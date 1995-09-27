Biogeomorphology, Terrestrial and Freshwater Systems
1st Edition
Description
Biogeomorphology, a relatively new term, refers to relations between the biota and geomorphic form and process. Ecology is the study of organisms in relation to their physical and biotic environment. Thus, ecogeomorphology could have been an equally acceptable name for this publication which stresses the ecological aspects of the larger field of biology. Most of the articles relate vegetation to fluvial geomorphology, erosion, and sedimentation. However, articles showing the significance of animal ecological studies and their bearing on geomorphic form and process are also included.
Geographically the papers range from arid areas in the American Southwest and Israel to the new world tropics. Most articles, however, are concerned with temperate areas of North America and Western Europe.
This is among the first books to approach the role that biota and ecology play in geomorphic processes and should be on the shelf of every landscape ecologist.
Table of Contents
Preface. Little River revisited - thirty-five years after Hack and Goodlett (W.R. Osterkamp, C.R. Hupp, M.R. Schening). Ecological perspectives on rock surface weathering: towards a conceptual model (H. Viles). Effects of vegetation change on interrill runoff and erosion, Walnut Gulch, southern Arizona (A.D. Abrahams, A.J. Parsons, J. Wainwright). Interactions between semi-natural vegetation and hydrogeomorphological processes (A.M. Gurnell, K.J. Gregory). Flow resistance and sediment transport by concentrated overland flow in a grassland valley (I.P. Prosser, W.E. Dietrich, J. Stevenson). Short and long term effects of bioturbation on soil erosion, water resources and soil development in an arid environment (A. Yair). Geobotanical assessment in the Great Plains, Rocky Mountains and Himalaya (J.R. Shroder, Jr., M.P. Bishop). Channel metamorphosis, floodplain disturbance, and vegetation development: Ain River, France (R.A. Marston et al.). Large woody debris, physical process, and riparian forest development in montane river networks of the Pacific Northwest (K.L. Fetherston, R.J. Naiman, R.E. Bilby). River stabilisation due to changing climate and vegetation during the late Quaternary in western Tasmania, Australia (G.C. Nanson, M. Barbetti, G. Taylor). Mapping the response of riparian vegetation to possible flow reductions in the Snake River, Idaho (W.C. Johnson et al.). Woody vegetation and channel morphogenesis in low-gradient, gravel-bed streams in the Ozark Plateaus, Missouri and Arkansas (R. McKenney, R.B. Jacobson, R.C. Wertheimer). Geomorphology, disturbance, and the soil and vegetation of two subtropical wet steepland watersheds of Puerto Rico (F.N. Scatena, A.E. Lugo). Spatial patterns of hydrology, geomorphology, and vegetation on the floodplain of the Amazon River in Brazil from a remote sensing perspective (L.A.K. Mertes et al.). The cow as a geomorphic agent - a critical review (S.W. Trimble, A.C. Mendel). Sedimentation rates and patterns in beaver ponds in a mountain environment (D.R. Butler, G.P. Malanson). A recent downward expansion of shoreline shrubs at Lake Bienville (subarctic Quebec) (Y. Bégin, L. Filion). Geomorphological controls on coastal vegetation at the Virginia Coast Reserve (B.P. Hayden et al.). How does floodplain width affect floodplain river ecology? A preliminary exploration using simulations (M.E. Power et al.). Modelling the links between vegetation and landforms (M. Kirkby). Biogeomorphology and landscape evolution: the problem of scale (J.D. Phillips).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 27th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598622
C.R. Hupp
U.S. Geological Survey, Reston, VA, USA
Waite Osterkamp
U.S. Geological Survey, Tucson, AZ, USA
A.D. Howard
Department of Environmental Science, Clark Hall, Charlottesville, VA, USA