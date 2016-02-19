Biological Effects of Electric and Magnetic Fields
1st Edition
Sources and Mechanisms
Editors: David Carpenter Sinerik Ayrapetyan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121602611
eBook ISBN: 9780080886893
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th June 1994
Page Count: 369
Description
Recent concerns over the possible hazards of electrical and magnetic fields in the home and workplace are comprehensively addressed within this book. The chapters contain detailed research on the biological effects of electric and magnetic fields, and evidence for and against any interaction of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and biological systems.
Key Features
- The relative risk of exposure to EMFs
- Putative behavioral and neural effects of EMFs
- EMF effects on cells
Readership
Cancer researchers, toxicologists, biophysicists, radiation researchers, regulatory health agencies, and epidemiologists
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
I. Exposure To and Mechanisms Of Actions of Electric and Magnetic Fields:
- Sources and Characteristics of Electromagnetic Fields in the Environment, D.W. Deno and D.O. Carpenter.
- Radiofrequency Radiation in the Environment: Sources, Exposure Standards, and Related Issues, R.F. Cleveland, Jr..
- The Thermal Noise Limit for Threshold Effects of Electric and Magnetic Fields in Biological Systems, J.C. Weaver and R.D. Astumian.
- The Influence of Electromagnetic Fields on Biologic and Model Membranes, D.V. Zhelev and D. Needham.
- Electric Activation of Membrane Enzymes: Cellular Transduction of High- and Low-Level Periodic Signals, T.Y. Tsong and C.J. Gross.
- Direct Current Magnetic Fields: Mechanisms of Action, A.D. Rosen.
- Physiological Effects of Magnetic Fields May Be Mediated Through Actions on the State of Calcium Ions in Solution, S. Ayrapetyan, A. Avanesian, T. Avetisian and S. Majinian. II. Behavioral and Neural Effects of Electric and Magnetic Fields:.
- Non-Ionizing Radiation and Neuroscience, U.A. Kholodov.
- Effects of Magnetic and Electric Fields in Invertebrates and Lower Vertebrates, M. Kavaliers and K.P. Ossenkopp.
- Detection of and Receptors for Magnetic Fields in Birds, R.C. Beason and P. Semm.
- The Pineal Gland and Melantonin Synthesis: Their Responses to Manipulations of Static Magnetic Fields, R.J. Reiter.
- Neuroendocrine Responses to Electric and Magnetic Fields, B.W. Wilson.
- Behavioral Effects of Electromagnetic Fields in Animals, K. Salzinger.
- Phasic Behavioral and Endocrine Effects of Microwaves of Non-Thermal Intensity, M.A. Navakatikian and L.A. Tomaschevwkaya. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 369
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 15th June 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121602611
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080886893
About the Editor
David Carpenter
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Public Health, University of Albany, New York, U.S.A.
Sinerik Ayrapetyan
Affiliations and Expertise
Armenian Academy of Sciences, Yerevan, Armenia
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.