addiction-Related Behavioral Effects of Cannabinoids
Assessing “Gateway” Interactions Between Cannabinoids and Other Drugs
Effects of Cannabinoid-Receptor Antagonists
Development of Safer Cannabinoid-Related Medications
The Continuing Role of Animal Models
Chapter 9. Animal Models of Drug Addiction: Cocaine
Introduction
Cocaine Addiction: Definitions
Behavioral Effects
The Future
Chapter 10. Effects of Nicotine in Animal Models of Drug Addiction Across Species
Introduction
Experimental Procedures for Studying Nicotine’s Effects
Effects of Nicotine in Experimental Animals
Conclusions
Chapter 11. Preclinical Animal Studies: Alcohol
Introduction
Preclinical Procedures Used to Model Alcohol Use and Its Other Effects
Neuropharmacological Studies in Alcohol-Dependence Models
Conclusions
Chapter 12. Preclinical Animal Studies: Cannabinoids
Introduction
History of Therapeutic Use of Cannabinoids
Overview of the Endocannabinoid System
Preclinical Animal Models of Disease Relevant to Cannabinoids
Energy Balance: Appetite and Metabolism
Multiple Sclerosis
Pain
Neuroprotection
Epilepsy
Psychotic Illness
Anxiety and Mood Disorders
Cannabinoids and the Reward System: Treatments for Drug Addiction
Cognition
Other Therapeutic Uses of Cannabinoid Drugs
Improved Cannabinoid Medicines
The Future for Cannabinoid Medicines
Chapter 13. Preclinical Animal Studies: Cocaine
Introduction
The Neurobiology of Cocaine Abuse
Preclinical Models: Predictive Validity
Animal Models: Face Validity
Animal Models: Construct Validity
Conclusions and Remarks
Chapter 14. Preclinical Animal Studies: Nicotine
Introduction
Overview of Nicotine Pharmacology
Aspects of Nicotine Dependence
Animal Models: Definition
Neurochemical and Simple Behavioral Models
Models of Acquisition/Maintenance
Models of Nicotine Reinforcement
Models of Motivation to Consume Nicotine
Models of Neuroadaptations Occurring with the Development of Nicotine Dependence
Models of Nicotine Withdrawal
Models of Relapse and Drug Seeking
Summary
Chapter 15. Preclinical Animal Studies: Opiates
Introduction
Overview of Opiate Pharmacology
Opiates and Dependence
Vulnerability Factors
Summary
Chapter 16. Overview of Animal Models of Drug Addiction: Commonalities to Human Addiction
Introduction
Alcohol Addiction
Nicotine Addiction
Opiates
Psychostimulant Addiction
Summary/Conclusion
Section II: Neuroscience
Chapter 17. Common Mechanisms of Addiction
Introduction
Risk Factors
Relapse Vulnerability: Stress, Context, and Drug Cues
Neurocircuitry of Addiction
Decision-making and Cognitive Control
Cellular Correlates
Conclusions
Chapter 18. Neuroadaptive Changes that Result from Chronic Drug Exposure
Introduction
Behavioral Adaptations
Neurochemical Adaptations
Cellular and Molecular Adaptations
Summary and the Future of New “Omics” Techniques
Chapter 19. The Dark Side of Addiction: Dysregulated Neuroadaptation of Emotional Neurocircuits
Stages of the Addiction Cycle
Somatic versus Motivational Withdrawal
Opponent Processes Begin with the First Administration of a Drug
Dysregulated Reward and Opponent Process: Within- and Between-System Conceptual Framework
Neurobiological Bases of Within-System Neuroadaptations
Neurobiological Bases of Between-System Neuroadaptations
Implications for Addiction
Chapter 20. Integrating Body and Brain Systems in Addiction Neuroscience
Introduction
Integrating Psychophysiology and Neuroscience
The Central Autonomic Network
The Efferent Stream: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
The Afferent Stream: Baroreceptor-Mediated Feedback
The Baroreflex, Cardiovascular Dysfunction, and Addiction
HRV as a Window into Integrated Brain–Body Functioning
Neurocardiac System Malleability and Treatment Implications
Summary
Chapter 21. Brain Sites and Neurotransmitter Systems Mediating the Reinforcing Effects of Alcohol
Alcohol and Its General Behavioral Effects
Animal Models and Ethanol Reinforcement
Experimental Approaches toward Identifying Brain Regions and Neurotransmitters Mediating Ethanol Reinforcement
Receptor Targets for Ethanol and Regulation of Alcohol Drinking
Brain Regions and Receptors Involved in Regulating Oral Ethanol Reinforcement
Identifying the Local Reinforcing Actions of Ethanol Using ICSA
Summary
Chapter 22. The Mesolimbic Dopamine Reward System and Drug Addiction
Introduction
Description of Mesolimbic Dopamine Reward System
Mesolimbic Dopamine Reward System and Drug Abuse
Implications for Treatment and Prevention of Addiction
Summary
Acknowledgments
Chapter 23. Molecular and Functional Changes in Receptors: GABA and Chronic Alcohol Consumption
Introduction
Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome and the Kindling Hypothesis of Alcohol Dependence
Contribution of GABAAR plasticity to AWS
The CIE Model and Relationship to Human Alcoholism
Chronic EtOH Alters GABAAR Function and Pharmacology
Chronic EtOH Alters GABAAR Subunit Expression
Single-Dose EtOH Intoxication Induces GABAAR Plasticity
Mechanisms of EtOH-Induced GABAAR Plasticity
Phosphorylation/Dephosphorylation Mechanisms of GABAAR Function and Trafficking
Transcriptional and Epigenetic Mechanisms of EtOH-Induced GABAAR Plasticity
Endogenous Neurosteroids and CIE
Neuroimmune Mechanisms of GABAAR Plasticity
Physiological Relevance of GABAAR Plasticity in Different Brain Regions
Conclusions
Chapter 24. Serotonin and Behavioral Stimulant Effects of Addictive Drugs
Introduction
Behavioral Stimulant Effects of Drugs – A General Consideration
Neuronal Mechanisms of Basal Locomotor Activity
The Effects of Addictive Drugs on Serotonin Activity
Evidence of a Serotonin Role in Drug-Induced Locomotor Effects
Limitations of Locomotor Behavior in the Context of Drug Addiction
Conclusion
Chapter 25. The Role of Glutamate Receptors in Addiction
Introduction
Psychostimulants
Opiates
Ethanol
Cannabinoids
Nicotine
Conclusions
Chapter 26. Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Addiction
Introduction
Synaptic Plasticity
Characterizing the Mesolimbic Dopamine System
Drug-Induced Synaptic Plasticity within the Mesolimbic Dopamine System
Drug-Induced Molecular Alterations
Conclusion
Chapter 27. Common Molecular Mechanisms and Neurocircuitry in Alcohol and Nicotine Addiction
Comorbidity of Nicotine and Alcohol
Addiction Neurocircuitry
Upstream CREB Effectors in Nicotine and Alcohol Addiction
CREB and Protein Kinases in Alcohol and Nicotine Addiction
BDNF as a Downstream Target of CREB
Conclusion
Chapter 28. The Role of Brain Development in Drug Effect and Drug Response
Use of Animal Models in Developmental Psychopharmacology and Toxicology
The Developing Brain as a Substrate for Drug Action
Emergence of Drug Responsiveness
Consequences of Drug Exposures during Development
Parting Comments: Early Drug Exposure as Developmental Programming, Increasing Later Vulnerability for Addiction
Chapter 29. Molecular Targets of Ethanol in the Developing Brain
Introduction
Neurotoxicity: Apoptosis and Inhibition of Neurogenesis
Neuronal Migration
Signal Transduction Pathways
Micronutrients
Neuroinflammation
Epigenetics
Screening for Molecular Targets
Horizons
Chapter 30. Addiction, Hippocampal Neurogenesis, and Neuroplasticity in the Adult Brain
Introduction to Neuroplasticity
Addiction and the Brain: Beyond the Reward Pathway
Hippocampal Circuitry: An Introduction
Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis: A Novel Aspect of Hippocampal Neuroplasticity
Stages of Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis
Measurement of Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis: Important Considerations of Labeling and Timing
What Is the Function of Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis?
Important Considerations in Exploring the Effects of Drugs of Abuse on Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis
How Do Addictive Substances Influence Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis?
How Do the Results of Studies with Experimenter-Delivered Drugs Influence Our Understanding of the Role of New Neurons in the Process of Addiction?
Summary
Chapter 31. Neurogenesis and Addictive Disorders
Introduction
Animal Models of Addiction
Animal Models of Craving
Reward and Relapse Circuitry in the Adult Brain
Medial Prefrontal Cortex
Hippocampal Formation
Chapter 32. Neural Mechanisms of Learning: Animal Models of Cocaine Addiction
Neuroanatomy of Cocaine Addiction
Discriminative Stimuli
Conditioned Stimuli
Context
Stress
Chapter 33. Memory Reconsolidation and Drugs of Abuse
Introduction
Background on Reconsolidation
Reconsolidation of Drug-Associated Memories
Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 34. Binge Drinking and Withdrawal: Neural Mechanisms in Humans
The Definition and Prevalence of Binge Drinking
Factors Mediating the Occurrence of Social Binge Drinking
Withdrawal from Alcohol
Cognitive and Emotional Consequences of Binge Drinking and Withdrawal
Neural Mechanisms of Binge Drinking- and Withdrawal-Induced Impairments
Binge Drinking as a Predisposing Factor for Alcoholism
Summary
Chapter 35. The Neural Basis of Decision Making in Addiction
Statement of the Problem
A Historical Overview of the Neuroscience of Decision Making
Outline of a Neurological Model
The Impulsive System
The Reflective System
Neural Systems That Intensify Motivation and Weaken Control of Behavior: The Insula
Conclusion
Chapter 36. Addiction and the Human Adolescent Brain
Overview
Background
Neural Consequences of Addiction
Summary
Chapter 37. Neuropsychological Precursors and Consequences of Addiction
Introduction
Neuropsychology: Fundamentals
Neuropsychological Precursors
Neuropsychological Consequences
Summary
Chapter 38. Human Neurophysiology: EEG and Quantitative EEG in Addiction Research
Electroencephalography
Quantitative Electroencephalography
Event-Related Brain Potentials
EEG and ERP Findings by Addictive Substance
Treatment Implications
Summary
Chapter 39. Incentive Salience and the Transition to Addiction
Drug Addiction, Recovery, and Relapse
The Incentive Sensitization Theory
What Is Incentive Salience?
Mesolimbic Dopamine as a Common Currency for Incentive Salience
Sensitization of Incentive Salience
Factors That Influence Sensitization
A Role for Pleasure?
Summary
Chapter 40. The Neurobiological Basis of Personality Risk for Addiction
The Link between Personality and Drug Abuse
Focus on Impulsivity
Methodological Considerations
The Neurobiology of Behavioral Inhibition
The Neurobiology of Behavioral Activation
Summary
Chapter 41. Neuroeconomics and Addiction: Integrating Neuroscience, Cognition, and Behavioral Economics
Introduction
Introduction to Neuroeconomics
Neural Mechanisms of Reward Valuation
Neuroeconomics and Addiction: Biased Reward Valuation
Treatment Implications
Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter 42. Common Neural Mechanisms in Obesity and Drug Addiction
Behavioral and Psychological Similarities
Neurobiological Similarities: Structure
Neurobiological Similarities: Cue Exposure
Neurobiological Similarities: Consumption
Important Differences
Treatment and Policy Implications
Summary
Chapter 43. Brain Mechanisms of Addiction Treatment Effects
Treating Addiction
Brain Mechanisms of Behavioral Treatments for Addiction in Common Use
Brain Mechanisms of Current Pharmacological Treatments for Addiction
Possible Pharmacotherapies for Addiction Under Investigation
Other Novel Treatment Approaches Under Investigation
Summary
Chapter 44. Genetics of Ecstasy (MDMA) Use
Background
MDMA Metabolism and Pharmacogenetics
5-HTT, COMT, and MDMA Physiological and Subjective Effects
Psychopathology and Genetics
Genetics and Neuropsychological Performance
Summary
Chapter 45. Genetics of Nicotine Addiction
Epidemiology of Nicotine Addiction
Linkage Analysis in NA
Candidate Gene Association Studies of NA
Genome-Wide Association Study of NA
Molecular Biology of Nicotinic Receptors
Genetic Animal Models of NA
Summary
Section III: Genetics
Chapter 46. Intermediate Phenotypes/Endophenotypes and Pathways to Addiction
Introduction
PSU Is a Complex Phenotype
Intermediate Phenotypes
Validating Endophenotypes
P3AR as an Endophenotype
Conclusion
Chapter 47. Twin Studies and the Heritability of Substance Use Disorders
Introduction
Development of SUDs
Specific Drugs of Abuse
Comorbidity with Other Psychiatric Disorders
Ethnicity
Discussion
Conclusion
Chapter 48. The Epigenetic Consequences of Drinking
Historical Considerations
Epigenetics
Alcohol Actions on the Epigenome
Alcohol-Mediated Epigenetic Changes in Liver
Alcohol-Mediated Epigenetic Changes in Brain
Use of High Throughput Technology to Detect Alcohol-Related Epigenomic Changes: Epigenotyping
The State of Epigenetic Pharmacotherapy
Summary
Chapter 49. Genetics of Alcohol Use Disorders
Alcohol Dependence Is Heritable
Alcoholism Is a Complex Genetic Disease
Genes of Alcohol Metabolism
Searches for Additional Genes Influencing Risk for Alcoholism
Rare Variants
Endophenotypes and Related Traits
Effects of Genetic Variants Across the Life Cycle
Other Diseases Related to Alcohol Consumption
Summary
Chapter 50. Genetics of Opioid Addiction
Factors Influencing Initiation and Perpetuation of Opioid Addiction
Stress as a Key Factor in Initiation of Addiction
Hypothesis-Driven Array Studies of Association with Heroin Addiction
Epigenetic Modifications and Opioid Addiction
Effects of Polymorphisms on the Optimal Pharmacological Dose Selection of Opioid Addiction Treatment
Summary
Chapter 51. The Genetics of Cannabis Use and Cannabis Use Disorders
Background
Overview
The Measurement and Diagnosis of CUD
Basic Genetic Epidemiology
Advanced Genetic Epidemiology
Gene Finding: Genome Wide Linkage and Association
Future Directions: Joint Modeling of Genomics and Environment
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chapter 52. The Genetics of Drugs of Abuse Metabolism
The LADME Scheme
Metabolism
Examples of Genetic Variations Influencing the Metabolism of Drugs of Abuse
Role of CYP Isoforms in the Metabolism of Drugs of Abuse
Role of Other Phase I Enzymes than CYP in the Metabolism of Drugs of Abuse
Role of UGT in the Metabolism of Drugs of Abuse
Summary
Chapter 53. Addiction Neuroethics: Ethical and Social Implications of Genetic and Neuroscience Research on Addiction
Introduction
Theories of Addiction: Commonsense and Neurobiological Models
Policy Implications of Neuroscience Addiction Research
Practical Applications of Genetic and Neuroscience Research
Implications for Addiction Researchers and Ethicists
Section IV: Neuropharmacology/Imaging/Genetics
Chapter 54. Multinuclear Magnetic Resonance Methods and the Study of Mechanisms of Addiction in Humans
Introduction
13C MRS
31P MRS
23Na MRS
Summary
Chapter 55. Neuropharmacology of Nicotine
Introduction
Effects of Various Neurotransmitter Systems
Conclusions
Chapter 56. Neuropharmacology of Cocaine and Amphetamine
Introduction
Amphetamine
Amphetamine and the Monoamine Neurotransmitters
Amphetamine and Non-Monamine Neurotransmitter Systems
Behavioral Effects of Amphetamine
Cocaine
Cocaine and the Monoamine Neurotransmitters
Cocaine and Non-Monamine Neurotransmitter Systems
Behavioral Effects of Cocaine
Conclusions
Chapter 57. Neurobiology of Methamphetamine
Background and History
Medical Use
Epidemiology
Administration Routes for Methamphetamine
Patterns of Methamphetamine Use
Methamphetamine: Mechanism of Action
Methamphetamine Effects
Methamphetamine Induces Neurotoxicity
Mechanisms of Methamphetamine-Induced Neurotoxicity
Summary, Conclusions, and Future Directions for Research
Chapter 58. Neuropharmacology of Cannabinoids
Cannabinoids and Cannabinoid Receptors
Endocannabinoids: Discovery, Biosynthesis, and Inactivation
ECB Signaling as a Mechanism of Synaptic Plasticity
Behavioral Effects of Cannabinoids
Conclusions
Chapter 59. Neuropharmacology of Benzodiazepines
Clinical Use of Benzodiazepines
The GABAA Receptor
Utility of Benzodiazepines in Treatment of Addiction
Tolerance
Dependence Liability
Abuse Liability
Conclusion
Chapter 60. Neuropharmacology of Ecstasy (MDMA) and Other Designer Drugs
Ecstasy (MDMA) and Other Amphetamine Derivatives
Animal Studies
Are the Animal Data Relevant for Humans?
Studies with Ecstasy Users
Studies with AMPH Users
Conclusions
Chapter 61. Neuropharmacology of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and Other Hallucinogens
The History of Hallucinogens
Effects of Hallucinogens
Mechanism of Action
Chemical Classes of Hallucinogens
Hallucinogen Effects on Neuronal Activity
Possible Therapeutic Effects of Hallucinogens
Summary
Chapter 62. Neuropharmacology of Inhalants
The Special Case of Inhalants
Main Classes of Inhalants
Inhalant Effects: The Clinical Experience
Behavioral Pharmacology
Mechanisms of Action
A Proposed Agenda for Inhalant Neuropharmacology Research
Concluding Remarks
Chapter 63. Alcohol Neuroimaging in Humans
Introduction
Harmful Alcohol Use: Imaging Studies of Neurotoxic Effects
Development of Alcohol Tolerance and Withdrawal: Role of Glutamatergic and GABAergic Neurotransmission
Alcohol Craving and Reduced Control of Alcohol Intake: Brain Imaging Studies of Neurobiological Correlates
Dysfunction of Reward-Related Learning in Alcoholism
Summary and Outlook
Research Fields and Scientific Approach
Chapter 64. Neuroimaging of Nicotine and Tobacco Smoking in Humans
Nicotine and Tobacco Neuroimaging: A Young and Challenging Field
Methods of Neuroimaging Research
Structural Changes
Molecular Changes
Changes in Transmitter Systems
Functional Changes
Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 65. Ecstasy (MDMA) and other designer drugs: Neuroimaging
Overview
MDMA (Ecstasy)
Summary
Chapter 66. Opioids Neuroimaging
Introduction
PET/SPECT Studies
Pharmacological Magnetic Resonance Imaging Studies
Summary
Chapter 67. Neuroimaging in Problem Gambling
Introduction
This Is Your Brain on Gambling
Reward and Punishment Sensitivity in Problem Gambling
Decision Making
Cue Reactivity in Problem Gambling
Executive Functions
Psychological Biases: Near Misses, High-Risk Gambles
Future Directions for Neuroimaging Research and Clinical Implications
Conclusions
Chapter 68. Cocaine and Amphetamine Neuroimaging in Small Rodents
Introduction
Neuroimaging Mapping Studies
Interpretation of the phMRI Signal
Application of Novel Techniques
Summary
Chapter 69. The Impact of Regular Cannabis Use on the Human Brain: A Review of Structural Neuroimaging Studies
Introduction
Results
Sample Characteristics
Neuroimaging Data
Discussion
Potential Mediators of Structural Brain Alterations in Regular CB Users
Methodological Limitations
Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 758
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 26th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983602
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123983350
About the Editor-in-Chief
Peter Miller
Peter M. Miller, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in the Center for Drug and Alcohol Programs at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Addictive Behaviors and an experienced researcher and clinician in the field of alcohol use disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, USA
Reviews
"The book considers the neurobiological mechanisms of drug use and drug addiction as well as the animal models developed to gain this knowledge…This volume provides an in-depth, detailed review of the wide range of literature on the key neurobiological and genetic elements involved in the development of addictions. This is an exceptional comprehensive reference." Rating: 4 Stars--Doody.com, January 24, 2014
"Miller aims to improve the lives of addicts and their families through a comprehensive and detailed understanding of the addictive process, while providing a science-based approach to the study, prevention and treatment of addictions… It targets advanced undergraduates, graduates, and postdoc students, professors, researchers, clinicians, and policymakers."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013