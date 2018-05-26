Biological Inorganic Chemistry: A New Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function, Third Edition, provides a comprehensive discussion of the biochemical aspects of metals in living systems. The fascinating world of the role of metals in biology, medicine and the environment has progressed significantly since the very successful Second Edition of the book published in 2012. Beginning with an overview of metals and selected nonmetals in biology, the book supports the interdisciplinary nature of this vibrant area of research by providing an introduction to basic coordination chemistry for biologists and structural and molecular biology for chemists.

Having built this accessible foundation, the book progresses to discuss biological ligands for metal ions, intermediary metabolism and bioenergetics, and methods to study metals in biological systems. The book also covers metal assimilation pathways; transport, storage, and homeostasis of metal ions; sodium and potassium channels and pumps; magnesium phosphate metabolism and photoreceptors; calcium and cellular signaling; the catalytic role of several classes of mononuclear zinc enzymes; the biological chemistry of iron; and copper chemistry and biochemistry.

In addition, the book discusses nickel and cobalt enzymes; manganese chemistry and biochemistry; molybdenum, tungsten, vanadium, and chromium; non-metals in biology; biomineralization; metals in the brain; metals and neurodegeneration; metals in medicine and metals as drugs; and metals in the environment. Now in its Third Edition, this popular and award-winning resource highlights recent exciting advances and provides a thorough introduction for both researchers approaching the field from a variety of backgrounds, as well as advanced students.