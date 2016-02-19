Biological and Behavioral Aspects of Salt Intake
1st Edition
Biological and Behavioral Aspects of Salt Intake presents the developmental, social, and anthropological aspects of salt intake. This book explores the existing knowledge of those factors that influence man's appetite for salt. Organized into five parts encompassing 28 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the pathological and physiological importance attached to levels of salt intake in health and in disease. This text then examines the scientific information concerning the nature of man's appetite for salt and the variations of that appetite as an expression of biological needs, behavioral patterns, differing environmental conditions, and normal or disturbed physiology. Other chapters examine the plasma renin activity, urinary sodium excretion, and taste responses of hypertensive and normotensive individuals. The final chapter explores the relations between taste, intake, preference, and hypertension. This book is a valuable resource for nutritionists, food scientists, and researchers interested in the planning of nutritional programs in public health or therapeutic regimens.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
List of Participants
Foreword
Preface
Part I Social, Developmental, and Anthropological Aspects of Salt Intake
Chapter 1 Salt and Social Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Sodium and the Paleoratios
III. Variability of Salt Intake
IV. Salt and Social Organization
V. Salt and Political Patterns
References
Chapter 2 Saltiness in Developmental Perspective
I. Developmental Change
II. Development of the Taste System
III. Patterns of Environmental Exposure to Salt
IV. Summary
V. Prospects
References
Chapter 3 Saharan Bedouins and the Salt Water of the Sahara: A Model for Salt Intake
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Salt Sources and Markets
I. Introduction
II. Salt Production
III. Uses of Salt
Part II Comparative and Psychophysical Aspects of Salt Intake
Chapter 5 On the Spontaneous Intake of NaCl Solution by Dogs
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 6 Comparative Aspects of Salt Preference and Intake in Birds
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Sensory Analysis of the Taste of NaCl
I. Source of Saltiness: Cations
II. Sweetness of Salts
III. Adaptation
IV. Cross-Adaptation among Salts
V. Cross-Adaptation among NaCl, Citric Acid, Sucrose, Caffeine, and Urea
VI. Mixtures Containing NaCl
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Contribution of the Anion to the Taste Quality of Sodium Salts
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 9 Salivary Chloride Levels, Taste Thresholds for Salt, and Food Ingestion
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 10 Measuring Taste Sensitivity and the Effects of Adrenalectomy in, Rats
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Part III Factors Affecting Salt Preference
Chapter 11 Salt Intake and Equilibration
Text
References
Chapter 12 Factors Affecting Salivary Sodium Concentration, NaCl Intake, and Preference Threshold and Their Interrelationships
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Partial or Total Salivariectomy on Sodium Chloride Preference
III. Effect of Sequential Alterations in Salivary Electrolyte Concentration on Preference for NaCl
IV. Effect of Adrenalectomy and DOC or Oral Contraceptives on Salivary Sodium Concentration
V. Summary
References
Chapter 13 A Possible Role for Angiotensin in the Elicitation of Salt Appetite
I. Introduction
II. General Methods
III. Discussion
References
Chapter 14 The Physiological Basis of Sodium Appetite: A New Look at the "Depletion-Repletion" Model
I. Introduction
II. The Model
III. Evaluation of the Model
IV. Implications
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 15 Rapid Sodium Depletion and Salt Appetite Induced by Intraperitoneal Dialysis
I. Introduction
II. The Depletion of Sodium by Transperitoneal Dialysis
III. Postdialysis NaCl Appetite—Is It Learned?
IV. Postdialysis NaCl Appetite—Is It Specific?
V. The Postrepletional Persistence of NaCl Intake
VI. The Postrepletional Renal Conservation of Sodium
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 16 Salt in Processed Foods
I. Introduction
II. Salt Intake
III. Salt Added to Enhance Flavor
IV. Salt as a Functional Ingredient
V. The Future Situation
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 17 The Influence of Reproductive Processes on Salt Appetite
I. Introduction
II. Satiation of Salt Deficiency in the Wild Rabbit
III. Salt Appetite in Pregnancy and Lactation
References
Chapter 18 Spontaneous NaCl Appetite Induced by Administration of an Oral Contraceptive and Its Components to Rats
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Part IV Neurological Aspects of Salt Intake
Chapter 19 Membrane Transitions in Taste Receptor Cell Activation by Sodium Salts
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Application to Taste Receptor Cell Activation by Sodium Salts
IV. Materials and Methods
V. Results
VI. Discussion
References
Chapter 20 Peripheral Mechanisms in Salty Taste Reception
I. Introduction
II. Possible Involvement of Reduced Pyridine Nucleotide in Salty Reception
III. Summary
References
Chapter 21 Peripheral Neural Changes Associated with Sodium Deprivation
I. Sodium Intake, a Manifestation of Homeostasis
II. Role of Gustation in Control of Salt Intake
III. Behavioral and Physiological Effects of Sodium Deprivation
IV. Sodium Deprivation Alters Peripheral Neural Responses to Gustatory Stimuli
V. Adrenalectomy versus Sodium Deprivation
VI. Summary
References
Part V Physiological and Pathological Aspects of Salt Intake
Chapter 22 Glycinamide Hydrochloride: A Compound with Common Salt Flavor
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Glycinamide Hydrochloride
III. Toxicity Studies
IV. Organoleptic Evaluations: Flavor Profile and Flavor Threshold
V. Summary
References
Chapter 23 Brain Lesions and Sodium Appetite: An Approach to the Neurological Analysis of Homeostatic Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 24 On the Role of Sodium in Human Hypertension
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 25 Salt Intake and Hypertension in Rats
I. Introduction
II. Method and Results
III. Conclusions
References
Chapter 26 Salt Taste and Salt Preference in Normal and Hypertensive Rats and Humans
I. Salt Taste Studies
II. Rat Preference Studies
III. Human Preference Studies
IV. Effects of Antihypertensive Treatment
References
Chapter 27 Taste and Salt Intake in Human Hypertension
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 28 Biological and Behavioral Aspects of Salt Intake: A Summation
Text
Index
