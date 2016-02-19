Biological Aspects of Freshwater Pollution

(partial) Preface

Studies on the effects of pollution on freshwater fish, J.F. de L.G. Solbé

Zooplankton ecology and pollution studies, M.P. Tevlin and M.J. Burgis

Systems of biological indicators for water quality assessment, G. Persoone and N. De Pauw

The evolution of pollution evidenced by lake sediment pseudofossils, D.A. Murray

The impact of physical processes on the trophic state of a lake, D.M. Imboden and R. Gocher

The study of eutrophication of algal benthos by essential metals in artificial rivers, E. Eichenberger

Heavy metal pollution in freshwater ecosystems, V. Förstner and F. Prosi

Radioactive contamination of the aquatic food-chain and consequent risk to man, A.A. Cigna

Biological effects of ionizing radiations in aquatic environment, O. Ravera

Methodology of waste water treatment, F. Malz