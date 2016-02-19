Biological Oxidants: Generation and Injurious Consequences
Biological Oxidants: Generation and Injurious Consequences is a collection of papers that describes research work done concerning molecules of the intracellular and plasma membrane generating system in leukocytes; the intracellular interactions in oxidant-induced cellular injury; malignant transformation; and intracellular mechanism of oxidant formation.
One paper reviews biological oxidants and the molecular basis of chronic granulomatous disease, particularly on compositions found within the plasma membrane. One such composition concerns the discovery of a flavocytochrome b as the central electron-transporting molecule in this system. Another paper examines the early injury of cells caused by external oxidants and the consequences of DNA damage. Other papers review the metabolism of vascular endothelial-derived reactive species, the calcium-modulated cellular effects of oxidants, as well as, the mechanism of inflammatory oxidant damage in tissues.
This book is suitable for biochemists, microbiologists, and academicians whose works involve research of cell membranes.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Composition and Function of the NADPH Oxidase of Phagocytic Cells with Particular Reference to Redox Components Located within the Plasma Membrane 1
I. Introduction 1
II. Early Attempts to Identify the Oxidase System in Cells, Organelles, and Extracts
III. Identification of Cytochrome b-245 and Recognition of the Oxidase asan Electron Transport
IV. Biochemical Properties
V. Purification and Identification of Cytochrome b-245
VI. Molecular Biology of Genes Coding for Cytochrome b-245 and Their Abnormality in Chronic Granulomatous Disease
VII. Flavocytochrome Component of the Oxidase
VIII. Terminology
IX. Cytosolic Factors
X. Model of the Oxidase Electron Transport System
References
Chapter 2 Early Injury of Cells by External Oxidants and the Consequences of DNA Damage
I. Introduction
IL Biochemical Pathways Affected by Oxidants
References
Chapter 3 Cytosolic Components of NADPH Oxidase: Identity,Function, and Role in Regulation of Oxidase Activity
I. Introduction
II. Concept of Multiple NADPH Oxidase Components
III. Primary Structure and Properties of the Cytosolic Components
IV. Phosphorylation of p47-phox
V. Translocation of p47-phox and p67-phox
VI. Cytosolic Oxidase Components Exist as Complexes in the Unstimulated Cell
VII. Cytoskeletal Involvement in NADPH Oxidase
VIII. GTP-Binding Proteins Involved in NADPH Oxidase
IX. Other Potential NADPH Oxidase Components
References
Chapter 4 Generation of Reactive Species by Vascular Endothelium
I. Introduction
II. Identification of Sources and Quantities of Reactive Oxygen Species in Endothelium
III. Xanthine Oxidase in Vascular Endothelium
IV. Circulating Xanthine Oxidase and Interactions with Vascular Endothelium
V. Nitric Oxide in Vascular Endothelium
VI. Future Directions
References
Chapter 5 Composition of NADPH Oxidase of Phagocytes and Other Cell Types: Role of Flavoprotein in Proton Translocation and Oxidase Activity
1. Flavin and Cytochrome b Interactions in NADPH Oxidase
II. Presence of "Phagocyte-Typic" NADPH Oxidase in Other Cell Types
References
Chapter 6 Calcium-Modulated Cellular Effects of Oxidants
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Calcium Sequestration Processes
III. Control of Cellular Calcium Homeostasis
IV. Modulation of Calcium Homeostasis during Cell Signaling
V. Disruption of Intracellular Calcium Homeostasis by Toxic Agents
VI. Mechanisms of Calcium-Mediated Cell Killing
VII. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7 Mechanisms of Inflammatory Oxidant Damage in Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Acute Lung Injury Developing after Systemic Activation of Complement
III. Acute Lung Injury Following Deposition of Immunoglobulin G Immune Complexes
IV. Acute Lung Injury Following Deposition of Immunoglobulin A Immune Complexes
V. Mechanism of in Vitro Injury of Endothelial Cells
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Contributions of Oxidants and Granulocytes to Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury
I. Introduction
II. Ischemia-Reperfusion-Induced Granulocyte Infiltration: Role of Oxidants
III. Endothelial Cell Monolayer Dysfunction Induced by Anoxia-Reoxygenation
IV. Inflammatory Mediators and Ischemia-Reperfusion
V. Neutrophil-Mediated Injury
VI. Other Models of Intestinal Inflammation
References
Chapter 9 Macrophage-Derived Nitric Oxide: Generation and Consequences
I. Introduction
II. Discovery That Macrophages Release Reactive Nitrogen Intermediates, and Their Identification
III. Biosynthetic Path for Formation of Nitric Oxide from L-Arginine
IV. Purification of Nitric Oxide Synthase and Its Characterization as an FAD- and FMN-Containing Flavoprotein
V. Immunologic Induction of Nitric Oxide Synthase
VI. Bioactivities and Molecular Targets of Macrophage-Derived Reactive Nitrogen Intermediates
VII. The Puzzle of the Human Macrophage
References
Index
