Biointerface Characterization by Advanced IR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535580, 9780444535597

Biointerface Characterization by Advanced IR Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Editors: C.-M. Pradier Y.J. Chabal
eBook ISBN: 9780444535597
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444535580
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th July 2011
Page Count: 344
Description

IR spectroscopy has become without any doubt a key technique to answer questions raised when studying the interaction of proteins or peptides with solid surfaces for a fundamental point of view as well as for technological applications.

Principle, experimental set ups, parameters and interpretation rules of several advanced IR-based techniques; application to biointerface characterisation through the presentation of recent examples, will be given in this book. It will describe how to characterise amino acids, protein or bacterial strain interactions with metal and oxide surfaces, by using infrared spectroscopy, in vacuum, in the air or in an aqueous medium. Results will highlight the performances and perspectives of the technique.

Key Features

  • Description of the principles, expermental setups and parameter interpretation, and the theory for several advanced IR-based techniques for interface characterisation
  • Contains examples which demonstrate the capacity, potential and limits of the IR techniques
  • Helps finding the most adequate mode of analysis
  • Contains examples
  • Contains a glossary by techniques and by keywords

Readership

Acedemic and government research libraries; industrial research libraries and individuals

Table of Contents

Preface

Contributors

Chapter 1. RAIRS under ultrahigh vacuum conditions on metal surfaces

Chapter 2. PM-IRRAS at liquid interfaces

Chapter 3. Infrared spectroscopy for characterization of biomolecular interfaces

Chapter 4. Infrared analysis of biomolecule attachment to functionalized silicon surfaces

Chapter 5. Attenuated total reflection infrared (ATR-IR) spectroscopy, modulation excitation spectroscopy (MES), and vibrational circular dichroism (VCD)

Chapter 6. Synchrotron infrared interface science

Chapter 7. IR spectroscopy for biorecognition and molecular sensing

Chapter 8. Advanced infrared glasses for biochemical sensing

Chapter 9. AFM-IR: photothermal infrared nanospectroscopy

Chapter 10. Sum-frequency generation spectroscopy of biointerfaces

Index

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444535597
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444535580

About the Editor

C.-M. Pradier

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France

Y.J. Chabal

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at Dallas, USA

