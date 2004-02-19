Biohydrogen III
1st Edition
Renewable Energy System by Biological Solar Energy Conversion
Hydrogen is an almost ideal fuel and its wider use will result in an improvement in the environment due to factors including decreased air pollution. Hydrogen is the element of greatest abundance in the universe; however, its production from renewable resources remains a major challenge. The papers presented within this volume enhance and expand upon presentations made at the "Workshop on Biohydrogen 2002". Biohydrogen III evaluates the current status of Biohydrogen research worldwide and consider future research directions.
- Important research on new fuel opportunities
- 15 contributions from the world's leading experts
Researchers in hydrogen, Biomass and renewable energy
Hydrogen Production; New Frontiers of Hydrogen Energy Systems, Novel Approachesto Exploit Microbial Hydrogen Metabolism, Application of Hydrogenase for Renewable Energy Model Systems; Photosynthesis and Photobioreactor; Photo-Biological Hydrogen Production by the Uptakehydrogenase and PHB Synthase Deficient Mutant of Rhodobacter Sphaeroides, Hydrogen Production by Suspension and Immobilized Cultures of Phototrophic Microorganisms. Technological Aspects; Hydrogenase, The Potential of Using Cyanobacteria as Producers of Molecular Hydrogen Photobiological Hydrogen Production by Cyanobacteria Utilizing Nitrogenase Systems – Present Status and Future Development, Fundamentals and Limiting Processes of Biological Hydrogen Production; Bio Molecular Device The Isolation of Green Algal Strains with Outstanding H2-Productivity, Identification of a CIS-Acting Element Controlling Anaerobic Expression of the hydA Gene from Chlamydomonas Reinhardtii, Glycolipid Liquid Crystals as Novel Matrices for Membrane Protein Manipulations, Artificial Phytanyl-Chained Glycolipid Vesicle Membranes with Low Proton Permeability a Suitable for Proton Pump Reconstitution Matrices, Amphipols: Strategies for an Improved PS2 Environment in Detergent-Free Aqueous Solution, Monolayers and Longmuir-Blodgett Films of Photosystem I on Various Subphase Surfaces, Modular Device for Hydrogen Production: Optimization of (Individual) Components
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 19th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472119
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080443560
Jun Miyake
National Inst. Of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, Japan
Matthias Rogner
Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany
Yasuo Igarashi
University of Tokyo, Japan
Yasuo Asada
Nihon University College of Science and Technology, Japan