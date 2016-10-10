Bioinspired Materials for Medical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Preamble
- 1: Design and preparation of biomimetic and bioinspired materials
- Abstract
- 1.1 General introduction
- 1.2 Lipid-based systems
- 1.3 Glycan-based systems
- 1.4 Peptide-based systems
- 1.5 NAs-based systems
- 1.6 Dendrimer-based systems
- 1.7 Concluding remarks and future perspectives
- 2: Preparative methods and devices of bioinspired materials in drug-delivery systems
- Abstract
- 2.1 Biomimetics: An overview
- 2.2 Drug-delivery systems
- 2.3 Modification of drug-delivery carriers
- 2.4 Cells as a biomimetic model or drug-delivery vehicle
- 2.5 Bioinspired preparation methodologies for drug-delivery systems
- 2.6 Conclusions/future perspectives
- 3: Metamorphic biomaterials
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Shape-changing polymers
- 3.3 Representative applications
- 3.4 Conclusions
- 4: Molecular signalling mechanisms of host–materials interactions
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 The foreign-body response
- 4.3 Molecular signalling mechanisms
- 4.4 Conclusion and future developments
- 5: Multifunctional biomaterials and their bioinspired systems for bioactive molecules delivery
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Biomaterials influencing cellular response
- 5.3 Biomaterials influencing microorganisms
- 5.4 Bio-inspired materials influencing cellular response and microorganisms
- 5.5 Conclusions
- 6: Perspectives of bioinspired materials in regenerative medicine
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Skin Regeneration
- 6.3 Bone regeneration
- 6.4 Nerve regeneration
- 6.5 Cardiac regeneration
- 6.6 Final remarks
- 7: Advanced techniques for characterizing bioinspired materials
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Mechanical properties
- 7.3 Mechanical fatigue
- 7.4 Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR)
- 7.5 Thermal characterization techniques
- 7.6 Scanning electron microscopy
- 7.7 Cytotoxicity testing
- 8: Imaging strategies for bioinspired materials
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Targeting ligands
- 8.3 Positron emission tomography
- 8.4 Single photon emission computed tomography
- 8.5 X-ray computed tomography
- 8.6 Biophotonic imaging
- 8.7 Magnetic resonance imaging
- 8.8 Conclusion and future perspectives
- 9: Injectable hydrogels as a delivery system for bone regeneration
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 SBSs based on ceramics
- 9.3 Ceramic-based IBSs commercially available
- 9.4 IBSs based on hydrogels
- 9.5 Regulation of medical devices: Europe versus United States
- 9.6 Regulatory perspective on IBSs
- 9.7 Future trends/conclusions
- 10: Therapeutic proteins in bioactive materials for wound healing
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Therapeutic proteins and their role in wound healing
- 10.3 Delivery of therapeutic proteins for wound
- 10.4 How does the release kinetics affect the activity of therapeutic proteins?
- 10.5 Conclusions
- 11: Smart devices: Micro- and nanosensors
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Static and dynamic characteristics
- 11.3 Design of micro- and nanosensors for medical applications
- 11.4 Types of sensors
- 11.5 Examples of medical micro- and nanodevices
- 11.6 Future challenges
- 12: Smart devices: Lab-on-a-chip
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction to microfluidics and miniaturization
- 12.2 Microtechnologies in lab-on-a-chip devices
- 12.3 Manipulating and controlling microflows
- 12.4 Detection techniques in lab-on-a-chip devices
- 12.5 Diagnosis applications
- 12.6 Conclusions and perspectives
- 12.7 Future research directions
- 13: Electronic tongues and aptasensors
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Electrochemical devices: Chemical sensors and aptasensors
- 13.3 Conclusions and future perspectives
- 14: Advances on nucleic acid delivery with nonviral vectors
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 14.1 From the genome to gene-based therapy
- 14.2 Lipid- and polymer-based nonviral vectors for systemic siRNA and DNA delivery
- 14.3 siRNA-conjugate delivery systems: Down to the essential
- 14.4 Future perspectives and challenges
- 15: Artificial virus particles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Virus particles—Basic functionalities and properties
- 15.3 Viral particles engineering
- 15.4 Virus engineering towards biomedical applications
- 15.5 Conclusions and future perspectives
- 16: Synthetic biology strategies towards the development of new bioinspired technologies for medical applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Tools and fundamentals
- 16.3 Prevention
- 16.4 Biosensing and triggering
- 16.5 Targeting
- 16.6 Detection: Medical diagnosis
- 16.7 Treatment
- 16.8 Conclusions and future perspectives
- Abbreviation
- Index
Description
Bioinspired Materials for Medical Applications examines the inspiration of natural materials and their interpretation as modern biomaterials. With a strong focus on therapeutic and diagnostic applications, the book also examines the development and manipulation of bioinspired materials in regenerative medicine.
The first set of chapters is heavily focused on bioinspired solutions for the delivery of drugs and therapeutics that also offer information on the fundamentals of these materials. Chapters in part two concentrate on bioinspired materials for diagnosis applications with a wide coverage of sensor and imaging systems
With a broad coverage of the applications of bioinspired biomaterials, this book is a valuable resource for biomaterials researchers, clinicians, and scientists in academia and industry, and all those who wish to broaden their knowledge in the allied field.
Key Features
- Explores how materials designed and produced with inspiration from nature can be used to enhance man-made biomaterials and medical devices
- Brings together the two fields of biomaterials and bioinspired materials
- Written by a world-class team of research scientists, engineers, and clinicians
Readership
Biomaterials researchers, clinicians and scientists in academia and industry and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 10th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007464
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081007419
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Lígia Rodrigues Editor
Lígia Rodrigues graduated in Biological Engineering at University of Minho (UM), Portugal, in 1997. She obtained her MSc and PhD degree in 2001 and 2005, respectively at UM. In 2006/2007 she was a post-doctoral research fellow at three different universities (UM; University of Porto, Portugal; University of Lund, Sweden). From 2007 to 2011 she was an Invited Assistant Professor at the Department of Biological Engineering, UM. Since 2007 she has been involved in the MIT-Portugal program. Currently, she is an Assistant Professor at the same department and conducts her research activities at the Centre of Biological Engineering (CEB-UM).
Her research interests in direct relation with Biomaterials are focused on cell-material interactions, namely on the development of biomaterials that can inhibit the adhesion of microorganisms to apply in implantable devices (e.g. voice prostheses); development of new biocompatible materials that enable an adequate adhesion and proliferation of human cells (e.g. bacterial cellulose supports for transplantation of retinal epithelium cells for further application in age macular degeneration disease); and synthetic biology strategies to develop new particles (viral or polymeric) that can specifically target cancer cells and effectively deliver drug agents.
Ligia Rodrigues has published 101 papers in international peer-reviewed journals and books, and 10 refereed papers in international conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Centre of Biological Engineering (CEB-UM), University of Minho, Portugal
Manuel Mota Editor
Manuel Mota is Emeritus Professor of Biotechnology at the Department of Biological Engineering of the University of Minho. He was Director of the Biological Eng Research Centre of University of Minho (CEBUM)/IBB (Institute of Biotechnology & Bioengineering) between 1998 and 2012.
His research interests in direct relation with Biomaterials are focused on the interaction between the complex geometry of anisotropic porous media and the associated transport properties, which have consequences in several separation systems and also in the transport of bio-molecules across cell tissues.
Manuel Mota has published 187 papers in International Scientific Magazines, 54 International book chapters and 61 refereed papers in Proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Biotechnology, Department of Biological Engineering, University of Minho, Portugal