Biological Inorganic Chemistry
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
The importance of metals in biology, the environment and medicine has become increasingly evident over the last twenty five years. The study of the multiple roles of metal ions in biological systems, the rapidly expanding interface between inorganic chemistry and biology constitutes the subject called Biological Inorganic Chemistry. The present text, written by a biochemist, with a long career experience in the field (particularly iron and copper) presents an introduction to this exciting and dynamic field. The book begins with introductory chapters, which together constitute an overview of the concepts, both chemical and biological, which are required to equip the reader for the detailed analysis which follows. Pathways of metal assimilation, storage and transport, as well as metal homeostasis are dealt with next. Thereafter, individual chapters discuss the roles of sodium and potassium, magnesium, calcium, zinc, iron, copper, nickel and cobalt, manganese, and finally molybdenum, vanadium, tungsten and chromium. The final three chapters provide a tantalising view of the roles of metals in brain function, biomineralization and a brief illustration of their importance in both medicine and the environment.
Key Features
Relaxed and agreeable writing style. The reader will not only fiind the book easy to read, the fascinating anecdotes and footnotes will give him pegs to hang important ideas on.
Written by a biochemist. Will enable the reader to more readily grasp the biological and clinical relevance of the subject.
Many colour illustrations. Enables easier visualization of molecular mechanisms
Written by a single author. Ensures homgeneity of style and effective cross referencing between chapters
Readership
Student: Chemists / biologists following courses in Inorganic biochemistry / Bioinorganic chemistry. Chemistry, biology, medicine, environmental sciences
Researcher: Because it is clearly written and gives a homogeneous view of the subject Chemistry, biology, microbiology, plant science, medical research (preclinical and clinical) environmental research
Consultant: To have access to important informations collected in one volume. Pharmacological industry, foodstuffs and agro-industries, environmental applications
Table of Contents
Part 1 Basic Principles
- An overview of metals in biology
- Basic coordination chemistry for biologists
- Biological ligands for metal ions
- Structural and molecular biology for chemists
- An overview of intermediary metabolism and bioenergetics
- Methods which can be used to study metals in biology
- Metal assimilation pathways
- Transport, storage and homeostasis of metal ions
- Sodium and potassium
- Magnesium
- Calcium
- Zinc
- Iron
- Copper
- Nickel and cobalt
- Manganese
- Molybdenum, vanadium, tungsten and chromium
- Non-metals in biology
- Biomineralisation
- Metals in brain function
- Metals and neurodegeneration
- Metals in medicine and metals as drugs
- Metals in the environment and metal toxicity
Part 2 Metals in Biology
Part 3 Metals in Medicine and the environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 381
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 11th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556222
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444527400
About the Author
Robert Crichton
Robert Crichton is Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Science, Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium. He has some forty years experience in teaching the subject, and published over 200 scientific articles and a number of books. Since 1985 he has organized a series of over twenty advanced courses on Metals in Biology in Louvain-la-Neuve, which have trained over 1300 doctoral and post-doctoral students, many of whom are today leaders in the field. The Second Edition of Biological Inorganic Chemistry: An Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function received the 2013 TEXTY Textbook Excellence Award in Physical Sciences from the Text and Academic Authors Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Unite de Biochimie, Universite Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
Reviews
"The writing of my colleague Bob Crichton is simply exquisite, clear and precise, yet light and pleasant...every chapter is a little story about the metal under consideration, with the hardcore chemistry and biochemical principles alternating with interesting anecdotes and beautiful illustrations and figures. I recommend [the book] wholeheartedly to students or researchers involved in chemistry, biochemistry, biology and medicine, and to anyone else who wishes to have a first contact with inorganic biochemistry. It is a must, and no lecture course in this area can afford not to use it." --Professor Istvan E. Marko, Universite Catholique de Louvain, Belgium