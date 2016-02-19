Biogeochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126251562, 9780323138703

Biogeochemistry

1st Edition

An Analysis of Global Change

Authors: William H. Schlesinger
eBook ISBN: 9780323138703
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1991
Page Count: 432
Description

Biogeochemistry: An Analysis of Global Change deals with changes in the biogeochemistry of the Earth's surface. The book covers the basics about the effect of life on the chemistry of the Earth, with emphasis on the microbial and chemical reactions that occur on land, in the sea, and in the atmosphere. Computer models are used to help understand elemental cycling and ecosystem function. This book is divided into two sections and comprised of 14 chapters. The discussion begins with an overview of the chemical processes controlling the environment in which we live. A simple model for the biogeochemistry of the Earth's surface is described. The chapters that follow examine models that astrophysicists suggest for the origin of chemical elements, as well as models for the formation of the solar system and the planets. The biogeochemical reactions in the atmosphere, lithosphere, and terrestrial biosphere are also described, along with rock weathering on land and the processes that drive the weathering reactions. The reader is introduced to biogeochemical cycling on land; biogeochemistry in freshwater wetlands and lakes, rivers and estuaries, and the sea; and the global water, carbon, sulfur, nitrogen, and phosphorus cycles. The book concludes with the argument that human population growth is the basis of every major environmental issue facing the world today. This book is intended as a textbook for college-level and graduate students who are interested in global change.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Processes and Reactions

1 Introduction

Introduction

A Model for the Earth as a Biogeochemical System

Thermodynamics

Cycles in Biogeochemistry

2 Origins

Introduction

Origin of Elements

Origin of the Solar System and the Earth

The Primitive Atmosphere and Oceans

Origin of Life

Evolution of Metabolic Pathways

Comparative Planetary History: Earth, Mars and Venus

Summary

Recommended Reading

3 The Atmosphere

Introduction

Structure and Composition

Aerosols

Biogeochemical Reactions in the Atmosphere

Models of the Atmosphere and Global Climate

Atmospheric Deposition

Summary

Recommended Reading

4 The Lithosphere

Introduction

Rock Weathering

Soil Chemical Reactions

Soil Development

Weathering Rates

Summary

Recommended Reading

5 The Terrestrial Biosphere

Introduction

Photosynthesis

Net Primary Production

Decomposition—The Fate of Organic Carbon

Humus Formation and Soil Organic Matter

Summary

Recommended Reading

6 Biogeochemical Cycling on Land

Introduction

Biogeochemical Cycling in Land Plants

Nutrient Allocations and Cycling in Land Vegetation

Biogeochemical Cycling in the Soil

Transformations in Fire

The Role of Land Animals

Integrative Models of Terrestrial Nutrient Cycling

Summary: Calculating Landscape Mass-Balance

Recommended Reading

7 Biogeochemistry in Freshwater Wetlands and Lakes

Introduction

Redox Potential: The Basics

Redox Potential in Natural Environments

Biogeochemistry of "Terrestrial" Wetlands

Primary Production and Nutrient Cycling in Lakes

Summary

Recommended Reading

8 Rivers and Estuaries

Introduction

Soil Hydraulics and Stream Hydrology

Streamload

Salt Marshes and Estuaries

Summary

Recommended Reading

9 The Sea

Introduction

Ocean Circulation

Sea Level

Composition of Seawater

Net Primary Production

Nutrient Cycling in the Ocean

Summary

Recommended Reading

Part II Global Cycles

10 The Global Water Cycle

Introduction

The Global Water Cycle

Models of the Hydrologie Cycle

The History of the Water Cycle

The Water Cycle under Scenarios

Summary

Recommended Reading

11 The Global Carbon Cycle

Introduction

The Modern Carbon Cycle

Temporal Perspectives of the Carbon Cycle

Atmospheric Methane

Carbon Monoxide

Synthesis: Linking the Carbon and Oxygen Cycles

Recommended Reading

12 The Global Cycles of Nitrogen and Phosphorus

Introduction

The Global Nitrogen Cycle

Temporal Variations in the Global Nitrogen Cycle

Nitrous Oxide: An Unbalanced Global Budget

The Global Phosphorus Cycle

Linking the Global Cycles of C, N, and P

Summary

Recommended Reading

13 The Global Sulfur Cycle

Introduction

The Global Sulfur Cycle

Temporal Perspectives of the Sulfur Cycle

The Atmospheric Budget of COS

Summary

Recommended Reading

14 A Perspective

Bibliography

Index


About the Author

William H. Schlesinger

