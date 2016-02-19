Biological Activities of Steroids in Relation to Cancer covers the proceedings of the conference sponsored by the Cancer Chemotherapy National Service Center, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, and the U. S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare. The text focuses on the influence of steroids on medical approaches to the cure of cancer, including steroid chemistry, estrogen metabolism, and mammary cancer. The selection first offers information on steroids growth and cancer, advances in steroid chemistry, and the physiology and pharmacology of steroids affecting tumor growth. Discussions focus on rapid development of mammary cancer, pituitary functions, androgens, estrogens, and progestins. The book also ponders on the binding of steroid hormones by plasma proteins; the effects of steroids on the levels of the plasma 17-hydroxycorticosteroids and the serum protein-bound iodine; and the metabolism of dehydroisoandrosterone. The text evaluates studies on estrogen metabolism, biochemical parameters of estrogen action, and enzymatic transport of hydrogen by estrogenic hormones. The manuscript also elaborates on the fate of steroid estrogens in target tissues, effect of steroids on calcium dynamics, and steroids and experimental mammary cancer. The selection is a valuable source of information for readers interested in the use of steroids in treating cancer.

Table of Contents



Contents

Contributors

Preface

I. Introduction

1. Steroids, Growth, and Cancer

Discussion

II. Steroid Structure and Function

2. Some Recent Advances in Steroid Chemistry

Discussion

3. Physiology and Pharmacology of Steroids Affecting Tumor Growth

Discussion

III. Steroid Metabolism and Biochemistry

4. The Binding of Steroid Hormones by Plasma Proteins

Discussion

5. The Effects of Steroids on the Levels of the Plasma 17-Hydroxycorticosteroids and the Serum Protein-Bound Iodine

Discussion

6. The Metabolism of Dehydroisoandrosterone

Discussion

7. Recent Studies on Estrogen Metabolism

Discussion

8. Biochemical Parameters of Estrogen Action

Discussion

9. Enzymatic Transport of Hydrogen by Estrogenic Hormones

Discussion

10. Fate of Steroid Estrogens in Target Tissues

Discussion

11. The Prostate As a Target Organ for Steroids

Discussion

12. Effect of Steroids on Calcium Dynamics

Discussion

13. The Effect of Estrogen Therapy on Incorporation of Formate-C14 into Human Breast Cancer in Vitro

Discussion

IV. Steroids and Experimental Tumors

14. Studies of Hormone Dependency Employing Interstitial Cell Testicular Tumors of Mice

Discussion

15. Steroid-Responsive Neoplasms in Rats and Mice

Discussion

16. Steroids and Experimental Mammary Cancer

Discussion

17. Steroid Effects on Heterologously-Transplanted Human Tumors

Discussion

18. Steroid-Induced Tumors in Animals

Discussion

V. Hormones and Human Cancer

19. Evaluation of Endocrine Ablative Surgery in the Treatment of Mammary Carcinoma: A Preliminary Study on Survival

Discussion

20. Testosterone Propionate Therapy of Breast Cancer—A Report for the Cooperative Breast Cancer Group

21. Hormonal Therapy of Breast Cancer

Discussion

22. Evaluation of 4-Androstene-3ß,l7ß-diol Diacetate in the Treatment of Advanced Breast Cancer

23. Δ1-Testololactone, Androsterone, and 5α-Androstane-3α,l7ß-diol Dipropionate in the Treatment of Advanced Breast Cancer

24. An Evaluation of 9α-Bromo-ll-ketoprogesterone in the Treatment of Metastatic Breast Carcinoma

25. Comparison of the Antitumor Effects of 17α-Methyl-19-Nortestosterone and Testosterone Propionate in Advanced Mammary Carcinoma

26. The Cooperative Study Program in Therapy of Advanced Prostatic Cancer

Discussion

27. The Sex Hormones and Cortisone in the Treatment of Inoperable Bronchogenic Carcinoma

Discussion

28. Clinical Observations on the Effect of Progesterone in the Treatment of Metastatic Endometrial Carcinoma

Discussion

29. Steroid Metabolism in Endocrine Tumors

Discussion

30. Regression of Adrenal Cancer and Suppression of Adrenal Function in Man by o,p'-DDD

Discussion

31. Serum Proteins in Breast Carcinoma: Effects of Androgen Therapy

32. Cellular Prognostic Factors in Breast Cancer Hormone Therapy

Discussion

Glossary

Author Index

Subject Index

