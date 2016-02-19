Biological Aspects of Freshwater Pollution
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Course Held at the Joint Research Centre of the Commission of the European Communities, Ispra, Italy, 5-9 June 1978
Ten well-known experts in their specific field illustrate and discuss the fundamentals of the effects of pollution on fresh water organisms, populations and communities, providing an up-to-date picture of research on this crucial problem
Table of Contents
(partial) Preface
Studies on the effects of pollution on freshwater fish, J.F. de L.G. Solbé
Zooplankton ecology and pollution studies, M.P. Tevlin and M.J. Burgis
Systems of biological indicators for water quality assessment, G. Persoone and N. De Pauw
The evolution of pollution evidenced by lake sediment pseudofossils, D.A. Murray
The impact of physical processes on the trophic state of a lake, D.M. Imboden and R. Gocher
The study of eutrophication of algal benthos by essential metals in artificial rivers, E. Eichenberger
Heavy metal pollution in freshwater ecosystems, V. Förstner and F. Prosi
Radioactive contamination of the aquatic food-chain and consequent risk to man, A.A. Cigna
Biological effects of ionizing radiations in aquatic environment, O. Ravera
Methodology of waste water treatment, F. Malz
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st October 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293226