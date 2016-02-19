Biological Foundations of Emotion
1st Edition
Description
Biological Foundations of Emotion is a detailed account of the relations between brain structure, functions, and emotions based on the results of experimental work and theoretical modeling. A range of issues are examined, such as whether there are structures, circuits, or biochemical events in the brain that control emotional expressions or experience; the effects of lesions and electrical stimulation on emotions; and the role of genetics in the expression of emotion.
Comprised of 16 chapters, this volume begins with a presentation of general models of brain functioning. The first chapter deals with the neural substrate for emotion and cites evidence showing that the conventional concept of a limbic system underlying all emotions is not adequate. The discussion then turns to ethological and evolutionary factors of emotion, with emphasis on neuroendocrine patterns of emotional response; ictal symptoms relating to the nature of affects and their cerebral substrate; the anatomy of emotions; and neural systems involved in emotion in primates. Subsequent chapters present different but overlapping brain models of aggression and examine the role of biochemistry in understanding emotions.
This book will be of interest to biologists and psychologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Part I General Models of Brain Functioning
Chapter 1 The Neural Substrate for Emotion
Abstract
Psychodynamic Considerations
Correlation of Nervous System Activity with Psychodynamic Observations
Identification of the Central Nervous System Network for Emotion in Animals
Therapeutic Studies in Patients
A Neural System in Common for Emotion and Memory?
Summary and Tentative Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Neuroendocrine Patterns of Emotional Response
Abstract
Neuroendocrine Responses Accompanying the Emotions of Fear, Anger, Depression, and Their Polar Opposites
Neuroendocrine Patterns of Emotion Find Expression in Instinct-Driven “Archetypes”
References
Chapter 3 Ictal Symptoms Relating to the Nature of Affects and Their Cerebral Substrate
Abstract
Some Operational Definitions
Analysis of Affects
A Basic Number of Affects?
Ictal Varieties of General Affects
Discussion
References
Chapter 4 The Anatomy of Emotions
Abstract
The Systematics of Emotions
On Defining Emotions
Brain Organization of the Emotions
The Foraging-Expectancy System as a Paradigmatic Case Study
Putative Neuroanatomy of Emotive Circuits
Levels of Control within Emotive Systems
Of Play, Lust, and Other Potential Emotive Systems
Pleasure and Aversion
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 5 Neural Systems Involved in Emotion in Primates
Abstract
Theoretical Introduction
The Amygdala
The Orbitofrontal Cortex
The Hypothalamus
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Neurophysiological Bases of the Primary Emotions
Abstract
Neurophysiological Loci of Affect
Summary
Final Considerations
References
Part II Ethological and Evolutionary Considerations
Chapter 7 Biological Foundations of the Vocal Expressions of Emotions
Abstract
A Simple Paradigm of Signaling
The Evolution of the Voice
A Complex Paradigm of Vocal Signaling
The Cerebral Organization of Vocal Behavior
Vocal Expressions of Emotions: A Neuroethological Approach
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Genetics and Emotions
Abstract
A Classification of Phenotypes
Genes and Emotion
Genetic Models
Emotionality in Rats
Emotionality in Mice
Emotionality in Dogs
Effects of Cross-Breeding
Human Emotionality
Overview
References
Part III The Biology of Aggression
Chapter 9 Biological Bases of Aggressive Behavior
Abstract
Brain Stimulation and Aggression
Brain Pathology and Aggression
Brain Lesions and Aggression
Neural Inhibition and Aggression
Aggression System Thresholds
Heredity and Aggression
Blood Chemistry and Aggression
Learning and Aggression
References
Chapter 10 The Anatomy of Aggression and Affiliation
Abstract
Anatomical Studies
Behavioral Correlates
Human Studies
Electrical Recording Studies
Lesion Studies in Animals
Lesions and Disease of the Amygdaloid Nuclei in Man
Psychomotor Epilepsy and Behavior in Man
Frontal Lobe Lesions in Animals
Human Lesion Studies
The Anterior Temporal Lobe
Discussion
References
Chapter 11 Aggressive Behavior Produced by Brain Stimulation in Nonhuman Primates: An Assessment
Abstract
Elicited Aggression and Reinforcement
Anatomical and Methodological Aspects of Elicited Aggression
References
Part IV The Amygdala in Emotion
Chapter 12 The Amygdala: Sensory Gateway to the Emotions
Abstract
Introduction
Amygdalectomy and the Disconnection of Sensory from Emotional Mechanisms
Anatomy of the Amygdala
Analysis of the Emotion-Arousing Stimuli That Depend on the Amygdala
Role of the Amygdala in Human Emotion
Questions for Future Research
References
Chapter 13 Amygdala, Emotions, Motivation, and Depressive States
Abstract
Emotions Are Objective, Physiological Events
Negative and Positive Systems and Emotions
Dual Role of the Amygdala in Emotions and Motivation
Amygdalar Mechanisms in Depressive States
Final Remarks and Perspectives
References
Part V Biochemical Approaches
Chapter 14 Monoamines and Depression: The Present State of the Art
Abstract
Origins of the Hypothesis
Serotonin and Depression
Significance of 5-HT Disturbances
Are 5-HT Disturbances a Necessary or a Predisposing Factor?
Noradrenaline and Depression
Dopamine and Depression
Significance of Catecholamine Disturbances
Specificity of the Monoamine Disturbances
Traditional and Alternative Monoamine Hypotheses
Conclusions
References
Chapter 15 Motivational Diversity and Mesolimbic Dopamine: A Hypothesis Concerning Temperament
Abstract
Neuropharmacology of Mesolimbic Dopamine
Mesolimbic Dopamine and Unconditioned Behavior
Mesolimbic Dopamine in Conditioned Behavior
Mesolimbic Dopamine and Temperament
References
Chapter 16 Biochemical Studies of Regional Brain Activities during Emotional Behavior
Abstract
Background: The 2-Deoxyglucose Method
Emotion-Associated Behaviors Studied: Fear, Fighting, Copulation
Changes Detected in Cerebral Hemisphere Regional Activities
Changes Detected in Limbic System Regional Activities
Changes Detected in Reptilian (Stem-Cerebellar-Striatal) System Regional Activities
Concluding Comments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
