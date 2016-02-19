Biological Electrochemistry
1st Edition
Biological Electrochemistry, Volume I is a result of a series of lectures given regarding the electrochemistry of small and large organic and inorganic molecules and how electrochemical information helps in understanding some of the biological redox reactions of these systems. This volume ultimately focuses on the electrochemistry of small and macromolecular organic compounds.
This book is divided into seven chapters where each focuses on a particular organic compound. These compounds are quinones, catecholamines, phenothiazines, ascorbic acid, purines, vitamin B12 and related compounds, and proteins. Each chapter starts with a brief introduction to the compounds and then its structure and electrochemistry aspect. The last chapter gives a detailed discussion on different kinds of proteins and their electrochemistry aspects.
This volume will be of help to students as well as electrochemists, biochemists, biologists, and other scientists in the field of biotechnology.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Quinones
I. Introduction
II. Structures of Biologically Significant Quinones
III. Occurrence and Biological Significance of Quinones
IV. Electrochemistry of Quinones
V. Electrochemistry of Biologically Important Quinones and Hydroquinones
VI. Summary
References
2 Catecholamines
I. Introduction
II. Electrochemistry of Catecholamines
III. Applications of Electroanalytic Techniques in the Central Nervous System
IV. Conclusions
References
3 Phenothiazines
I. Introduction
II. Electrochemistry in Nonaqueous Solution
III. Electrochemistry in Aqueous Solutions
IV. Conclusions
References
4 Ascorbic Acid
I. Introduction
II. Electrochemistry of Ascorbic Acid
III. Biochemical Oxidation of Ascorbic Acid
IV. Conclusions
References
5 Purines
I. Introduction
II. Uric Acid
III. Conclusions
References
6 Vitamin B12
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Vitamin B12 and Related Compounds
III. Biological Reactions of Vitamin B12
IV. Electrochemistry of Vitamin B12 and Related Compounds
V. Conclusions
References
7 Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Physicochemical Properties of Proteins
III. Electrochemical Studies of Reactions between Proteins and Low-Molecular-Weight Substances in Homogeneous Solution
IV. Thermodynamic Considerations
V. Electrochemical Measurements of the Reaction Rate of Redox Reactions
VI. Protein Adsorption
VII. Adsorption Behavior of Polyamino Acids
VIII. Adsorption of Globular Proteins
IX. Structure of the Protein Adsorption Layer
X. Relationship between Protein Adsorption and Blood Compatibility
XI. Electron-Transfer Reactions of Proteins at Interfaces: Significance of the Protein-Electrode Charge Transfer
XII. Disulfide Bonds in Peptides and Proteins
XIII. Iron-Sulfur Proteins
XIV. Flavoproteins
XV. Heme Proteins
XVI. Other Metalloproteins
XVII. Chromoproteins
XVIII. Blood Coagulation Factors
XIX. Aromatic Residues of Proteins
XX. Electroactive Labels
XXI. Biological Electron-Transfer Chains
XXII. Relationships between Protein Redox Reactions and Protein Electrode Processes
XXIII. Conclusions
References
Index
560
- 560
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
28th January 1982
- 28th January 1982
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323146036
- 9780323146036