Biological Events Probed by Ultrafast Laser Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Description
Biological Events Probed by Ultrafast Laser Spectroscopy summarizes the progress in the experimental and theoretical understanding of primary phenomena occurring in biology on a picoseconds and nanosecond time scale. This book includes basic principles, survey of research results, and thinking of experts in the fields of photosynthesis, vision, hemoglobin, and DNA.
This reference is organized into five parts. The primary events in the various areas of biology are reviewed in the first four parts. The last part covers the picosecond and subpicosecond laser techniques. Primary processes in photosynthesis are then discussed. This is followed by chapters on fluorescence and absorption kinetic measurements in higher plants. Subsequent chapters cover kinetic measurements in bacteria photosynthesis, theories of primary energy transfer appropriate to photosynthesis, and multiexcitation processes. Part II examines primary visual processes, including kinetic experimental work on rhodopsin and bacteriorhodopsin, and theoretical concepts on primary events in vision. The third part presents the introductory materials on the kinetic models of hemoglobin and myoglobin. It also discusses the interesting picosecond measurements on these proteins. Part IV focuses on the application of modern ultrafast temporal techniques to the study of DNA and its components, as well as DNA-dye complexes. The concluding part introduces the principles of design and operation of the solid state laser and picoseconds spectroscopy methods. A discussion on pulse generation methods and measurement techniques applicable for measuring primary events in biological systems is provided. This book is useful both for the newbies and experts in the field of ultrafast phenomena. It aims to attract biologists, chemists, physicists, and engineers who are interested in biological processes. It will help readers find all the necessary and relevant material in one presentation.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Photosynthesis
Chapter 1 Primary Processes of Oxygen-Evolving Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. The Photosynthetic Apparatus
III. Fundamental Concepts of Photosynthesis
IV. The Primary Events
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Time-Resolved Fluorescence Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Time-Resolved Fluorescence Spectroscopy Techniques
III. Fluorescence Kinetic Measurements in Photosynthesis
IV. Future Directions
References
Chapter 3 Early Photochemical Events in Green Plant Photosynthesis: Absorption and EPR Spectroscopic Studies
I. Introduction
II. The Primary Electron Donors of the Two Photosystems
III. Early Photochemical Events in the Electron Acceptor Systems of Photosystems I and II
References
Chapter 4 Electron Transfer Reactions in Reaction Centers of Photosynthetic Bacteria and in Reaction Center Models
I. In Vivo Electron Transfer Reaction
II. In Vitro Electron Transfer Reactions
References
Chapter 5 Photoprocesses in Chlorophyll Model Systems
I. Introduction
II. Chlorophyll and the Photosynthetic Unit
III. Chlorophyll Properties Relevant to Models
IV. Covalently Linked Pairs as Photoreaction Center Models
V. Energy Transfer in Self-Assembled Systems
VI. Energy Transfer in the ChlsP Antenna Model
VII. A Model for Electron Transfer from the Primary Donor
References
Chapter 6 Exciton Annihilation and Other Nonlinear High-Intensity Excitation Effects
I. Introduction
II. Photophysical Phenomena
III. Laser Characteristics in Relation to the Different Photophysical Processes
IV. Single Picosecond Pulse Excitation
V. Nanosecond Pulse Excitation
VI. Microsecond Pulse Excitation
VII. Picosecond Pulse Excitation Studies on Absorption Changes in Bacterial Reaction Centers
References
Chapter 7 Fluorescence Decay Kinetics and Bimolecular Processes in Photosynthetic Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Fluorescence Decay Profiles: Low-Intensity Regime
III. Exciton-Exciton Annihilation: High Excitation Intensities
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 Statistical Theory of the Effect of Multiple Excitation in Photosynthetic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Statistics
III. Kinetics
IV. Application
V Comparison with Other Treatments
VI. Conclusions
Appendix I: Calculation of Yield with Escape at Traps
Appendix II
References
Part II VISION
Chapter 9 An Introduction to Visual Pigments and Purple Membranes and Their Primary Processes
I. Introduction
II. The Free Chromophore
III. Chromophore Binding and Color
IV. Light and Dark Reactions
V. The Primary Photochemical Event
References
Chapter 10 Dynamics of the Primary Events in Vision
I. Rhodopsin
II. Isorhodopsin
III. Hypsorhodopsin
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 11 Primary Events in Bacteriorhodopsin
I. Introduction
II. Absorption Measurements
III. Fluorescence Measurements
References
Chapter 12 Theoretical Aspects of Photoisomerization in Visual Pigments and Bacteriorhodopsin
I. Introduction
II. Absorption Spectra
III. The Primary Photochemical Event
IV. Excited State Processes
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 13 Simulation of the Primary Event in Rhodopsin Photochemistry Using Semiempirical Molecular Dynamics Theory
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Approaches in the Simulation of Intramolecular Dynamics
III. Semiempirical Molecular Dynamics Theory and Rhodopsin Photochemistry
IV. Comments and Conclusions
References
Part III HEMOPROTEINS
Chapter 14 Introduction to Hemoproteins
I. The Importance of Hemoprotein Studies
II. Structure and States
III. Fast Elementary Processes
IV. The Individual Steps
References
Chapter 15 The Study of the Primary Events in the Photolysis of Hemoglobin and Myoglobin Using Picosecond Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Review of Binding and Photodissociation of Molecular Oxygen and Carbon Monoxide in Heme Compounds
III. Experimental Results
IV. Picosecond Photodissociation Experiments, Related Experiments, and Results
V. Conclusions
References
Part IV DNA
Chapter 16 Ultrafast Techniques Applied to DNA Studies Stanley L. Shapiro
I. Introduction
II. Nonlinear Optical Effects and Selective Action—Proposed Infrared Schemes
III. Photochemical Reactions in Nucleic Acid Components Induced by Visible and Ultraviolet Pulses
IV. Selectivity in a Mixture of Bases and in More Complex Nucleic Acid Components
V. Selectivity in a RNA Component and Multiphoton Experiments with Viruses and Plasmids
VI. Theory of Selectivity on Nucleic Acid Components
VII. Selective Photodamage of Dye-Biomolecule Complexes
VIII. Picosecond Depolarization Measurements and Torsional Motions in DNA
References
Part V ULTRAFAST LASER TECHNIQUES
Chapter 17 Picosecond Laser Techniques and Design
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of Operation of Picosecond Lasers
III. Laser Components and Designs
IV. Single-Pulse Selection and Amplification
V. Obtaining the Right Wavelength
VI. Time Measurements and Applications
References
Chapter 18 Subpicosecond Ultrafast Laser Technique—Application and Design
I. Introduction
II. Subpicosecond Pulse Generation
III. Measurement Techniques
IV. Future Directions
References
Index
Details
458
- 458
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
28th January 1982
- 28th January 1982
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323149587
- 9780323149587
About the Editor
Robert Alfano
Robert A. Alfano is Distinguished Professor and Fellow at The City College of City University of New York, USA. He is also an Optical Society of America; Fellow, and a Fellow of IEEE. He has been involved in developing ultrafast laser spectroscopic techniques and applications of these techniques to study ultrafast dynamical processes in physical, chemical, and biological systems. His research encompasses the study and development of supercontinuum, tunable solid-state lasers, nonlinear optical processes, application of optical spectroscopic techniques for medical diagnosis (optical biopsy), study of photon migration in turbid media, and development of optical imaging techniques for biomedical imaging (optical mammography). He has published more than 700 papers and holds 102 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Fellow, The City College of City University of New York, USA