Biological Foundations of Emotion

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Part I General Models of Brain Functioning

Chapter 1 The Neural Substrate for Emotion

Abstract

Psychodynamic Considerations

Correlation of Nervous System Activity with Psychodynamic Observations

Identification of the Central Nervous System Network for Emotion in Animals

Therapeutic Studies in Patients

A Neural System in Common for Emotion and Memory?

Summary and Tentative Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Neuroendocrine Patterns of Emotional Response

Abstract

Neuroendocrine Responses Accompanying the Emotions of Fear, Anger, Depression, and Their Polar Opposites

Neuroendocrine Patterns of Emotion Find Expression in Instinct-Driven “Archetypes”

References

Chapter 3 Ictal Symptoms Relating to the Nature of Affects and Their Cerebral Substrate

Abstract

Some Operational Definitions

Analysis of Affects

A Basic Number of Affects?

Ictal Varieties of General Affects

Discussion

References

Chapter 4 The Anatomy of Emotions

Abstract

The Systematics of Emotions

On Defining Emotions

Brain Organization of the Emotions

The Foraging-Expectancy System as a Paradigmatic Case Study

Putative Neuroanatomy of Emotive Circuits

Levels of Control within Emotive Systems

Of Play, Lust, and Other Potential Emotive Systems

Pleasure and Aversion

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 5 Neural Systems Involved in Emotion in Primates

Abstract

Theoretical Introduction

The Amygdala

The Orbitofrontal Cortex

The Hypothalamus

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Neurophysiological Bases of the Primary Emotions

Abstract

Neurophysiological Loci of Affect

Summary

Final Considerations

References

Part II Ethological and Evolutionary Considerations

Chapter 7 Biological Foundations of the Vocal Expressions of Emotions

Abstract

A Simple Paradigm of Signaling

The Evolution of the Voice

A Complex Paradigm of Vocal Signaling

The Cerebral Organization of Vocal Behavior

Vocal Expressions of Emotions: A Neuroethological Approach

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 Genetics and Emotions

Abstract

A Classification of Phenotypes

Genes and Emotion

Genetic Models

Emotionality in Rats

Emotionality in Mice

Emotionality in Dogs

Effects of Cross-Breeding

Human Emotionality

Overview

References

Part III The Biology of Aggression

Chapter 9 Biological Bases of Aggressive Behavior

Abstract

Brain Stimulation and Aggression

Brain Pathology and Aggression

Brain Lesions and Aggression

Neural Inhibition and Aggression

Aggression System Thresholds

Heredity and Aggression

Blood Chemistry and Aggression

Learning and Aggression

References

Chapter 10 The Anatomy of Aggression and Affiliation

Abstract

Anatomical Studies

Behavioral Correlates

Human Studies

Electrical Recording Studies

Lesion Studies in Animals

Lesions and Disease of the Amygdaloid Nuclei in Man

Psychomotor Epilepsy and Behavior in Man

Frontal Lobe Lesions in Animals

Human Lesion Studies

The Anterior Temporal Lobe

Discussion

References

Chapter 11 Aggressive Behavior Produced by Brain Stimulation in Nonhuman Primates: An Assessment

Abstract

Elicited Aggression and Reinforcement

Anatomical and Methodological Aspects of Elicited Aggression

References

Part IV The Amygdala in Emotion

Chapter 12 The Amygdala: Sensory Gateway to the Emotions

Abstract

Introduction

Amygdalectomy and the Disconnection of Sensory from Emotional Mechanisms

Anatomy of the Amygdala

Analysis of the Emotion-Arousing Stimuli That Depend on the Amygdala

Role of the Amygdala in Human Emotion

Questions for Future Research

References

Chapter 13 Amygdala, Emotions, Motivation, and Depressive States

Abstract

Emotions Are Objective, Physiological Events

Negative and Positive Systems and Emotions

Dual Role of the Amygdala in Emotions and Motivation

Amygdalar Mechanisms in Depressive States

Final Remarks and Perspectives

References

Part V Biochemical Approaches

Chapter 14 Monoamines and Depression: The Present State of the Art

Abstract

Origins of the Hypothesis

Serotonin and Depression

Significance of 5-HT Disturbances

Are 5-HT Disturbances a Necessary or a Predisposing Factor?

Noradrenaline and Depression

Dopamine and Depression

Significance of Catecholamine Disturbances

Specificity of the Monoamine Disturbances

Traditional and Alternative Monoamine Hypotheses

Conclusions

References

Chapter 15 Motivational Diversity and Mesolimbic Dopamine: A Hypothesis Concerning Temperament

Abstract

Neuropharmacology of Mesolimbic Dopamine

Mesolimbic Dopamine and Unconditioned Behavior

Mesolimbic Dopamine in Conditioned Behavior

Mesolimbic Dopamine and Temperament

References

Chapter 16 Biochemical Studies of Regional Brain Activities during Emotional Behavior

Abstract

Background: The 2-Deoxyglucose Method

Emotion-Associated Behaviors Studied: Fear, Fighting, Copulation

Changes Detected in Cerebral Hemisphere Regional Activities

Changes Detected in Limbic System Regional Activities

Changes Detected in Reptilian (Stem-Cerebellar-Striatal) System Regional Activities

Concluding Comments

References

Author Index

Subject Index