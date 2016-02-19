Bioindicators and Environmental Management

Bioindicators, Industry, and Administration: M. Yasuno, S. Fukushima, and Y. Sugaya, Monitoring of Benthic Flora and Fauna in Channels Draining a Sewage Plant. O. Hadanninen, P. Lindstradom-Seppada, M. Pesonen, S. Huuskonen, and P. Muona, Use of Biotransformation Activity in Fish and Fish Hepatocytes in the Monitoring of Aquatic Pollution Caused by Pulp Industry. R.-Q. Jan and K.-H. Chang, A Monitoring Study of the Succession of Marine Sessile Macroorganisms Five Years before and after the Operation of a Nuclear Power Plant. O.C. Boyle, B.F. Masterson, and L. Stapleton, The Use of Indicator Organisms for the Protection of Recreational Users of Estuarine and Coastal Waters from Risks to Health. D.W. Jeffrey, B. Madden, B. Rafferty, R. Dwyer, and J.G. Wilson, Indicator Organisms as a Guide to Estuarine Management. M.V. Reddy and B.M. Rao, Benthnic Macroinvertebrates as Indicators of Organic Pollution of Aquatic Ecosystems in a Semiarid Tropical Urban System. H.M. Thompson and P.W. Greig-Smith, Monitoring the Effects of Agricultural Pesticides on Wildlife. K.J.M. Kramer and J. Botterweg, Aquatic Biological Early Warning Systems: An Overview. D. Atkin and P. Birch, The Application of Biological Monitoring to Urban Streams: A System Designed for Environmental Health Professionals. Environmenal Radioactivity and Biomoitoring of the Chernobyl Accident: D.A. Krivolutxzkii and A.D. Pokarzhevskii, Soil Fauna as Bioindicators of Biological After-Effects of the Chernobyl Atomic Power Station Accident. P. Oftedal, The Chernobyl Accident, Fallout, and Possible Effects in Norway. E.J. McGee, P.A. Colgan, and H.J. Synott, Prediction of Radiocesium Levels in Vegetation and Herbivores Using Bioindicators. Monitoring Long-Term and Large-Scale Environmental Trends: J. Bohaaac and R. Fuchs, The Structure of Animal Communities as Bioindicators of Landscape Deterioration. E. Weinert, Biomonitoring of Environmental Change Using Plant Distribution Patterns. R. Retuerto and A. Caballeira, Numerical Estimation of Climate from Indicator Plants. A. Cooper, R. Murray, and T. McCann, Land Use and Ecological Change in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. M.B. Jones, C.E. Booth, and E. Shanahan, The Use of Radish as a Bioindicator in an International Program for Evaluating the Effects of Air Pollution on Agricultural Crops. Basic Research in Biomonitoring: J. Salaaanki, T.M. Turpaev, and M. Nichaeva, Mussel as a Test Animal for Assessing Environmental Pollution and the Sublethal Effect of Pollutants. D. Pascoe, D.E. Gower, C.P. McCahon, M.J. Poulton, A.J. Whiles, and J. Wulfhorst, Behavioral Responses to Pollutants--Application in Freshwater Bioassays. Y. Shu-Wen, S. Wen-Hao, and Y. Zi-Wen, Detection of Antialgal Compounds of Water Hyacinth. D.H.S. Richardson, Lichens as Biological Indicators--Recent Developments. J. Martinez, Y. Soto, J. Vives-Rego, and M. Bianchi, Natural Bacterial Communities as Indicators of Pollutants in Aquatic Environments. J.G. Wilson and B. Elkaim, The Toxicity of Fresh Water: Estuarine Bioindicators. P. Dowding and J. Peacock, The Use of Leaf Surface Inhabiting Yeast as Monitors of Air Pollution by Sulfur Dioxide. E.J. Taylor, S.J. Maund, and D. Pascoe, Evaluation of a Chronic Toxicity Test Using Growth of the Insect Chironomus riparius Meigen. P.C. Thomas, C. Turner, and D. Pascoe, An Assessment of Field and Laboratory Methods for Evaluating the Toxicity of Ammonia to Gammarus pulex (L.)--Effects of Water Velocity. J. Nemcsaaok, C. Albers, J. Benedeczky, K.H. Gadotz, K. Schricker, O. Kufcsak, and M. Juhasz, Effect of Ecological Factors on the Toxicity of CuSO4 in Fishes. I. Benedeczky, J. Nemcsaaok, C. Albers, and K.M. Gadotz, Effect of Hypoxia and Copper Sulfate on the Structure of Liver and Kidney of Carp. K.S.-Raaozsa and J. Sal*aaanki, Ion Channels of Nerve Membrane as Targets for Environmental Pollutants. M.J. Costello and S.F. Thrush, Colonization of Artificial Substrata as a Multispecies Bioassay of Marine Environmental Quality. D. Sheenan, K.M. Crimmins, and G.M. Burnell, Evidence for Glutathione-S-Transferase Activity in Mytilus edulis an Index of Chemical Pollution in Marine Estuaries. R.C. Peters, F. Bretschneider, W.J.G. Loos, and I.S.A. Neuman, Electroreception and Aquatic Biomonitoring. R.M. Lunnon and J.D. Reynolds, Distribution of the Otter Lutra lutra in Ireland and Its Value as an Indicator of Habitat Quality.