Biological Inorganic Chemistry

Biological Inorganic Chemistry

1st Edition

An Introduction

Robert Crichton
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th December 2007
Page Count: 381
The importance of metals in biology, the environment and medicine has become increasingly evident over the last twenty five years. The study of the multiple roles of metal ions in biological systems, the rapidly expanding interface between inorganic chemistry and biology constitutes the subject called Biological Inorganic Chemistry. The present text, written by a biochemist, with a long career experience in the field (particularly iron and copper) presents an introduction to this exciting and dynamic field. The book begins with introductory chapters, which together constitute an overview of the concepts, both chemical and biological, which are required to equip the reader for the detailed analysis which follows. Pathways of metal assimilation, storage and transport, as well as metal homeostasis are dealt with next. Thereafter, individual chapters discuss the roles of sodium and potassium, magnesium, calcium, zinc, iron, copper, nickel and cobalt, manganese, and finally molybdenum, vanadium, tungsten and chromium. The final three chapters provide a tantalising view of the roles of metals in brain function, biomineralization and a brief illustration of their importance in both medicine and the environment.

Relaxed and agreeable writing style. The reader will not only fiind the book easy to read, the fascinating anecdotes and footnotes will give him pegs to hang important ideas on.

Written by a biochemist. Will enable the reader to more readily grasp the biological and clinical relevance of the subject.

Many colour illustrations. Enables easier visualization of molecular mechanisms

Written by a single author. Ensures homgeneity of style and effective cross referencing between chapters

Student: Chemists / biologists following courses in Inorganic biochemistry / Bioinorganic chemistry. Chemistry, biology, medicine, environmental sciences

Researcher: Because it is clearly written and gives a homogeneous view of the subject Chemistry, biology, microbiology, plant science, medical research (preclinical and clinical) environmental research

Consultant: To have access to important informations collected in one volume. Pharmacological industry, foodstuffs and agro-industries, environmental applications

Part 1 Basic Principles

  1. An overview of metals in biology

  2. Basic coordination chemistry for biologists

  3. Biological ligands for metal ions

  4. Structural and molecular biology for chemists

  5. An overview of intermediary metabolism and bioenergetics

  6. Methods which can be used to study metals in biology

  7. Metal assimilation pathways

  8. Transport, storage and homeostasis of metal ions

  9. Sodium and potassium

  10. Magnesium

  11. Calcium

  12. Zinc

  13. Iron

  14. Copper

  15. Nickel and cobalt

  16. Manganese

  17. Molybdenum, vanadium, tungsten and chromium

  18. Non-metals in biology

  19. Biomineralisation

  20. Metals in brain function

  21. Metals and neurodegeneration

  22. Metals in medicine and metals as drugs

  23. Metals in the environment and metal toxicity

Robert Crichton

Robert Crichton is Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Science, Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium. He has some forty years experience in teaching the subject, and published over 200 scientific articles and a number of books. Since 1985 he has organized a series of over twenty advanced courses on Metals in Biology in Louvain-la-Neuve, which have trained over 1300 doctoral and post-doctoral students, many of whom are today leaders in the field. The Second Edition of Biological Inorganic Chemistry: An Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function received the 2013 TEXTY Textbook Excellence Award in Physical Sciences from the Text and Academic Authors Association.

Unite de Biochimie, Universite Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium

"The writing of my colleague Bob Crichton is simply exquisite, clear and precise, yet light and pleasant...every chapter is a little story about the metal under consideration, with the hardcore chemistry and biochemical principles alternating with interesting anecdotes and beautiful illustrations and figures. I recommend [the book] wholeheartedly to students or researchers involved in chemistry, biochemistry, biology and medicine, and to anyone else who wishes to have a first contact with inorganic biochemistry. It is a must, and no lecture course in this area can afford not to use it." --Professor Istvan E. Marko, Universite Catholique de Louvain, Belgium

