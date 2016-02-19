Biological Effects of Radiations
Biological Effects of Radiation, Second Edition aims to present an organized survey of the various experiments wherein living materials have been exposed to ionizing and exciting types of radiations. However, this book focuses on the effects of radiation to lower organisms, as these have received less attention. It tells how small amount of energy can damage submicroscopic structure and ultimately alter the appearance and abilities of such organisms. Divided into five parts, this book starts off with two introductory chapters in the first part. It explains the effects of radiation. Then, other parts of the book focus on the impact of radiation from cellular to organ level. How the lower organisms response is then discussed. Lastly, the book explains the interrelations between organisms in contaminated areas. Same with the first edition, emphasis is given on the consequences of mutations, as a whole chapter is devoted to this topic. Furthermore, this book covers discoveries from experiments with cultured cells. This book is a good text-reference for students and professionals. Also, it can be of great help to scientists, researchers, and specialists involved in the biological response to radiation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Introduction l
1 The Radiations: Historical Considerations and Characteristics
The Era of Discovery: Radiations and Hazards
Early Basic Research
Radiation Protection Standards
The Radiations
Dissipation of Energy in Matter
Linear Ion Density
Dosage Representation
Concluding Remarks
References
General References
2 Direct and Indirect Action on Living Matter
What Is Ionized?
Distinguishing between Direct and Indirect Action
The Target Theory
Concluding Remarks
References
General References
Part II The Cellular Level
3 Cytosomal Effects and Cell Division
Permeability
Organelles
Protoplasmic Viscosity
Effects on the Spindle
Relative Vulnerability of Nucleus and Cytosome
Cleavage Delay
Mitotic Activity in Tissues
Dose Rates
Analysis of Mitotic Delay in Cultured Cells
Concluding Remarks
References
4 From Nonlocalized toward Localized Nuclear Effects
Viscosity of DNA Systems
The Depolymerization Question
Chemical Changes in DNA
DNA Synthesis: Tissue Studies
DNA Synthesis: Cell Studies and Molecular Aspects
Photoreactivation of Ultraviolet Damage
Excision Repair
Other DNA Repair Mechanisms
Integrating the Pathways
Irrevocable Ionization Lesions
Concluding Remarks
5 Localized Effects on Chromosome Structure
Types of Aberration
Quantitative Aspects
Differences in Sensitivity between Organisms
Differences in the Sensitivity of Cells during the Division Cycle
Modifying Factors
The Oxygen Effect
Chromosome Structure and Aberration Theory
Dose Fractionation Experiments
Crossing-Over
Somatic Crossing-Over
Organisms Other Than Diptera
Concluding Remarks
References
6 Response of the Single Cell
In Vitro Studies of Cell Survival
In Vivo Studies
Dependence on Radiation Quality
Relative Biological Effectiveness (RBE)
Oxygen Effect
Repair of Sublethal Damage
Inhibition of Sublethal Damage Repair
Low Dose Rate
Potentially Lethal Damage
Cell Cycle
Concluding Remarks
References
7 Localized Effects on Genetic Loci
Historical
Microorganism Techniques
Experiments with Fungi
Mammalian Cell Culture Techniques
Higher Organism Techniques
Drosophila Techniques
Results from Drosophila Experiments
Quantitative Aspects
Visible Mutations
Mouse Experiments
Female Mice and Insects
Cultured Cells
Forward and Reverse Mutations
Applications to Plant Breeding
Concluding Remarks
References
8 Consequences of Mutation
Doubling Dose
Genetically Significant Dose (GSD)
Data from Humans
Irradiated Natural Populations of Drosophila
Controversy among Geneticists?
Laboratory Studies with Drosophila Populations
Mammal Populations
Other Organisms
Concluding Remarks
References
Part III Tissues and Organs
9 Plant Morphology
Field Experiments
Specific Anomalies
Plant Hormones
Tumor Induction
Mosaicism
Root Experiments
Absorbed Radioisotopes
Concluding Remarks
References
10 Animal Embryology
Relative Radiosensitivity and Development
Insect Development Abnormalities
Early Embryo
Later Stages, Period of Major Organogenesis
Fetal Period
Psychological Research
Human Abnormalities
Internal Radioisotopes
Mechanism
Concluding Remarks
References
11 Somatic Histopathology
Skin
Structures Associated with the Skin
Hematology
Blood Vessels
Spleen and Lymph Nodes
Digestive Tract
Nervous Tissue
The Eye
Bone
Bone Marrow
Bone-Seeking Isotopes
Miscellaneous Internal Emitters
Routes of Entry
Concluding Remarks
References
12 Gonad Histopathology
Testes
Semen Analysis
Abscopal Effect
Ovaries
Concluding Remarks
References
Part IV The Organism
13 Modifiable and Nonmodifiable Damage, Protective Measures, and
Regeneration Processes
Restoration Processes
Death Defined
Cytological Vulnerability
Evidence from Cultured Cells
Interdependence of Organelle and Organism
Respiration Studies
Protective Conditions
Protective Substances
Chemical Radiosensitization
Regeneration
Concluding Remarks
References
14 Somatic Mortality: Radiation Sickness, Aging, and Carcinogenesis
Early Effects
Late Effects
Concluding Remarks
References
Part V Ecology: Pure and Applied
15 Radiation Effects on Life in Contaminated Areas
First Trophic Level: Lower Plants
First Trophic Level: Higher Plants
Second Trophic Level: The Primary Consumers
Second Trophic Level: Water Animals
Second Trophic Level: Land Animals
Omnivores: Birds, Lizards, and Crabs
Omnivores: Humans
Third Trophic Level
Food Chains
Biological Surveys and Environmental Programs
Strontium 90 in United States Milk
Concluding Remarks
References
16 Pest Control, Food Treatment, and Other Applications
Historical Notes
Basic Principle
Screw-Worm Control
Factors Considered in "Sterile" Male Release
Other Germ Line Approaches to Control
Direct Killing of Insects
Control of Trichinosis
Inhibition of Sprouting in Root Crops
Microorganism Control
Poultry, Meats, and Seafoods
Fruits and Vegetables
Acceptability of Irradiated Products
Wholesomeness
Carcinogenesis
Surgical Supplies and Pharmaceuticals
Water and Sewage Treatment
Concluding Remarks
References
Subject Index
