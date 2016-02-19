Biological Aspects of Freshwater Pollution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080234427, 9781483293226

Biological Aspects of Freshwater Pollution

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Course Held at the Joint Research Centre of the Commission of the European Communities, Ispra, Italy, 5-9 June 1978

Editors: O. Ravera
eBook ISBN: 9781483293226
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st October 1979
Description

Ten well-known experts in their specific field illustrate and discuss the fundamentals of the effects of pollution on fresh water organisms, populations and communities, providing an up-to-date picture of research on this crucial problem

Table of Contents

(partial) Preface

Studies on the effects of pollution on freshwater fish, J.F. de L.G. Solbé

Zooplankton ecology and pollution studies, M.P. Tevlin and M.J. Burgis

Systems of biological indicators for water quality assessment, G. Persoone and N. De Pauw

The evolution of pollution evidenced by lake sediment pseudofossils, D.A. Murray

The impact of physical processes on the trophic state of a lake, D.M. Imboden and R. Gocher

The study of eutrophication of algal benthos by essential metals in artificial rivers, E. Eichenberger

Heavy metal pollution in freshwater ecosystems, V. Förstner and F. Prosi

Radioactive contamination of the aquatic food-chain and consequent risk to man, A.A. Cigna

Biological effects of ionizing radiations in aquatic environment, O. Ravera

Methodology of waste water treatment, F. Malz

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293226

About the Editor

O. Ravera

