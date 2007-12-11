Biological Inorganic Chemistry

Relaxed and agreeable writing style. The reader will not only fiind the book easy to read, the fascinating anecdotes and footnotes will give him pegs to hang important ideas on.

Written by a biochemist. Will enable the reader to more readily grasp the biological and clinical relevance of the subject.

Many colour illustrations. Enables easier visualization of molecular mechanisms

Written by a single author. Ensures homgeneity of style and effective cross referencing between chapters