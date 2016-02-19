Biological Environmental Impact Studies: Theory and Methods explains how an environmental impact study aimed at predicting biological changes can be approached and accomplished. It explores environmental impact studies from an ecosystem function point of view and highlights ecological tools and guidelines for use in biological studies in the context of environmental impact assessment. It also considers four general concepts of biological impact studies: synergy, experimental control and causality, measures of ecosystem change, and the interrelationships between structure, function, and time. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of environmental impact and environmental impact analysis, field surveys and their objectives, and mathematical modeling of biological systems. It then discusses time frames for ecological impacts; the role of field experiments and laboratory studies in environmental impact assessment; and common types of biological impact studies, including a study that investigated the impact of insecticides on the ecology of salt marshes in New Jersey and the effects of dredging, filling, and lagoon construction on tidal wetlands in Delaware. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biology students, managers, and government agents interested in environmental impact assessment.