Biogeochemistry
1st Edition
An Analysis of Global Change
Description
Biochemistry: An Analysis of Global Change provides information pertinent to the chemistry of the surface of the Earth. This book presents the basics about the effect of life on the chemistry of the Earth.
Organized into two parts encompassing 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the connection between the elements that are significant to life. This text then describes how computer models are employed to help understand elemental cycling and ecosystem function. Other chapters consider how satellite technology is beneficial in understanding global biochemistry. This book discusses as well the essential role theta the Earth Observing System (EOS) will play in investigations of global ecology. The final chapter deals with the human effect on global biochemical cycles, with focus on controlling human population growth to maintain life and quality of life on Earth.
This book is a valuable resource for college-level and graduate students who are interested in global change.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Processes and Reactions
1 Introduction
Introduction
A Model for the Earth as a Biogeochemical System
Thermodynamics
Cycles in Biogeochemistry
2 Origins
Introduction
Origin of Elements
Origin of the Solar System and the Earth
The Primitive Atmosphere and Oceans
Origin of Life
Evolution of Metabolic Pathways
Comparative Planetary History: Earth, Mars and Venus
Summary
Recommended Reading
3 The Atmosphere
Introduction
Structure and Compositon
Aerosols
Biogeochemical Reactions in the Atmosphere
Models of the Atmosphere and Global Climate
Atmospheric Deposition
Summary
Recommended Reading
4 The Lithosphere
Introduction
Rock Weathering
Soil Chemical Reactions
Soil Development
Weathering Rates
Summary
Recommended Reading
5 The Terrestrial Biosphere
Introduction
Photosynthesis
Net Primary Production
Decomposition—The Fate of Organic Carbon
Humus Formation and Soil Organic Matter
Summary
Recommended Reading
6 Biogeochemical Cycling on Land
Introduction
Biogeochemical Cycling in Land Plants
Nutrient Allocations and Cycling in Land Vegetation
Biogeochemical Cycling in the Soil
Transformations in Fire
The Role of Land Animals
Integrative Models of Terrestrial Nutrient Cycling
Summary: Calculating Landscape Mass-Balance
Recommended Reading
7 Biogeochemistry in Freshwater Wetlands and Lakes
Introduction
Redox Potential: The Basics
Redox Potential in Natural Environments
Biogeochemistry of "Terrestrial" Wetlands
Primary Production and Nutrient Cycling in Lakes
Summary
Recommended Reading
8 Rivers and Estuaries
Introduction
Soil Hydraulics and Stream Hydrology
Streamload
Salt Marshes and Estuaries
Summary
Recommended Reading
9 The Sea
Introduction
Ocean Circulation
Sea Level
Composition of Seawater
Net Primary Production
Nutrient Cycling in the Ocean
Summary
Recommended Reading
Part II Global Cycles
10 The Global Water Cycle
Introduction
The Global Water Cycle
Models of the Hydrologic Cycle
The History of the Water Cycle
The Water Cycle under Scenarios of Future Climate
Summary
Recommended Reading
11 The Global Carbon Cycle
Introduction
The Modern Carbon Cycle
Temporal Perspectives of the Carbon Cycle
Atmospheric Methane
Carbon Monoxide
Synthesis: Linking the Carbon and Oxygen Cycles
Recommended Reading
12 The Global Cycles of Nitrogen and Phosphorus
Introduction
The Global Nitrogen Cycle
Temporal Variations in the Global Nitrogen Cycle
Nitrous Oxide: An Unbalanced Global Budget
The Global Phosphorus Cycle
Linking the Global Cycles of C, N, and Ρ
Summary
Recommended Reading
13 The Global Sulfur Cycle
Introduction
The Global Sulfur Cycle
Temporal Perspectives of the Sulfur Cycle
The Atmospheric Budget of COS
Summary
Recommended Reading
14 A Perspective
Bibliography
Index
