Biological Electrochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122224010, 9780323146036

Biological Electrochemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Glenn Dryhurst
eBook ISBN: 9780323146036
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 560
Description

Biological Electrochemistry, Volume I is a result of a series of lectures given regarding the electrochemistry of small and large organic and inorganic molecules and how electrochemical information helps in understanding some of the biological redox reactions of these systems. This volume ultimately focuses on the electrochemistry of small and macromolecular organic compounds.
This book is divided into seven chapters where each focuses on a particular organic compound. These compounds are quinones, catecholamines, phenothiazines, ascorbic acid, purines, vitamin B12 and related compounds, and proteins. Each chapter starts with a brief introduction to the compounds and then its structure and electrochemistry aspect. The last chapter gives a detailed discussion on different kinds of proteins and their electrochemistry aspects.
This volume will be of help to students as well as electrochemists, biochemists, biologists, and other scientists in the field of biotechnology.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Quinones

I. Introduction

II. Structures of Biologically Significant Quinones

III. Occurrence and Biological Significance of Quinones

IV. Electrochemistry of Quinones

V. Electrochemistry of Biologically Important Quinones and Hydroquinones

VI. Summary

References

2 Catecholamines

I. Introduction

II. Electrochemistry of Catecholamines

III. Applications of Electroanalytic Techniques in the Central Nervous System

IV. Conclusions

References

3 Phenothiazines

I. Introduction

II. Electrochemistry in Nonaqueous Solution

III. Electrochemistry in Aqueous Solutions

IV. Conclusions

References

4 Ascorbic Acid

I. Introduction

II. Electrochemistry of Ascorbic Acid

III. Biochemical Oxidation of Ascorbic Acid

IV. Conclusions

References

5 Purines

I. Introduction

II. Uric Acid

III. Conclusions

References

6 Vitamin B12

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Vitamin B12 and Related Compounds

III. Biological Reactions of Vitamin B12

IV. Electrochemistry of Vitamin B12 and Related Compounds

V. Conclusions

References

7 Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Physicochemical Properties of Proteins

III. Electrochemical Studies of Reactions between Proteins and Low-Molecular-Weight Substances in Homogeneous Solution

IV. Thermodynamic Considerations

V. Electrochemical Measurements of the Reaction Rate of Redox Reactions

VI. Protein Adsorption

VII. Adsorption Behavior of Polyamino Acids

VIII. Adsorption of Globular Proteins

IX. Structure of the Protein Adsorption Layer

X. Relationship between Protein Adsorption and Blood Compatibility

XI. Electron-Transfer Reactions of Proteins at Interfaces: Significance of the Protein-Electrode Charge Transfer

XII. Disulfide Bonds in Peptides and Proteins

XIII. Iron-Sulfur Proteins

XIV. Flavoproteins

XV. Heme Proteins

XVI. Other Metalloproteins

XVII. Chromoproteins

XVIII. Blood Coagulation Factors

XIX. Aromatic Residues of Proteins

XX. Electroactive Labels

XXI. Biological Electron-Transfer Chains

XXII. Relationships between Protein Redox Reactions and Protein Electrode Processes

XXIII. Conclusions

References

Index


About the Author

Glenn Dryhurst

