Biological Aspects of Affective Disorders

1st Edition

Series Editors: Cornelius Katona
Editors: R.W. Horton
eBook ISBN: 9781483288680
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

M. Roth, The Classification of Affective and Related Psychiatric Disorders. S. Merson and P. Tyrer, Physical Treatments for Depression. J.C. Pryor and F. Sulser, Evolution of the Monoamine Hypotheses of Depression. J.M. Elliot, Peripheral Markers in Affective Disorders. P.L. Delgado and D.D. Charney, Neuroendocrine Challenge Tests in Affective Disorders: Implications for Future Pathophysiological Investigations. S.C. Cheetham, C.L.E. Katona, and R.W. Horton, Postmortem Studies of Neurotransmitter Biochemistry in Depression and Suicide. J.L. Anderson and A. Wirz-Justice, Biological Rhythms in the Pathophysiology and Treatment of Affective Disorders. T. Silverstone, Mania. L. Rifkin and H. Gurling, Genetic Aspects of Affective Disorders. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Description

Biological research in the affective disorders has been an international growth industry for several years. Biological Aspects of Affective Disorders is a comprehensive introduction to the biochemical, pharmacological, and genetic aspects constituting the abnormalities that may underline the diseases of depression and mania, together with the current understanding of the clinical features and management of affected patients.It will be of great value especially to young researchers from all disciplines contributing to this area and to trainee psychiatrists.

Readership

Research neuroscientists, pharmacologists, and psychiatrists.

