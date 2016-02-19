Biological Activities of Steroids in Relation to Cancer
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Sponsored by the Cancer Chemotherapy National Service Center, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, U. S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare
Biological Activities of Steroids in Relation to Cancer covers the proceedings of the conference sponsored by the Cancer Chemotherapy National Service Center, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, and the U. S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare. The text focuses on the influence of steroids on medical approaches to the cure of cancer, including steroid chemistry, estrogen metabolism, and mammary cancer.
The selection first offers information on steroids growth and cancer, advances in steroid chemistry, and the physiology and pharmacology of steroids affecting tumor growth. Discussions focus on rapid development of mammary cancer, pituitary functions, androgens, estrogens, and progestins. The book also ponders on the binding of steroid hormones by plasma proteins; the effects of steroids on the levels of the plasma 17-hydroxycorticosteroids and the serum protein-bound iodine; and the metabolism of dehydroisoandrosterone.
The text evaluates studies on estrogen metabolism, biochemical parameters of estrogen action, and enzymatic transport of hydrogen by estrogenic hormones. The manuscript also elaborates on the fate of steroid estrogens in target tissues, effect of steroids on calcium dynamics, and steroids and experimental mammary cancer.
The selection is a valuable source of information for readers interested in the use of steroids in treating cancer.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Introduction
1. Steroids, Growth, and Cancer
Discussion
II. Steroid Structure and Function
2. Some Recent Advances in Steroid Chemistry
Discussion
3. Physiology and Pharmacology of Steroids Affecting Tumor Growth
Discussion
III. Steroid Metabolism and Biochemistry
4. The Binding of Steroid Hormones by Plasma Proteins
Discussion
5. The Effects of Steroids on the Levels of the Plasma 17-Hydroxycorticosteroids and the Serum Protein-Bound Iodine
Discussion
6. The Metabolism of Dehydroisoandrosterone
Discussion
7. Recent Studies on Estrogen Metabolism
Discussion
8. Biochemical Parameters of Estrogen Action
Discussion
9. Enzymatic Transport of Hydrogen by Estrogenic Hormones
Discussion
10. Fate of Steroid Estrogens in Target Tissues
Discussion
11. The Prostate As a Target Organ for Steroids
Discussion
12. Effect of Steroids on Calcium Dynamics
Discussion
13. The Effect of Estrogen Therapy on Incorporation of Formate-C14 into Human Breast Cancer in Vitro
Discussion
IV. Steroids and Experimental Tumors
14. Studies of Hormone Dependency Employing Interstitial Cell Testicular Tumors of Mice
Discussion
15. Steroid-Responsive Neoplasms in Rats and Mice
Discussion
16. Steroids and Experimental Mammary Cancer
Discussion
17. Steroid Effects on Heterologously-Transplanted Human Tumors
Discussion
18. Steroid-Induced Tumors in Animals
Discussion
V. Hormones and Human Cancer
19. Evaluation of Endocrine Ablative Surgery in the Treatment of Mammary Carcinoma: A Preliminary Study on Survival
Discussion
20. Testosterone Propionate Therapy of Breast Cancer—A Report for the Cooperative Breast Cancer Group
21. Hormonal Therapy of Breast Cancer
Discussion
22. Evaluation of 4-Androstene-3ß,l7ß-diol Diacetate in the Treatment of Advanced Breast Cancer
23. Δ1-Testololactone, Androsterone, and 5α-Androstane-3α,l7ß-diol Dipropionate in the Treatment of Advanced Breast Cancer
24. An Evaluation of 9α-Bromo-ll-ketoprogesterone in the Treatment of Metastatic Breast Carcinoma
25. Comparison of the Antitumor Effects of 17α-Methyl-19-Nortestosterone and Testosterone Propionate in Advanced Mammary Carcinoma
26. The Cooperative Study Program in Therapy of Advanced Prostatic Cancer
Discussion
27. The Sex Hormones and Cortisone in the Treatment of Inoperable Bronchogenic Carcinoma
Discussion
28. Clinical Observations on the Effect of Progesterone in the Treatment of Metastatic Endometrial Carcinoma
Discussion
29. Steroid Metabolism in Endocrine Tumors
Discussion
30. Regression of Adrenal Cancer and Suppression of Adrenal Function in Man by o,p'-DDD
Discussion
31. Serum Proteins in Breast Carcinoma: Effects of Androgen Therapy
32. Cellular Prognostic Factors in Breast Cancer Hormone Therapy
Discussion
Glossary
Author Index
Subject Index
