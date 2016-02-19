Biological Functions of Microtubules and Related Structures is a compendium of papers presented at the 13th Oji International Seminar on The Biological Functions of Microtubules and Related Structures, held at Komaba Eminence in Tokyo in November, 1981. The papers discuss the molecular function of tubulin in various biological processes or events. The book is divided into six sections focusing on the various aspects of the functions and structures of microtubules -- the biochemistry and molecular biology of tubulin, including regulation of microtubule assembly; microtubule-dynein systems and other proteins in cell motility; microtubules and related proteins in mitosis; the interactions of cytoskeletal components; the cytoskeleton; and microtubules in membrane functions and transport. Biochemists, biologists, and molecular biologists will find the book interesting.

I Tubulin and Microtubules; Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Regulation of Assembly

1. Tubulin and Tubulin-Associated CDR-Like Protein from Azuki Bean Epicotyls

2. Purification and Properties of Microtubule-Associated ATPases from Bovine Brain

3. Fractionation and Electrophoretic Analysis of Microtubule Proteins from Rat Brain

4. Detection of Tubulin Genes in Yeasts

5. Flexural Rigidity of Singlet Microtubules Estimated from Statistical Analysis of Fluctuating Images

6. Evaluation of Potential Roles for GDP in Microtubule Assembly and Disassembly

7. Interaction of Vinblastine with Steady-State Microtubules in Vitro: Mechanism of Inhibition of Net Tubulin Addition to Assembly Ends

8. Quantitative Analysis of Association of Calmodulin with Tubulin

9. Ca2+- and Calmodulin-Dependent Flip-Flop Mechanism in the Regulation of Microtubule Assembly-Disassembly

II Dynein, Microtubules, and Other Proteins in Cell motility

10. Intra-Axopodial Particle Movement and Axopodial Surface Motility in Echinosphaerium akamae

11. Rapid Contraction of the Microtubule-Containing Axopodia in a Large Heliozoan E chinosphaerium

12. Calmodulin in the Cilia of Tetrahymena

13. Molecular Composition and Structure of Dynein Arms

14. Dynein and Its Role in Cell Motility

15. Cyclic AMP and Initiation of Flagellar Movement in Rainbow Trout Spermatozoa

16. Involvement of Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase and a Protein Factor in the Regulation of the Motility of Sea Urchin and Starfish Spermatozoa

17. The Dynamics of Microtubule Sliding in Flagella

18. Rotation of the Central-Pair Microtubules in Chlamydomonas Flagella

III Microtubules and Related Proteins in Mitosis

19. Localization of Fluorescently Labeled Calmodulin in Living Sand Dollar Eggs during Early Development

20. Analysis of D20-Effect on in Vivo and in Vitro Tubulin Polymerization and Depolymerization

21. Spindle Structure after Chromosome Micromanipulation

22. Mechanics of Anaphase B Movement

23. Location of the Motive Force for Chromosome Movement in Sand Dollar Eggs

IV Interactions of Cytoskeletal Components

24. Assembly and Disassembly of Echinoderm Egg Actin

25. Capping, Bundling, Crosslinking Three Properties of Actin Binding Proteins

26. Phosphorylation of Microtubule-Associated Proteins (MAPs)Controls Both Microtubule Assembly and MAPs-Actin Interaction

27. The Association of MAP-2 with Microtubules, Actin Filaments, and Coated Vesicles

28. Actin-Microtubule Interactions

V Cytoskeletons

29. On the Coexistence of Glial Fibrillary Acidic (GFA) Protein and Vimentin in Astroglial Filaments

30. The Microtubule-Neurofilament Network: The Balance between Plasticity and Stability in the Nervous System

31. The Cytoskeleton in Myelinated Axons

VI Microtubules in Membrane Functions and Transport

35. Microtubules Composed of Tyrosinated Tubulin Are Required for Membrane Excitability in Squid Giant Axon

36. New Roles for Tubulin in Membrane Function

37. Fast Axoplasmic Transport of a Calmodulin-Related Polypeptide

38. A Permeabilized Model of Pigment Particle Translocation: Evidence for the Involvement of a Dynein-Like Molecule in Pigment Aggregation

