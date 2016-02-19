Biological Oxidation Systems V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125845519, 9780323145749

Biological Oxidation Systems V1

1st Edition

Editors: C.C. Reddy
eBook ISBN: 9780323145749
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1990
Page Count: 568
Description

Biological Oxidation Systems, Volume I is a collection of papers presented at the 1989 Bangalore Symposium on Oxygen Systems. This symposium covers various research studies on the essential roles, and the dangers of dioxygen reactions in biology.

This volume is organized into five parts encompassing 32 chapters, and starts with an overview of the biological oxidation mechanisms involving oxygen and reduced oxygen derivatives. Parts I and II deal with the catalytic role of cytochrome P-450 and oxidase and oxygenase containing a flavin or pteridine enzymes in several biological oxidation reactions. These parts examine the biochemical aspects, reaction kinetics, and reaction mechanisms of such reactions. Parts III and IV describe first the structure function and properties of copper-containing oxidases and oxygenases. These parts also discuss the role of nonheme iron-containing and other oxygenases in the indole metabolism. Part V focuses on the role of peroxidase enzymes in cell protection and metabolism.

This book will prove useful to biologists, enzyme scientists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents Volume 2

Foreword

Preface

Sponsors

Overview: Mechanisms of Biological Oxidations

Mechanisms of Biological Oxidation Reactions Involving Oxygen and Reduced Oxygen Derivatives

I. Cytochrome P-450 Catalyzed Reactions

The Cytochrome P-450 Superfamily: Impact on Biology and Medicine

Transcriptional Regulation of Cytochrome P-450b/e Gene Expression in Rat Liver

Oxidation Reactions Catalyzed by Cytochrome P-450 Enzymes

Cellular Responses To Oxidative Stress

Abberations in Cytochrome P-450 and Mixed Function Oxidase System

Preferential Induction of Biological Oxidation Systems in Alkaloid Metabolism of Plant Tissues Cultures Subjected to Fungal Elicitation

(+)-Pulegone Mediated Hepatotoxicity in Rat; Role of Microsomal Cytochrome P-450

Cytochrome P-450 Catalyzed Reactions in Brain

Microsomal Cytochrome P-450 Mediated N-Oxygenation of Amino Azaheterocycles

Presence of Phenobarbital and 3-Methylcholanthrene Inducible Forms of Cytochrome P-450 in Rat Brain

Recriprocal Post-Translational Regulation of Chick Kidney Mitochondrial 1α- and 24R-Hydroxylase of 25-Hydroxyvitamin D3

Cytoprotective Mechanisms that Offset the Potential Augmentation of Phenobarbital-Induced 02-∙ Generation During Quinone Recylcling

II. Oxidases and Oxygenases Containing a Flavin/Pteridine

Studies on the Mechanism of the Uncoupled Reaction Catalyzed by Rat Liver Phenylalanine Hydroxylase

Why is the Cofactor for the Tetrahydrobiopterin Dependent Monooxygenases not a Dihydroflavin?

Biochemical Aspects of Molybdopterin

The Kinetics and Regulation of Aromatic Amino Acid Hydroxylases: The Effect of Cofactor Structure

The Mechanism of Oxygen Activation by Flavoprotein Monooxygenase

III. Copper-Containing Oxidases and Oxygenases

Copper Proteins: A Review of the Different Classes of Copper Proteins and an In-Depth Investigation of the Active Copper Sites in Dopamine β-Hydroxylase

Structure Function Studies of Dopamine β-Hydroxylase

Novel Oxidation Chemistry of Catecholamine Derivatives and Related Compounds

IV. Nonheme Iron-Containing and Other Oxygenases

Methane Monooxygenase: A Novel Biological Catalyst 0for Hydrocarbon Oxidations

Ozone-Induced Alterations in Quantity and Activity of Rubisco: Implications for Foliar Senescence

Three Isozymes of Catechol 1,2-Dioxygenase (Procatechase) from Ρseudomonas Arvilla C1

The Role of Oxygenase in the Metabolism of Indole

V. Peroxidases in Cell Protection and Metabolism

Lignin-Degrading Peroxidases from Phanerochaete Chrysosporium

Oxidation of Environmental Pollutants by Lignin Peroxidases from White Rot Fungi

Selenoenzymes and Seleno-tRNAs

Selenium-Dependent Glutathione Peroxidase: Expression in Selenium Deficiency

Resonance Raman Spectroscopic Characterization of Horseradish Peroxidase Intermediates

Gastric Peroxidase and Its Role in Cellular Control of Gastric Acid Secretion

The Role of Glutathione Transferases in the Cellular Resistance to Electrophilic Compounds Produced by Biological Oxidations

Superoxide Dismutase Isozymes and Toxicity of Environmental Xenobiotics

Author Index

Key Word Index

