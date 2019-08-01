Bioinspired Design of Materials Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128148433

Bioinspired Design of Materials Surfaces

1st Edition

Authors: Yongmei Zheng
Paperback ISBN: 9780128148433
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Biological Design of materials
    3. Fabrication of bioinspired surfaces
    4. Bioinspired functions
    5. Promising applications
    6. Summary

Description

Bioinspired Design of Materials Surfaces reviews novel methods and technologies used to design surfaces and materials for smart material and device applications. The author discusses how materials wettability can be impacted by the fabrication of micro- and nanostructures, anisotropic structures, gradient structures, and heterogeneous patterned structures on the surfaces of materials. The design of these structures was inspired by nature, including lotus, cactus, beetle back and butterfly wings, spider silk, and shells. The author reviews the various wettability functions that can result from these designs, such as self-cleaning, directional adhesion, droplet driving, anti-adhesion, non-wetting, liquid repellent properties, liquid separation, liquid splitting, and more.

This book presents a key reference on how to fabricate bioinspired structures on materials for desired functions of materials wettability. It also discusses challenges, opportunities and many potential applications, such as oil-water separation devices, water harvesting devices and photonic device applications.

Key Features

  • Introduces the fundamentals of both bioinspired materials design and the theory behind dynamic materials wettability
  • Reviews the latest methods and technologies used to create functional surfaces and structured materials that impact and potentially control wettability
  • Provides a snapshot of potential device applications, such as oil-water separation, water harvesting, fluid transport, photonic applications, and much more

Readership

Materials science and engineering, chemistry, and physics researchers and professionals in academia and R&D

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128148433

About the Authors

Yongmei Zheng Author

Yongmei Zheng, PhD, is a professor at School of Chemistry and Environment, Beihang University. Research interests are focused on bioinspired surfaces with gradient micro- and nanostructures to control dynamic wettability, and develop the surfaces with characteristics of water repellency, anti-icing, anti-frosting, or fog-harvesting, tiny droplet transport, water collection, fog-harvesting and so on. Dr. Zheng has more than 90 SCI publications included in Nature, Adv. Mater., Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., ACS Nano, Adv. Funct. Mater., Small, Chem. Commun., J. Mater. Chem. A, etc., with 12 Cover stories. Dr. Zheng has also authored a book titled ‘Bioinspired Wettability Surfaces: Development in micro- and nanostructures’ by Pan Standard Publishing, USA. She is a senior member of the Chinese Composite Materials Society (CSCM), a member of the Chinese Chemistry Society (CCS), the American Chemistry Society (ACS), the International Society of Bionic Engineering (ISBE), and the International Association of Advanced Materials (IAAM). In 2016 she won the ISBE outstanding contribution award for her work in the field of bioengineering and also the IAAM award Medal for her notable and outstanding contribution to the field of "Advanced Materials Science and Technology". Her homepage: http://www.zhengyongmei.polymer.cn.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Beihang University, Beijing, China

