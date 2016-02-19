Biogeochemistry
1st Edition
An Analysis of Global Change
Description
Biogeochemistry: An Analysis of Global Change deals with changes in the biogeochemistry of the Earth's surface. The book covers the basics about the effect of life on the chemistry of the Earth, with emphasis on the microbial and chemical reactions that occur on land, in the sea, and in the atmosphere. Computer models are used to help understand elemental cycling and ecosystem function. This book is divided into two sections and comprised of 14 chapters. The discussion begins with an overview of the chemical processes controlling the environment in which we live. A simple model for the biogeochemistry of the Earth's surface is described. The chapters that follow examine models that astrophysicists suggest for the origin of chemical elements, as well as models for the formation of the solar system and the planets. The biogeochemical reactions in the atmosphere, lithosphere, and terrestrial biosphere are also described, along with rock weathering on land and the processes that drive the weathering reactions. The reader is introduced to biogeochemical cycling on land; biogeochemistry in freshwater wetlands and lakes, rivers and estuaries, and the sea; and the global water, carbon, sulfur, nitrogen, and phosphorus cycles. The book concludes with the argument that human population growth is the basis of every major environmental issue facing the world today. This book is intended as a textbook for college-level and graduate students who are interested in global change.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Processes and Reactions
1 Introduction
Introduction
A Model for the Earth as a Biogeochemical System
Thermodynamics
Cycles in Biogeochemistry
2 Origins
Introduction
Origin of Elements
Origin of the Solar System and the Earth
The Primitive Atmosphere and Oceans
Origin of Life
Evolution of Metabolic Pathways
Comparative Planetary History: Earth, Mars and Venus
Summary
Recommended Reading
3 The Atmosphere
Introduction
Structure and Composition
Aerosols
Biogeochemical Reactions in the Atmosphere
Models of the Atmosphere and Global Climate
Atmospheric Deposition
Summary
Recommended Reading
4 The Lithosphere
Introduction
Rock Weathering
Soil Chemical Reactions
Soil Development
Weathering Rates
Summary
Recommended Reading
5 The Terrestrial Biosphere
Introduction
Photosynthesis
Net Primary Production
Decomposition—The Fate of Organic Carbon
Humus Formation and Soil Organic Matter
Summary
Recommended Reading
6 Biogeochemical Cycling on Land
Introduction
Biogeochemical Cycling in Land Plants
Nutrient Allocations and Cycling in Land Vegetation
Biogeochemical Cycling in the Soil
Transformations in Fire
The Role of Land Animals
Integrative Models of Terrestrial Nutrient Cycling
Summary: Calculating Landscape Mass-Balance
Recommended Reading
7 Biogeochemistry in Freshwater Wetlands and Lakes
Introduction
Redox Potential: The Basics
Redox Potential in Natural Environments
Biogeochemistry of "Terrestrial" Wetlands
Primary Production and Nutrient Cycling in Lakes
Summary
Recommended Reading
8 Rivers and Estuaries
Introduction
Soil Hydraulics and Stream Hydrology
Streamload
Salt Marshes and Estuaries
Summary
Recommended Reading
9 The Sea
Introduction
Ocean Circulation
Sea Level
Composition of Seawater
Net Primary Production
Nutrient Cycling in the Ocean
Summary
Recommended Reading
Part II Global Cycles
10 The Global Water Cycle
Introduction
The Global Water Cycle
Models of the Hydrologie Cycle
The History of the Water Cycle
The Water Cycle under Scenarios
Summary
Recommended Reading
11 The Global Carbon Cycle
Introduction
The Modern Carbon Cycle
Temporal Perspectives of the Carbon Cycle
Atmospheric Methane
Carbon Monoxide
Synthesis: Linking the Carbon and Oxygen Cycles
Recommended Reading
12 The Global Cycles of Nitrogen and Phosphorus
Introduction
The Global Nitrogen Cycle
Temporal Variations in the Global Nitrogen Cycle
Nitrous Oxide: An Unbalanced Global Budget
The Global Phosphorus Cycle
Linking the Global Cycles of C, N, and P
Summary
Recommended Reading
13 The Global Sulfur Cycle
Introduction
The Global Sulfur Cycle
Temporal Perspectives of the Sulfur Cycle
The Atmospheric Budget of COS
Summary
Recommended Reading
14 A Perspective
Bibliography
Index
