Effects of Petroleum on Arctic and Subarctic Marine Environments and Organisms, Volume II: Biological Effects examines the biological effects of petroleum on marine ecosystems and organisms in Arctic and subarctic regions. The effects of petroleum on disease and disease resistance in marine fish and invertebrates are analyzed, along with the metabolism of petroleum hydrocarbons and their accumulation and biotransformation in marine organisms. The consequences of oil fouling on marine mammals are also considered.

Comprised of nine chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the acute toxic effects of petroleum on Arctic and subarctic marine organisms, together with the bioassay techniques used to conduct acute toxicity tests. The next chapter assesses the effects of petroleum on marine fish and invertebrates, with emphasis on their disease and disease resistance. Subsequent chapters explore the metabolism of petroleum hydrocarbons and their accumulation and biotransformation in marine organisms; the sublethal effects of petroleum on the physiology, behavior, growth and development, and reproduction of bacteria, algae, and invertebrates; the biological effects of petroleum on fish, birds, and marine mammals; and the effects of oil fouling and oil spills.

This book will be of interest to marine scientists and ecologists as well as environmental policymakers.