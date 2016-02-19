Biological Environmental Impact Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127353500, 9780323160810

Biological Environmental Impact Studies

1st Edition

Theory and Methods

Authors: Diana V. Ward
eBook ISBN: 9780323160810
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1978
Page Count: 168
Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

Biological Environmental Impact Studies: Theory and Methods explains how an environmental impact study aimed at predicting biological changes can be approached and accomplished. It explores environmental impact studies from an ecosystem function point of view and highlights ecological tools and guidelines for use in biological studies in the context of environmental impact assessment. It also considers four general concepts of biological impact studies: synergy, experimental control and causality, measures of ecosystem change, and the interrelationships between structure, function, and time. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of environmental impact and environmental impact analysis, field surveys and their objectives, and mathematical modeling of biological systems. It then discusses time frames for ecological impacts; the role of field experiments and laboratory studies in environmental impact assessment; and common types of biological impact studies, including a study that investigated the impact of insecticides on the ecology of salt marshes in New Jersey and the effects of dredging, filling, and lagoon construction on tidal wetlands in Delaware. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biology students, managers, and government agents interested in environmental impact assessment.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Environmental Impact Analysis

I. What Is Environmental Impact?

II. Environmental Impact Assessment

III. Ecology in Environmental Impact Assessment

IV. General Concepts for Biological Impact Studies

V. Approaches to Biological Impact Studies

References

2 The Field Survey: Preliminary System Analysis

I. Field Survey Objectives

II. System Structural Study

III. System Functional Study

IV. Temporal Changes in Structural and Functional Characteristics

V. Decision Making after the Survey

References

3 Modeling the System

I. Objectives

II. About Models and Modeling

III. Step-by-Step Modeling

References

4 The Field Experiment

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Systems

III. Time as a Factor

IV. Some Sampling Problems

V. Use of Results

References

5 Laboratory Studies

I. Introduction

II. Extrapolation from Laboratory Studies

III. Physical Model Systems

IV. Statistical Design of Laboratory Experiments

V. Measurement of Toxicity

References

6 Some Examples

I. Common Types of Biological Environmental Impact Studies

II. Some Comments on Effective Environmental Impact Studies

III. Impact of Insecticides on Salt Marsh Ecology

IV. Effects of Dredging, Filling, and Lagoon Construction on Tidal Wetlands in Delaware

V. Effects of Spruce Budworm Control Measures

References

7 Conclusions

I. Sequence of Activities in Biological Impact Studies

II. Meeting Existing Constraints

Index






