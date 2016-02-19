Biological Husbandry
1st Edition
A Scientific Approach to Organic Farming
Description
Biological Husbandry: A Scientific Approach to Organic Farming covers a proceeding of a symposium organized by International Institute of Biological Husbandry on August 26-30, 1980 at Wye College in London, United Kingdom. Said symposium aims to promote the scientific development of biological or organic agriculture. The text covers topics such as the assessment of conventional, biological, and integrated agriculture; soil use in temperate climates, organic matter cycles in tropical soils, and plant-microbial interactions; biological pest control, the importance of chemical agents and biotechnology in biological husbandry, and allelochemicals in the future of agriculture. The book is recommended for biologists and agriculturists who would like to know more about the studies in biological husbandry and its implications in the field.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Introduction: Origins of the International Institute of Biological Husbandry
1 An Agriculture For The Future
I Soil Structure, Flora And Fauna
Introduction
2 Priorities For Soil Use in Temperate Climates
3 Organic Matter Cycles in Tropical Soils and Husbandry Systems (With Special Reference To Africa)
4 Plant-Microbial Interactions
5 Influence of Agricultural Practice on Soil Invertebrate Animals
6 The Composting of Agricultural Wastes
II Agricultural Methods
Introduction
7 Biological Pest Control
8 The Place of Agricultural Chemicals in Biological Husbandry
9 Practical Problems of Energy Saving and Recycling In Biological Husbandry
10 The Relationship of Biotechnology to Biological Husbandry
11 Limiting Factors in Biological Husbandry—A Biochemical Approach
12 Allelochemicals in A Future Agriculture
13 The Role of Seaweed In 'Closed Cycle' Agriculture
III Biological Husbandry in the Tropics
Introduction
14 The Scope For Biological Agriculture in Nigeria
15 Developing Stable and Productive Biological Cropping Systems For The Humid Tropics
16 An Appropriate Technology For Indian Agriculture
17 The Effects of Three Organic Materials on the Cation Exchange Capacity of Three Ugandan Soils
18 Minimum Tillage and Mulch Farming in the Semiarid Areas Of East Africa
19 Indian Agriculture—Was Albert Howard Right? A Reassessment Of His Pioneering Contributions
20 Biological Agriculture and Developing Countries: Problems And Prospects
IV Systems of Agriculture
Introduction
21 The Principles and Practice of Biodynamic Agriculture
22 The Biology and Technology of Smallholdings
23 Organic Field Crop Production in the Midwestern United States
24 Developing Agriculture of Village Community Projects In The Western Solomons
25 An Assessment of the Ark Project As A Model For Ecological Food Production
V Comparative Studies
Introduction
26 A Qualitative Comparison Between Conventional and Biological Agriculture
27 Energy Utilization in Orthodox and Biological Agriculture: A Comparison
28 Elements of Analysis of Biological Husbandry Methods On Four Farms in South-Eastern France
29 Analysis of Vegetables Produced By Orthodox And Biological Methods; Some Preliminary Results
VI Postscript
30 Feeding the World
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 29th December 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100067