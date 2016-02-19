Biological and Environmental Aspects of Chromium, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Chromium Compounds: Production and Occupational Exposure
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Production of Chromium Metal, Alloys and Chemicals
2.3. Occupational Exposure in the Welding Industry
2.4. Occupational Exposure in the Chromate Industry
2.5. Occupational Exposure in the Chrome Plating Industry
2.6. Occupational Exposure in the Ferrochrome Industry
2.7. Occupational Exposure in the Tanning and Leather Working Industry
2.8. Occupational Exposure in the Chrome Pigment Industry
2.9. Summary and Conclusions
3. Chromium in Air, Soil and Natural Waters
3.1. Introduction
3.2. General Chemistry
3.3. Geochemistry
3.4. Soil Chromium Concentrations
3.5. Soil Chromium Chemistry
3.6. Water Chromium Concentrations
3.7. Water Chromium Chemistry
3.8. Air
3.9. Sources of Chromium
3.10. Effect of Chromium Pollution on Crops
3.11. Bioavailability of Chromium
3.12. Summary
4. Analysis of Chromium
4.1. Introduction
4.2. "Normal Levels" of Chromium in Biological Materials
4.3. Sampling and Sampling Strategy
4.4. Inter- and Intra-Laboratory Comparison
4.5. Instrumentations Used for Chromium Analysis
4.6. Conclusion
5. Applications of 51Chromium in Cell Biology and Medicine
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Labelling of Cells with 51Chromium
5.3. Use of Labelled Red Cells in Vivo
5.4. Cell Tracer Studies in Vivo
5.5. Platelet Tracer Studies in Vivo
5.6. The Assay of Cell Death
5.7. Chromium Labelling of Microorganisms
5.8. Other Applications of Chromium-Labelled Cells
5.9. Audoradiography
5.10. Applications of 51Chromium EDTA
5.11. Labelling Albumin Polysaccharides with 51Chromium
6. The Nutritional Role of Chromium
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Chromium Deficiency
6.3. Dietary Chromium
6.4. Distribution in the Body
6.5. Chromium Supplementation Studies
6.6. Function and Biological Activity
6.7. Implications of Chromium for Human Health
7. Absorption, Transport and Excretion of Chromium in Man and Animals
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Uptake of Chromium
7.3. Transport and Distribution in the Body
7.4. Excretion
7.5. Biological Monitoring of Occupationally Exposed Workers
8. Mutagenic and Cytogenetic Effects of Chromium Compounds
8.1. Introduction
8.2. DNA Damage and DNA Repair
8.3. Gene Mutations
8.4. Chromosomal Alterations
8.5. In Vitro Transformation of Mammalian Cells
8.6. Chromium metabolism and cytotoxicity in relation to its genetic activity
8.7. Summary of the Genetic Effects of Chromium
8.8. Molecular Mechanisms for Chromium Mutagenicity and their Relevance to Chromium Carcinogenicity
9. Organ Toxicity of Chromium In Animals
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Pathomorphological Changes
9.3. Biochemical Changes
9.4. General Remarks
10. Carcinogenic Effects of Chromium
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Experimental Studies in Mammals
10.3. Epidemiologic Studies in Humans
10.4. Selected Aspects of the Relationship of Chromium to Cancer
11. The Effects of Chromium on the Skin
11.1 Introduction
11.2. Prevalence of Chrome Ulcers and Allergic Contact Dermatitis
11.3. Primary Irritant Reactions
11.4. Allergic Contact Dermatitis
11.5. Prognosis
11.6. Treatment and Prevention
11.7. Prophylaxis
11.8. Summary
Index
Description
Biological and Environmental Aspects of Chromium focuses on the biological and environmental aspects of chromium and its compounds, with emphasis on the most important aspects of their toxicology and physiology. Topics covered range from the production and occupational exposure of chromium compounds to the presence of chromium in air, soil, and natural waters. The applications of chromium in cell biology and medicine are also discussed.
Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the toxic and carcinogenic effects of chromium and chromium compounds, followed by a discussion on the production and occupational exposure of chromium compounds. The reader is then introduced to the more common analytical methods used in the determination of chromium in environmental and biological samples. Subsequent chapters explore the nutritional role of chromium; absorption, transport, and excretion of chromium in humans and animals; mutagenic and cytogenetic effects of chromium compounds; and organ toxicity of chromium in animals. The carcinogenic effects of chromium, including its effects on the skin, are also considered.
This monograph will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in the fields of biology, physiology, and chemistry, as well as those with an objective interest in the ways in which chromium and its compounds act in biological materials and in the human environment.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290188