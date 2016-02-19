Biological Environmental Impact Studies
1st Edition
Theory and Methods
Description
Biological Environmental Impact Studies: Theory and Methods explains how an environmental impact study aimed at predicting biological changes can be approached and accomplished. It explores environmental impact studies from an ecosystem function point of view and highlights ecological tools and guidelines for use in biological studies in the context of environmental impact assessment. It also considers four general concepts of biological impact studies: synergy, experimental control and causality, measures of ecosystem change, and the interrelationships between structure, function, and time. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of environmental impact and environmental impact analysis, field surveys and their objectives, and mathematical modeling of biological systems. It then discusses time frames for ecological impacts; the role of field experiments and laboratory studies in environmental impact assessment; and common types of biological impact studies, including a study that investigated the impact of insecticides on the ecology of salt marshes in New Jersey and the effects of dredging, filling, and lagoon construction on tidal wetlands in Delaware. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biology students, managers, and government agents interested in environmental impact assessment.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Environmental Impact Analysis
I. What Is Environmental Impact?
II. Environmental Impact Assessment
III. Ecology in Environmental Impact Assessment
IV. General Concepts for Biological Impact Studies
V. Approaches to Biological Impact Studies
References
2 The Field Survey: Preliminary System Analysis
I. Field Survey Objectives
II. System Structural Study
III. System Functional Study
IV. Temporal Changes in Structural and Functional Characteristics
V. Decision Making after the Survey
References
3 Modeling the System
I. Objectives
II. About Models and Modeling
III. Step-by-Step Modeling
References
4 The Field Experiment
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Systems
III. Time as a Factor
IV. Some Sampling Problems
V. Use of Results
References
5 Laboratory Studies
I. Introduction
II. Extrapolation from Laboratory Studies
III. Physical Model Systems
IV. Statistical Design of Laboratory Experiments
V. Measurement of Toxicity
References
6 Some Examples
I. Common Types of Biological Environmental Impact Studies
II. Some Comments on Effective Environmental Impact Studies
III. Impact of Insecticides on Salt Marsh Ecology
IV. Effects of Dredging, Filling, and Lagoon Construction on Tidal Wetlands in Delaware
V. Effects of Spruce Budworm Control Measures
References
7 Conclusions
I. Sequence of Activities in Biological Impact Studies
II. Meeting Existing Constraints
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th November 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160810