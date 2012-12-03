Bioinformatics of Behavior: Part 1, Volume 103
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Lost and Found in Behavioral Informatics
1 Introduction
2 Major Themes in the Bioinformatics of Behavior
3 Further Words
References
Chapter Two. Biological Databases for Behavioral Neurobiology
1 Introduction
2 Neuroscience Databases
3 Databases: Under the Hood
4 Beyond Relational Databases
5 Living with Heterogeneity
6 Conclusion
References
Chapter Three. A Survey of the Neuroscience Resource Landscape
1 Introduction
2 Materials and Methods
3 Results
References
Chapter Four. The Neurobehavior Ontology
1 Introduction
2 Results
3 Application of NBO
4 Discussion
5 Methods
References
Chapter Five. Ontologies for Human Behavior Analysis and Their Application to Clinical Data
1 Introduction
2 Medical Terminologies and Vocabularies for Human Functioning
3 From Clinical Terminologies to Ontologies
4 Applications to Clinical Data and Translational Research
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter Six. Text-Mining and Neuroscience
1 Introduction
2 Terminologies and Data Integration
3 NeuroNames
4 Leveraging Neuroscience Ontologies and Vocabularies
5 Information Retrieval
6 Textpresso for Neuroscience
7 IR Using the Neuroscience Information Framework
8 Supervised Text Classification
9 Classification for the CoCoMac Database—An Example of Text-Mining for Neurosciences
10 Knowledge Mining
11 Grand Challenges and Future Directions in Text-Mining and Neuroscience
References
Chapter Seven. Applying In Silico Integrative Genomics to Genetic Studies of Human Disease
1 Introduction
2 Genomic Resources
3 Methods of Integrative Genomics
4 Applications
5 Discussion
References
Subject Index
Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
This issue of International Review of Neurobiology is split over 2 volumes, bringing together cutting-edge research on Bioinformatics of Behavior. The 2 volumes review current knowledge and understanding, provide a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and build a platform for further research and discovery.
Key Features
- Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation, and provide their views and perspectives for future research
- Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
- All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 3rd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123884138
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123884084