Biogeochemistry

"This book is a magnificent information source that fully complies with the editor's self-set goal and serves both advanced students and specialists. This volume and the entire Treatise on Geochemistry series should expect a very wide distribution thanks to the successful effort of the executive editors and the volume editor." --Jorg Matschillat for Environmental Geology, 2006



"Most of the chapters in this volume are easy and agreeable to read. They avoid long historical description of the evolution of the subject and are generally well focused on the latest developments of our knowledge. This is well reflected in the references cited which are mainly covering the last ten years (except for chapters 3 and 4). ...The Treatise on Geochemistry is without any doubt a very useful reference book for a large scientific community and especially for students and teachers." --R. Wollast, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels, Belgium



"The book is easy to read and should be a reference for students and teachers in geochemistry, ecology, and earth sciences, especially those interested in global change or environmental chemistry." --International Journal of Environmental Analytical Chemistry, 2005