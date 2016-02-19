Biological Functions of Microtubules and Related Structures
1st Edition
Description
Biological Functions of Microtubules and Related Structures is a compendium of papers presented at the 13th Oji International Seminar on The Biological Functions of Microtubules and Related Structures, held at Komaba Eminence in Tokyo in November, 1981. The papers discuss the molecular function of tubulin in various biological processes or events. The book is divided into six sections focusing on the various aspects of the functions and structures of microtubules -- the biochemistry and molecular biology of tubulin, including regulation of microtubule assembly; microtubule-dynein systems and other proteins in cell motility; microtubules and related proteins in mitosis; the interactions of cytoskeletal components; the cytoskeleton; and microtubules in membrane functions and transport. Biochemists, biologists, and molecular biologists will find the book interesting.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Tubulin and Microtubules; Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Regulation of Assembly
1. Tubulin and Tubulin-Associated CDR-Like Protein from Azuki Bean Epicotyls
2. Purification and Properties of Microtubule-Associated ATPases from Bovine Brain
3. Fractionation and Electrophoretic Analysis of Microtubule Proteins from Rat Brain
4. Detection of Tubulin Genes in Yeasts
5. Flexural Rigidity of Singlet Microtubules Estimated from Statistical Analysis of Fluctuating Images
6. Evaluation of Potential Roles for GDP in Microtubule Assembly and Disassembly
7. Interaction of Vinblastine with Steady-State Microtubules in Vitro: Mechanism of Inhibition of Net Tubulin Addition to Assembly Ends
8. Quantitative Analysis of Association of Calmodulin with Tubulin
9. Ca2+- and Calmodulin-Dependent Flip-Flop Mechanism in the Regulation of Microtubule Assembly-Disassembly
II Dynein, Microtubules, and Other Proteins in Cell motility
10. Intra-Axopodial Particle Movement and Axopodial Surface Motility in Echinosphaerium akamae
11. Rapid Contraction of the Microtubule-Containing Axopodia in a Large Heliozoan E chinosphaerium
12. Calmodulin in the Cilia of Tetrahymena
13. Molecular Composition and Structure of Dynein Arms
14. Dynein and Its Role in Cell Motility
15. Cyclic AMP and Initiation of Flagellar Movement in Rainbow Trout Spermatozoa
16. Involvement of Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase and a Protein Factor in the Regulation of the Motility of Sea Urchin and Starfish Spermatozoa
17. The Dynamics of Microtubule Sliding in Flagella
18. Rotation of the Central-Pair Microtubules in Chlamydomonas Flagella
III Microtubules and Related Proteins in Mitosis
19. Localization of Fluorescently Labeled Calmodulin in Living Sand Dollar Eggs during Early Development
20. Analysis of D20-Effect on in Vivo and in Vitro Tubulin Polymerization and Depolymerization
21. Spindle Structure after Chromosome Micromanipulation
22. Mechanics of Anaphase B Movement
23. Location of the Motive Force for Chromosome Movement in Sand Dollar Eggs
IV Interactions of Cytoskeletal Components
24. Assembly and Disassembly of Echinoderm Egg Actin
25. Capping, Bundling, Crosslinking Three Properties of Actin Binding Proteins
26. Phosphorylation of Microtubule-Associated Proteins (MAPs)Controls Both Microtubule Assembly and MAPs-Actin Interaction
27. The Association of MAP-2 with Microtubules, Actin Filaments, and Coated Vesicles
28. Actin-Microtubule Interactions
V Cytoskeletons
29. On the Coexistence of Glial Fibrillary Acidic (GFA) Protein and Vimentin in Astroglial Filaments
30. The Microtubule-Neurofilament Network: The Balance between Plasticity and Stability in the Nervous System
31. The Cytoskeleton in Myelinated Axons
VI Microtubules in Membrane Functions and Transport
35. Microtubules Composed of Tyrosinated Tubulin Are Required for Membrane Excitability in Squid Giant Axon
36. New Roles for Tubulin in Membrane Function
37. Fast Axoplasmic Transport of a Calmodulin-Related Polypeptide
38. A Permeabilized Model of Pigment Particle Translocation: Evidence for the Involvement of a Dynein-Like Molecule in Pigment Aggregation
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272207