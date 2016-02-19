Biological Oxidation Systems V1
1st Edition
Description
Biological Oxidation Systems, Volume I is a collection of papers presented at the 1989 Bangalore Symposium on Oxygen Systems. This symposium covers various research studies on the essential roles, and the dangers of dioxygen reactions in biology.
This volume is organized into five parts encompassing 32 chapters, and starts with an overview of the biological oxidation mechanisms involving oxygen and reduced oxygen derivatives. Parts I and II deal with the catalytic role of cytochrome P-450 and oxidase and oxygenase containing a flavin or pteridine enzymes in several biological oxidation reactions. These parts examine the biochemical aspects, reaction kinetics, and reaction mechanisms of such reactions. Parts III and IV describe first the structure function and properties of copper-containing oxidases and oxygenases. These parts also discuss the role of nonheme iron-containing and other oxygenases in the indole metabolism. Part V focuses on the role of peroxidase enzymes in cell protection and metabolism.
This book will prove useful to biologists, enzyme scientists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Overview: Mechanisms of Biological Oxidations
Mechanisms of Biological Oxidation Reactions Involving Oxygen and Reduced Oxygen Derivatives
I. Cytochrome P-450 Catalyzed Reactions
The Cytochrome P-450 Superfamily: Impact on Biology and Medicine
Transcriptional Regulation of Cytochrome P-450b/e Gene Expression in Rat Liver
Oxidation Reactions Catalyzed by Cytochrome P-450 Enzymes
Cellular Responses To Oxidative Stress
Abberations in Cytochrome P-450 and Mixed Function Oxidase System
Preferential Induction of Biological Oxidation Systems in Alkaloid Metabolism of Plant Tissues Cultures Subjected to Fungal Elicitation
(+)-Pulegone Mediated Hepatotoxicity in Rat; Role of Microsomal Cytochrome P-450
Cytochrome P-450 Catalyzed Reactions in Brain
Microsomal Cytochrome P-450 Mediated N-Oxygenation of Amino Azaheterocycles
Presence of Phenobarbital and 3-Methylcholanthrene Inducible Forms of Cytochrome P-450 in Rat Brain
Recriprocal Post-Translational Regulation of Chick Kidney Mitochondrial 1α- and 24R-Hydroxylase of 25-Hydroxyvitamin D3
Cytoprotective Mechanisms that Offset the Potential Augmentation of Phenobarbital-Induced 02-∙ Generation During Quinone Recylcling
II. Oxidases and Oxygenases Containing a Flavin/Pteridine
Studies on the Mechanism of the Uncoupled Reaction Catalyzed by Rat Liver Phenylalanine Hydroxylase
Why is the Cofactor for the Tetrahydrobiopterin Dependent Monooxygenases not a Dihydroflavin?
Biochemical Aspects of Molybdopterin
The Kinetics and Regulation of Aromatic Amino Acid Hydroxylases: The Effect of Cofactor Structure
The Mechanism of Oxygen Activation by Flavoprotein Monooxygenase
III. Copper-Containing Oxidases and Oxygenases
Copper Proteins: A Review of the Different Classes of Copper Proteins and an In-Depth Investigation of the Active Copper Sites in Dopamine β-Hydroxylase
Structure Function Studies of Dopamine β-Hydroxylase
Novel Oxidation Chemistry of Catecholamine Derivatives and Related Compounds
IV. Nonheme Iron-Containing and Other Oxygenases
Methane Monooxygenase: A Novel Biological Catalyst 0for Hydrocarbon Oxidations
Ozone-Induced Alterations in Quantity and Activity of Rubisco: Implications for Foliar Senescence
Three Isozymes of Catechol 1,2-Dioxygenase (Procatechase) from Ρseudomonas Arvilla C1
The Role of Oxygenase in the Metabolism of Indole
V. Peroxidases in Cell Protection and Metabolism
Lignin-Degrading Peroxidases from Phanerochaete Chrysosporium
Oxidation of Environmental Pollutants by Lignin Peroxidases from White Rot Fungi
Selenoenzymes and Seleno-tRNAs
Selenium-Dependent Glutathione Peroxidase: Expression in Selenium Deficiency
Resonance Raman Spectroscopic Characterization of Horseradish Peroxidase Intermediates
Gastric Peroxidase and Its Role in Cellular Control of Gastric Acid Secretion
The Role of Glutathione Transferases in the Cellular Resistance to Electrophilic Compounds Produced by Biological Oxidations
Superoxide Dismutase Isozymes and Toxicity of Environmental Xenobiotics
