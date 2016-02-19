Biogeochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126251579, 9780323137843

Biogeochemistry

1st Edition

An Analysis of Global Change

Authors: William H Schlesinger
eBook ISBN: 9780323137843
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1991
Page Count: 432
Description

Biochemistry: An Analysis of Global Change provides information pertinent to the chemistry of the surface of the Earth. This book presents the basics about the effect of life on the chemistry of the Earth.

Organized into two parts encompassing 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the connection between the elements that are significant to life. This text then describes how computer models are employed to help understand elemental cycling and ecosystem function. Other chapters consider how satellite technology is beneficial in understanding global biochemistry. This book discusses as well the essential role theta the Earth Observing System (EOS) will play in investigations of global ecology. The final chapter deals with the human effect on global biochemical cycles, with focus on controlling human population growth to maintain life and quality of life on Earth.

This book is a valuable resource for college-level and graduate students who are interested in global change.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Processes and Reactions

1 Introduction

Introduction

A Model for the Earth as a Biogeochemical System

Thermodynamics

Cycles in Biogeochemistry

2 Origins

Introduction

Origin of Elements

Origin of the Solar System and the Earth

The Primitive Atmosphere and Oceans

Origin of Life

Evolution of Metabolic Pathways

Comparative Planetary History: Earth, Mars and Venus

Summary

Recommended Reading

3 The Atmosphere

Introduction

Structure and Compositon

Aerosols

Biogeochemical Reactions in the Atmosphere

Models of the Atmosphere and Global Climate

Atmospheric Deposition

Summary

Recommended Reading

4 The Lithosphere

Introduction

Rock Weathering

Soil Chemical Reactions

Soil Development

Weathering Rates

Summary

Recommended Reading

5 The Terrestrial Biosphere

Introduction

Photosynthesis

Net Primary Production

Decomposition—The Fate of Organic Carbon

Humus Formation and Soil Organic Matter

Summary

Recommended Reading

6 Biogeochemical Cycling on Land

Introduction

Biogeochemical Cycling in Land Plants

Nutrient Allocations and Cycling in Land Vegetation

Biogeochemical Cycling in the Soil

Transformations in Fire

The Role of Land Animals

Integrative Models of Terrestrial Nutrient Cycling

Summary: Calculating Landscape Mass-Balance

Recommended Reading

7 Biogeochemistry in Freshwater Wetlands and Lakes

Introduction

Redox Potential: The Basics

Redox Potential in Natural Environments

Biogeochemistry of "Terrestrial" Wetlands

Primary Production and Nutrient Cycling in Lakes

Summary

Recommended Reading

8 Rivers and Estuaries

Introduction

Soil Hydraulics and Stream Hydrology

Streamload

Salt Marshes and Estuaries

Summary

Recommended Reading

9 The Sea

Introduction

Ocean Circulation

Sea Level

Composition of Seawater

Net Primary Production

Nutrient Cycling in the Ocean

Summary

Recommended Reading

Part II Global Cycles

10 The Global Water Cycle

Introduction

The Global Water Cycle

Models of the Hydrologic Cycle

The History of the Water Cycle

The Water Cycle under Scenarios of Future Climate

Summary

Recommended Reading

11 The Global Carbon Cycle

Introduction

The Modern Carbon Cycle

Temporal Perspectives of the Carbon Cycle

Atmospheric Methane

Carbon Monoxide

Synthesis: Linking the Carbon and Oxygen Cycles

Recommended Reading

12 The Global Cycles of Nitrogen and Phosphorus

Introduction

The Global Nitrogen Cycle

Temporal Variations in the Global Nitrogen Cycle

Nitrous Oxide: An Unbalanced Global Budget

The Global Phosphorus Cycle

Linking the Global Cycles of C, N, and Ρ

Summary

Recommended Reading

13 The Global Sulfur Cycle

Introduction

The Global Sulfur Cycle

Temporal Perspectives of the Sulfur Cycle

The Atmospheric Budget of COS

Summary

Recommended Reading

14 A Perspective

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

William H Schlesinger

