Biogeochemistry of Marine Dissolved Organic Matter

Hansell was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, receiving a bachelor’s degree in biology at Humboldt State University. He was awarded a masters degree in fisheries science at Auburn University and a doctorate in oceanography at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1989, with a focus on the nitrogen cycle of subarctic seas. He was awarded postdoctoral opportunities at the Univ. of California, Santa Cruz and at the Univ. of Washington, then built a research laboratory at the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Science (BIOS). In 2001, he was appointed Professor at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (RSMAS) at the University of Miami.

Hansell’s research on dissolved organic matter, particularly the cycling of carbon through that pool, has been strongly supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation. Research opportunities arose through his involvement with the U.S. Joint Global Ocean Flux (JGOFS) and the World Ocean Circulation Experiment (WOCE) projects. These projects led to research in all of the major ocean basins and several marginal seas. His laboratory has supported oceanic time-series, process studies and ocean basin-spanning surveys (long lines). He continues in these studies today, including the Repeat Hydrography project organized by U.S. CLIVAR. He has published >100 journal articles and chapters on ocean biogeochemistry.

Amongst many services, Hansell was chairman of the U.S. Carbon Cycle Science

Steering Group and chairman of the Division of Marine and Atmospheric Chemistry at RSMAS. He presently serves as a member of the International Scientific Advisory Committee, Centro De Investigación En Ecosistemas De La Patagonia, Coyhaique, Aysén, Chile, as a member of the Board of Trustees of BIOS, and as a member of the Advisory Board, Florida Center for Ocean Sciences Education Excellence (COSEE). He was elected to give the 2014 Sverdrup Lecture by the Ocean Sciences Section of the American Geophysical Union.