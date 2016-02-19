Biological Oxidation Systems V1

Biological Oxidation Systems, Volume I is a collection of papers presented at the 1989 Bangalore Symposium on Oxygen Systems. This symposium covers various research studies on the essential roles, and the dangers of dioxygen reactions in biology.

This volume is organized into five parts encompassing 32 chapters, and starts with an overview of the biological oxidation mechanisms involving oxygen and reduced oxygen derivatives. Parts I and II deal with the catalytic role of cytochrome P-450 and oxidase and oxygenase containing a flavin or pteridine enzymes in several biological oxidation reactions. These parts examine the biochemical aspects, reaction kinetics, and reaction mechanisms of such reactions. Parts III and IV describe first the structure function and properties of copper-containing oxidases and oxygenases. These parts also discuss the role of nonheme iron-containing and other oxygenases in the indole metabolism. Part V focuses on the role of peroxidase enzymes in cell protection and metabolism.

This book will prove useful to biologists, enzyme scientists, and researchers.