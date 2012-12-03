Bioinformatics of Behavior: Part 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123884084, 9780123884138

Bioinformatics of Behavior: Part 1, Volume 103

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Elissa J Chesler Melissa Haendel
eBook ISBN: 9780123884138
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123884084
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd December 2012
Page Count: 216
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Lost and Found in Behavioral Informatics

1 Introduction

2 Major Themes in the Bioinformatics of Behavior

3 Further Words

References

Chapter Two. Biological Databases for Behavioral Neurobiology

1 Introduction

2 Neuroscience Databases

3 Databases: Under the Hood

4 Beyond Relational Databases

5 Living with Heterogeneity

6 Conclusion

References

Chapter Three. A Survey of the Neuroscience Resource Landscape

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results

References

Chapter Four. The Neurobehavior Ontology

1 Introduction

2 Results

3 Application of NBO

4 Discussion

5 Methods

References

Chapter Five. Ontologies for Human Behavior Analysis and Their Application to Clinical Data

1 Introduction

2 Medical Terminologies and Vocabularies for Human Functioning

3 From Clinical Terminologies to Ontologies

4 Applications to Clinical Data and Translational Research

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Six. Text-Mining and Neuroscience

1 Introduction

2 Terminologies and Data Integration

3 NeuroNames

4 Leveraging Neuroscience Ontologies and Vocabularies

5 Information Retrieval

6 Textpresso for Neuroscience

7 IR Using the Neuroscience Information Framework

8 Supervised Text Classification

9 Classification for the CoCoMac Database—An Example of Text-Mining for Neurosciences

10 Knowledge Mining

11 Grand Challenges and Future Directions in Text-Mining and Neuroscience

References

Chapter Seven. Applying In Silico Integrative Genomics to Genetic Studies of Human Disease

1 Introduction

2 Genomic Resources

3 Methods of Integrative Genomics

4 Applications

5 Discussion

References

Subject Index

Contents of Recent Volumes

Description

This issue of International Review of Neurobiology is split over 2 volumes, bringing together cutting-edge research on Bioinformatics of Behavior. The 2 volumes review current knowledge and understanding, provide a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field, and build a platform for further research and discovery.

Key Features

  • Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation, and provide their views and perspectives for future research
  • Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
  • All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Elissa J Chesler Serial Volume Editor

Melissa Haendel Serial Volume Editor

