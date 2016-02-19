Biological Horizons in Surface Science
1st Edition
Description
Biological Horizons in Surface Science presents techniques used in surface science research as well as experimental data. It is organized in such a way that there is a transition from the more theoretical or molecular to the more biological. Emphasis is placed on the importance of water in determining molecular architecture and interactions. Methods of examining molecular associations and complex formation of molecules are discussed, and the results from such studies are reviewed. Permeability is examined from the point of view of the energies required to penetrate between two different phases, and from the role that multicellular membranes may play in directing the diffusion of ions or solutes in general. Current concepts of membrane structure based on membrane models are discussed and some new models are suggested.
Application of surface science techniques and the unique energies present at interphases are considered with regard to drug interaction with biological tissue and immunological phenomena. The importance of surfactant protein-lipid association is also discussed in regard to alveolar mechanics. This book is directed particularly to biologists who will find many of the techniques used of significance in their own research. It also aims to interest graduate students in this area of investigation.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Classic Techniques of Surface Science
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques (Pure Liquids and Solutions)
III. Interpretation of the Data
IV. Experimental Techniques for Insoluble Surfactants
V. Conclusions
References
2. Thermal and Spectroscopic Studies of Membranes and Membrane Components
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Techniques
III. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Methods
IV. Summary
References
3. Reactions and Molecular Interactions at Interfaces
I. Introduction
II. Methods and Parameters
III. Interactions in Mixed Monolayers
IV. Reactions in Monolayers
V. Significance of the 1:3 Molar Ratio in Mixed Surfactant Systems
VI. Surface Chemistry and Its Biomedical Implications
References
4. Solute Transfer across Liquid-Liquid Interphases
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for Interphase Transfer Studies
III. Results of Interphase Transfer Studies
IV. Interphase Transfer and Cell Permeabilities Examined by Current Theoretical Treatments
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
5. Phospholipid Membranes as Experimental Models for Biological Membranes Demetrios Papahadjopoulos
I. Model Membranes as a Shortcut to the Study of Membrane-Dependent Cellular Phenomena
II. Techniques for the Formation of Model Membranes
III. Evidence for the Orientation of Lipid Molecules in Membranes
IV. Permeability Properties of Unmodified Model Membranes
V. Properties of Modified Model Membranes
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Surface vs. Transcellular Routes in the Transport of Sodium across Epithelial Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Surface vs. Transcellular Resistance
III. The Nontranscellular Model of Sodium Transport across Epithelial Membranes
IV. The Movement of Sodium at the Outer Solution-Epithelium Boundary
V. Ionic Selectivity of Lipids in the Frog Skin
VI. Summary
References
7. Surface Science and Immunochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Surface Behavior of Ceramide Lactosides and Related Lipids
III. Development of a Model
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
8. Membrane Anesthesia
I. The Apparent Specific Action of Nonspecific Drugs
II. The General Property of Membrane Stabilization by Drugs
III. The Erythrocyte Membrane Is a Model for Studying the Nonelectrical Effects of Anesthetics on Cell Membranes
IV. Membrane Expansion by Anesthetics
V. General Anesthesia Occurs at 0.3% Expansion While Local Anesthesia Occurs at 2-3% Expansion of the Membrane Area
VI. Possible Mechanisms of Membrane Expansion by Anesthetics
VII. The Anesthetizing Concentration in the Membrane is 0.005 Molal for General Anesthesia and 0.05 Molal for Local Anesthesia
VIII. Membrane Area Expansion Cannot Be Completely Accounted for by the Bulk Volume of the Adsorbed Anesthetic Molecules
IX. The Hydrophobic Nature of the Anesthetic-Membrane Interaction
X. The Relationship between Membrane Expansion and Eyring's Activated State
XI. Electrical Stabilization of the Membrane
References
9. Digestion and Absorption of Lipids in the Intestinal Tract
I. Introduction
II. Degradation of Lipids
III. Physicochemical State of Lipids in the Intestinal Content
IV. Absorption Phase
V. The Chylomicrons
VI. General Conclusions
References
10. Emulsions
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Emulsions
III. Individual Roles of Intestinal Constituents in Emulsification
IV. Lipid Absorption
References
11. Pulmonary Surfactants: Molecular Structure and Biological Activity
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Composition of the Surfactant System
III. Isolation of Pulmonary Surfactants by Preparative Ultracentrifugation
IV. Pulmonary Lecithin
V. Proteins of the Surfactant System
VI. Surface Viscosity
VII. Directions of Study: Old and New
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
12. Concordance
I. Introduction
II. Bond Types
III. Structure and Function
IV. Intramolecular Surfaces
V. Multimolecular Interfaces
VI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148603