Biological Inorganic Chemistry
3rd Edition
A New Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function
Description
Biological Inorganic Chemistry: A New Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function, Third Edition, provides a comprehensive discussion of the biochemical aspects of metals in living systems. The fascinating world of the role of metals in biology, medicine and the environment has progressed significantly since the very successful Second Edition of the book published in 2012. Beginning with an overview of metals and selected nonmetals in biology, the book supports the interdisciplinary nature of this vibrant area of research by providing an introduction to basic coordination chemistry for biologists and structural and molecular biology for chemists.
Having built this accessible foundation, the book progresses to discuss biological ligands for metal ions, intermediary metabolism and bioenergetics, and methods to study metals in biological systems. The book also covers metal assimilation pathways; transport, storage, and homeostasis of metal ions; sodium and potassium channels and pumps; magnesium phosphate metabolism and photoreceptors; calcium and cellular signaling; the catalytic role of several classes of mononuclear zinc enzymes; the biological chemistry of iron; and copper chemistry and biochemistry.
In addition, the book discusses nickel and cobalt enzymes; manganese chemistry and biochemistry; molybdenum, tungsten, vanadium, and chromium; non-metals in biology; biomineralization; metals in the brain; metals and neurodegeneration; metals in medicine and metals as drugs; and metals in the environment. Now in its Third Edition, this popular and award-winning resource highlights recent exciting advances and provides a thorough introduction for both researchers approaching the field from a variety of backgrounds, as well as advanced students.
Key Features
- Winner of a 2019 Textbook Excellence Award (Texty) from the Textbook and Academic Authors Association
- Includes a thorough survey of metals in biological systems: in the human body, in medicine and in the environment
- Previous winner (Second Edition) of the 2013 Textbook Excellence Award (Texty) from the Text and Academic Authors Association
- Features new sections: an overview of the different functions of essential metal ions; toxic metals in diagnosis and therapeutics; crystal and ligand field theory and their limitations; molecular orbital theory; genetic and molecular biological approaches to study metals; more complex cofactors and their biosynthesis; photosynthetic oxidation of water; man-made environmental pollution; and metals as poisons
Readership
Chemistry researchers and students
Table of Contents
Part 1 Basic Principles
1. An overview of the role of metals in biology
2. Basic coordination chemistry for biologists
3. Structural and molecular biology for chemists
4. Biological ligands for metal ions
5. An overview of intermediary metabolism and bioenergetics
6. Methods which can be used to study metals in biology
7. Metal assimilation pathways
8. Transport, storage and homeostasis of metal ions
Part 2 Metals in Biology
9. Sodium and potassium – Channels and Pumps
10. Magnesium – phosphate metabolism and photoreception
11. Calcium – cellular signalling
12. Zinc – Lewis acid and gene regulator
13. Iron – essential for almost all life
14. Copper – Coping with Dioxygen
15. Nickel and Cobalt – evolutionary relics
16. Manganese –oxygen generation and detoxification
17. Molybdenum, Tungsten, Vanadium and Chromium
18. Non-metals in biology
19. Biomineralisation
Part 3 Metals in Medicine and the Environment
20. Metals in brain function
21. Metal-based Neurodegeneration
22. Metals in medicine and metals as drugs
23. Metals in the environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 692
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117415
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128117422
About the Author
Robert Crichton
Robert Crichton is Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Science, Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium. He has some forty years experience in teaching the subject, and published over 200 scientific articles and a number of books. Since 1985 he has organized a series of over twenty advanced courses on Metals in Biology in Louvain-la-Neuve, which have trained over 1300 doctoral and post-doctoral students, many of whom are today leaders in the field. The Second Edition of Biological Inorganic Chemistry: An Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function received the 2013 TEXTY Textbook Excellence Award in Physical Sciences from the Text and Academic Authors Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Unite de Biochimie, Universite Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
Awards
Winner of a 2019 Textbook Excellence Award (Texty) from the Textbook and Academic Authors Association