Biointegration of Medical Implant Materials
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biointegration: an introduction
Part 1 Soft tissue biointegration
2. Biocompatibility of engineered soft tissue created by stem cells
3. Replacement materials for facial reconstruction at the soft tissue–bone interface
4. Corneal tissue engineering
5. Tissue engineering for small-diameter vascular grafts
6. Stem cells for organ regeneration
Part 2 Tissue Regeneration
7. Regeneration of organs
8. Cardiac Regeneration
9. Tissue based products
10. Tendon regeneration
11. Dental regeneration
Part 3 Drug delivery
12. Materials facilitating protein drug delivery and vascularisation
13. Inorganic nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery
14. Alginate-based drug delivery devices
15. Functionalised nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery
Part 4 Design considerations
16. Biocompatibility of materials and its relevance to drug delivery and tissue engineering
17. Mechanisms of failure of medical implants during long-term use
18. Rapid prototyping in biomedical engineering: structural intricacies of biological materials
Description
Biointegration of Medical Implant Materials, Second Edition, provides a unique and comprehensive review of recent techniques and research into material and tissue interaction and integration. New sections discuss soft tissue integration, with chapters on the biocompatibility of engineered stem cells, corneal tissue engineering, and vascular grafts. Other sections review tissue regeneration, inorganic nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery, alginate based drug delivery devices, and design considerations, with coverage of the biocompatibility of materials and their relevance to drug delivery and tissue engineering. With its distinguished editor and team of international contributors, this book is ideal for medical materials scientists and engineers in industry and academia.
Key Features
- Provides a unique and comprehensive review of recent techniques and research into material and tissue interaction and integration
- Discusses soft tissue biointegration, with chapters on the biocompatibility of engineered stem cells, corneal tissue engineering, vascular grafts and replacement materials for facial reconstruction
- Includes new information on a variety of tissue regeneration techniques and applications
Readership
Researchers in industry and academa with interests in biomaterials and tissue engineering, students (both UG and PG), clinicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026809
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Chandra Sharma Editor
Dr Chandra P. Sharma is the Founder of Society for Biomaterials and Artificial Organs India (SBAOI) & Society for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine India (STERMI). He is Hon. Emeritus Professor CBEAS Purbanchal University, Kathmandu, Nepal and Hon Editor in Chief Trends in Biomaterials and Artificial Organs-an international journal published by SBAOI. He has been Senior Scientist and Head Biomedical Technology Wing (BMT Wing) Associate Head BMT Wing and Associate Dean PhD affairs Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology, Trivandrum, India. He has also been adjunct Professor Department of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology,Manipal University India. Dr Sharma is Fellow of the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering. He has published over 400 papers including book chapters , processed 40 patents in various countries and edited/coauthored six books. He has been guest editor of several issues of international journals and presently member of the editorial board of many Journals. Dr Sharma received his Biomaterials training with Prof DJ Lyman, University of Utah as a graduate student and with Prof David F Williams, University of Liverpool as Postdoctoral research associate.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Biomedical Engineering and Applied Sciences, Purbanchal University, Kathmandu, Nepal