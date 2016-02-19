Biological Basis of Detoxication
1st Edition
Description
Biological Basis of Detoxication focuses on the biological processes involved in detoxication, with emphasis on the biochemistry of the removal of xenobiotics from an organism. Topics range from the formation of toxic metabolites and compounds that are not metabolized at all to the tissue distribution and nutritional considerations, the kinetics and mechanisms of the metabolic and excretory processes, and the integration of xenobiotic metabolism in the activation and detoxication of carcinogens. Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the enzymatic basis for the metabolic activation of foreign compounds in forming reactive chemical intermediates. The first few chapters discuss the identification of reactive electrophiles derived from xenobiotics, intratissue distribution of activating and detoxicating enzymes, enzymatic and non-enzymatic modes of xenobiotic metabolism, and unmetabolized compounds. The middle chapters explore the biological basis of detoxication of oxygen free radicals, physiologic and kinetic aspects of the fate of xenobiotics, excretion of xenobiotics, and effects of nutrition on detoxication. The remaining chapters look at the relationships between the enzymes of detoxication and host defense mechanisms, metabolic basis of target organ toxicity, the enzymatic factor in selective toxicity, and intraindividual and interindividual variations in rates of hepatic metabolism of exogenous chemicals. Pharmacologists, toxicologists, and biochemists will find this book highly informative.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Metabolic Formation of Toxic Metabolites
I. Introduction
II. General Examples of Metabolic Activation
III. Specific Examples of Metabolic Activation
IV. Comments
References
2. Integration of Xenobiotic Metabolism in Carcinogen Activation
and Detoxication
I. Introduction
II. Identification of Reactive Electrophiles Derived from Xenobiotics
III. Cell Specificity of Xenobiotic Effects
IV. Classification of Xenobiotic Activation Pathways
V. Partition of Metabolic Pathways
VI. Regioselectivity and Stereoselectivity of Cytochrome P-450
VII. Epoxide Hydrolase
VIII. Absolute Monooxygenase Activity in the Activation Pathway
IX. Cellular Cosubstrates of Xenobiotic Metabolism
X. UDPglucuronyltransferases and Sulfotransferases
XI. Glutathione S-Transferases
XII. Inhibitors of Cellular Transferase Activity
XIII. Xenobiotic Metabolism in the Nuclear Envelope
XIV. Transport of Reactive Intermediates and Precursors
XV. Comments
References
3.Ontogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Developmental Profiles of Drug-Metabolizing Enzymes
III. Factors Influencing Drug-Metabolizing Enzyme Development
IV. Comments: The Biological and Clinical Consequences of Drug-Metabolizing Enzyme Ontogenesis
References
4.Intratissue Distribution of Activating and Detoxicating Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Distribution within the Liver
III. Distribution within the Lung
IV. Distribution within the Skin
V. Comments
References
5.Nonenzymatic Biotransformation
I. Introduction
II. Reactions with Macromolecules as Borderline Cases
III. Reactions with Endogenous Nucleophiles
IV. Reactions with Endogenous Electrophiles
V. Breakdown and Rearrangement Reactions of Xenobiotics and Prodrugs in Acidic and Neutral Aqueous Media
VI. Reactions between Two Xenobiotics
VII. Comments
References
6. Unmetabolized Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Criteria for Classification of a Foreign Compound as Being Unmetabolized
III. Properties of Unmetabolized Compounds
IV. Toxicological Implications
V. Comments
References
7.Biological Basis of Detoxication of Oxygen Free Radicals
I. Introduction
II. Oxygen Free Radicals
III. Defense Mechanisms: Enzymatic and Nonenzymatic
IV. Factors Influencing Defense Mechanisms and the Production of Oxygen Free Radicals
V. Biological Systems Associated with Increased Oxygen Free Radical Production
VI. Comments
References
8. Fate of Xenobiotics: Physiologic and Kinetic Considerations
I. Introduction
II. The Xenobiotic
III. Hemodynamics
IV. Xenobiotic Metabolism
V. Xenobiotic Excretion
VI. Eliminating Organs
VII. Comments
References
9. Excretion Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Renal Handling of Organic Anions and Cations
III. Biliary Excretion of Xenobiotics
IV. Salivary Excretion
V. Excretion into Milk
VI. Excretion into Expired Air
VII. Comments
References
10. Impact of Nutrition on Detoxication
I. Introduction
II. Fasting/Starvation
III. Protein
IV. Carbohydrate
V. Lipid
VI. Trace Nutrients—Vitamins and Minerals
VII. Comments
References
11. Relationships between the Enzymes of Detoxication and Host Defense Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Nonspecific Immunostimulants
III. Adjuvant-Induced Arthritis
IV. Reticuloendothelial System
V. Interferon
VI. Infection in Animals
VII. Viral Infection in Humans
References
12. Metabolic Basis of Target Organ Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of the Toxin as a Factor in Target Organ Toxicity
III. Role of Metabolism in Determining Target Organ Toxicity
IV. Role of Specific Function of the Tissue
V. Comments
References
13. Enzymes in Selective Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. The Toxicological Significance of Enzymatic Conversion
III. The Enzymatic Factor in Selective Toxicity
IV. The Enzymatic Factor in Resistance
V. Comments
References
14. Intraindividual and Interindividual Variations
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Intraindividual Variability
III. Sources of Interindividual Variability
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th May 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150101