Effects of Petroleum on Arctic and Subarctic Marine Environments and Organisms, Volume II: Biological Effects examines the biological effects of petroleum on marine ecosystems and organisms in Arctic and subarctic regions. The effects of petroleum on disease and disease resistance in marine fish and invertebrates are analyzed, along with the metabolism of petroleum hydrocarbons and their accumulation and biotransformation in marine organisms. The consequences of oil fouling on marine mammals are also considered.
Comprised of nine chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the acute toxic effects of petroleum on Arctic and subarctic marine organisms, together with the bioassay techniques used to conduct acute toxicity tests. The next chapter assesses the effects of petroleum on marine fish and invertebrates, with emphasis on their disease and disease resistance. Subsequent chapters explore the metabolism of petroleum hydrocarbons and their accumulation and biotransformation in marine organisms; the sublethal effects of petroleum on the physiology, behavior, growth and development, and reproduction of bacteria, algae, and invertebrates; the biological effects of petroleum on fish, birds, and marine mammals; and the effects of oil fouling and oil spills.
This book will be of interest to marine scientists and ecologists as well as environmental policymakers.
Chapter 1 Acute Toxic Effects of Petroleum on Arctic and Subarctic Marine Organisms
I. Introduction
A. Background
B. Importance and Scope
C. Limitations
II. Acute Bioassay Techniques
A. Test Animals
B. Holding Test Fish
C. Dilution Water
D. Test Tanks
E. Test Temperatures
F. Dissolved Oxygen
G. Number of Test Animals
H. Testing Procedure
I. Analysis of Test Media
J. Reporting Test Results
III. Acute Toxicity of Petroleum
IV. Interpretation of Results
V. Conclusions
VI. Prospectus
VII. References
Chapter 2 Marine Fish and Invertebrate Diseases, Host Disease Resistance, and Pathological Effects of Petroleum
I. Introduction
II. Principal Diseases of Arctic and Subarctic Marine Environments
A. Neoplasia
B. Bacterial Diseases
C. Viral Diseases
D. Mycoses
E. Helminthiasis and Other Parasitic Infestations
F. Miscellaneous Abnormalities of Unknown Etiology
III. Disease Resistance Mechanisms of Vertebrates and Invertebrates
A. Innate Immunity
B. Acquired Immunity
C. Genetic and Environmental Influences
IV. Effects of Petroleum on Disease and Disease Resistance
A. Petroleum, Petroleum Products and Petroleum-Associated Metals Implicated in Neoplasia
B. Evidence for Tissue and Cellular Damage Resulting from Exposure to Petroleum and Associated Metals
C. Effects of Petroleum Hydrocarbons and Associated Metals on Immune Responses and Disease Resistance
V. Prospectus
VI. References
Chapter 3 Metabolism of Petroleum Hydrocarbons: Accumulation and Biotransformation in Marine Organisms
I. Introduction
II. Uptake, Distribution, and Discharge of Petroleum and Constituents
A. Fractions of Petroleum
B. Select Aliphatic and Aromatic Hydrocarbons
III. Enzyme Systems Governing the Metabolism of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
A. Aryl Hydrocarbon Hydroxylases in Marine Organisms
B. Induction of Aryl Hydrocarbon Hydroxylases
C. Conjugating Enzymes
IV. Formation and Structure of Metabolic Products
V. Alterations in Biochemical Systems
VI. Food Web Magnification
VII. Prospectus
VIII. References
Chapter 4 Sublethal Biological Effects of Petroleum Hydrocarbon Exposures: Bacteria, Algae, and Invertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Bacteria
A. Behavior
III. Algae
A. Physiology
B. Behavior
C. Growth and Reproduction
IV. Coelenterates
A. Behavior
B. Growth and Reproduction
V. Annelids
A. Physiology
B. Behavior
C. Growth and Reproduction
VI. Arthropods
A. Physiology
B. Behavior
C. Growth, Development, and Reproduction
VII. Molluscs
A. Behavior (Gastropods)
B. Physiology, Behavior, Growth, Development, and Reproduction (Bivalves)
VIII. Echinoderms
A. Physiology
B. Behavior
C. Growth, Development, and Reproduction
IX. Conclusions and Prospectus
A. Physiology
B. Behavior
C. Growth, Development, and Reproduction
D. Risk and the Paucity of Information Problem
X. References
Chapter 5 Sublethal Biological Effects of Petroleum Hydrocarbon Exposures: Fish
I. Introduction
II. Behavior
A. Avoidance Reaction
B. Cough Response
III. Physiology
A. Metabolism
B. Locomotor and Activity Patterns
IV. Delayed Effects
A. Survival
B. Growth and Feeding
C. Reproduction
V. Prospectus
VI. References
Chapter 6 Effects of Petroleum on Ecosystems
I. Background
II. Habitats
A. Intertidal Zone
B. Subtidal Zone
III. Populations and Communities
A. Plankton
B. Neuston
C. Nekton
D. Benthos
E. Salt Marsh
IV. Ecosystems
V. Prospectus
VI. References
Chapter 7 Biological Effects of Petroleum on Marine Birds
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Spillage on Mortality
A. Total Mortality
B. Vulnerability of Species
C. Effect on Future Populations
D. Differential Mortalities of Species
III. Physical and Systemic Effects of Petroleum
A. Physical Effects
B. Systemic Effects
IV. Pathological Effects
V. Scientific Names of Birds Cited
VI. References
Chapter 8 Consequences of Oil Fouling on Marine Animals
I. Background
II. A Controlled Study on Seals
III. Implications
IV. References
Chapter 9 Effects of Oil Spills in Arctic and Subartic Environments
I. Introduction
A. Definition of Arctic and Subarctic Marine Environments
B. Problems in Predicting Biological Impacts of Oil Spills
II. Arctic and Subarctic Oil Spills
A. Terrestrial
B. Marine
C. Long-Term Biological Effects of Oil Spills
III. Pacific Subarctic and Arctic Ocean as Potential Oil Spill Areas
A. Pacific Subarctic
B. The Arctic Ocean
IV. Prospectus
V. References
List of Abbreviations
Geographical Name Index
Scientific Name Index
Subject Index
