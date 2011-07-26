Biointerface Characterization by Advanced IR Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Description
IR spectroscopy has become without any doubt a key technique to answer questions raised when studying the interaction of proteins or peptides with solid surfaces for a fundamental point of view as well as for technological applications.
Principle, experimental set ups, parameters and interpretation rules of several advanced IR-based techniques; application to biointerface characterisation through the presentation of recent examples, will be given in this book. It will describe how to characterise amino acids, protein or bacterial strain interactions with metal and oxide surfaces, by using infrared spectroscopy, in vacuum, in the air or in an aqueous medium. Results will highlight the performances and perspectives of the technique.
Key Features
- Description of the principles, expermental setups and parameter interpretation, and the theory for several advanced IR-based techniques for interface characterisation
- Contains examples which demonstrate the capacity, potential and limits of the IR techniques
- Helps finding the most adequate mode of analysis
- Contains a glossary by techniques and by keywords
Readership
Acedemic and government research libraries; industrial research libraries and individuals
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Chapter 1. RAIRS under ultrahigh vacuum conditions on metal surfaces
Chapter 2. PM-IRRAS at liquid interfaces
Chapter 3. Infrared spectroscopy for characterization of biomolecular interfaces
Chapter 4. Infrared analysis of biomolecule attachment to functionalized silicon surfaces
Chapter 5. Attenuated total reflection infrared (ATR-IR) spectroscopy, modulation excitation spectroscopy (MES), and vibrational circular dichroism (VCD)
Chapter 6. Synchrotron infrared interface science
Chapter 7. IR spectroscopy for biorecognition and molecular sensing
Chapter 8. Advanced infrared glasses for biochemical sensing
Chapter 9. AFM-IR: photothermal infrared nanospectroscopy
Chapter 10. Sum-frequency generation spectroscopy of biointerfaces
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 26th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535597
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444535580
About the Editor
C.-M. Pradier
Affiliations and Expertise
Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France
Y.J. Chabal
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at Dallas, USA