M. Roth, The Classification of Affective and Related Psychiatric Disorders. S. Merson and P. Tyrer, Physical Treatments for Depression. J.C. Pryor and F. Sulser, Evolution of the Monoamine Hypotheses of Depression. J.M. Elliot, Peripheral Markers in Affective Disorders. P.L. Delgado and D.D. Charney, Neuroendocrine Challenge Tests in Affective Disorders: Implications for Future Pathophysiological Investigations. S.C. Cheetham, C.L.E. Katona, and R.W. Horton, Postmortem Studies of Neurotransmitter Biochemistry in Depression and Suicide. J.L. Anderson and A. Wirz-Justice, Biological Rhythms in the Pathophysiology and Treatment of Affective Disorders. T. Silverstone, Mania. L. Rifkin and H. Gurling, Genetic Aspects of Affective Disorders. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Biological research in the affective disorders has been an international growth industry for several years. Biological Aspects of Affective Disorders is a comprehensive introduction to the biochemical, pharmacological, and genetic aspects constituting the abnormalities that may underline the diseases of depression and mania, together with the current understanding of the clinical features and management of affected patients.It will be of great value especially to young researchers from all disciplines contributing to this area and to trainee psychiatrists.
Research neuroscientists, pharmacologists, and psychiatrists.
