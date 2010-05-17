Biogeochemistry of Inland Waters
1st Edition
Description
A derivative of the Encyclopedia of Inland Waters, Biogeochemistry of Inland Waters examines the transformation, flux and cycling of chemical compounds in aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, combining aspects of biology, ecology, geology, and chemistry. Because the articles are drawn from an encyclopedia, they are easily accessible to interested members of the public, such as conservationists and environmental decision makers.
Key Features
- This derivative text describes biogeochemical cycles of organic and inorganic elements and compounds in freshwater ecosystems
Readership
Professionals and teachers in the fields of limnology, aquatic ecology, environmental engineering, hydrology and environmental science
Table of Contents
Introduction to the Biogeochemistry of Inland Waters and Factors Affecting Flux and Cycling of Chemicals, G. E. Likens
Properties of Water
Chemical Properties of Water, J.H. Aldstadt III, H.A. Bootsma, J.L. Ammerman
Physical Properties of Water, K.M. Stewart
Pressure, J.F. Atkinson
Gas Exchange at the Air-Water Interface, D.L. Bade
Light, Photolytic Reactivity and Chemical Products, A.V. Vähätalo
Hydrology
Hydrological Cycle and Water Budgets, T.N. Narasimhan
Atmospheric Water and Precipitation, K. Fienberg, E. Foufoula-Georgiou
Snow and Ice, G. Hornberger, T.C. Winter
Evapotranspiration, G. Katul, K. Novick
Fluvial Export, M. Meybeck
Ground Water, W.M. Alley
Ground Water and Surface Water Interaction, H.M. Valett, R.W. Sheibley
Groundwater Chemistry, J.W. LaBaugh
Fluvial Transport of Suspended Solids, P.Y. Julien
Streams, E. Wohl
Rivers, P.A. Bukaveckas
Springs, D.S. Glazier
Vadose Water, J.R. Nimmo
Wetland Hydrology, R.W. Tiner
Hydrodynamics and Mixing in Lakes, Reservoirs, Wetlands and Rivers
Biological-Physical Interactions, C.S. Reynolds
Density Stratification and Stability, B. Boehrer, M. Schultze
The Surface Mixed Layer in Lakes and Reservoirs, S.G. Monismith, S. MacIntyre
Small-Scale Turbulence and Mixing: Energy Fluxes in Stratified Lakes, Wüest, A.Lorke
The Benthic Boundary Layer (in Rivers, Lakes, and Reservoirs), A. Lorke, S. MacIntyre
Currents in Rivers, A.N. Sukhodolov, H.-P. Kozerski, B.L. Rhoads
Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 1: Density-Driven Flows, F. Peeters, R. Kipfer
Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 2: Internal Waves, L. Boegman
Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 3: Effects of Rotation, J.P. Antenucci
Currents in the Upper Mixed Layer and in Unstratified Water Bodies, F.J. Rueda, J. Vidal
Flow in Wetlands and Macrophyte Beds, A.M. Folkard, M.J. Coates
Flow Modification by Submerged Vegetation, H.M. Nepf
Hydrodynamical Modeling, B.R. Hodges
Inorganic Chemicals: Cycles and Ecosystem Dynamics
Chemical Fluxes and Dynamics in River and Stream Ecosystems, W.M. Lewis
Dissolved CO2, J.J. Cole, Y.T. Prairie
Alkalinity, M.D. Mattson
Major Cations (Ca, Mg, Na, K, Al), C.S. Cronan
Chloride, S.S. Kaushal
Iron and Manganese, A.E. Giblin
Micronutrient Elements (Co, Mo, Mn, Zn, Cu), C.R. Goldman
Biogeochemistry of Trace Metals and Mettaloids, C. Gilmour, G. Riedel
Nitrogen Fixation, R.W. Marino, R. Howarth
Nitrogen, R. Howarth
Phosphorus, N. Caraco
Silica, D.J. Conley, E. Struyf
Salinity, G. Harris
Organic Compounds: Cycles and Dynamics
Allelochemical Reactions, E.M. Gross
Carbohydrates, N.O.G. Jørgensen
Carbon, Unifying Currency, Y.T. Prairie, J.J. Cole
Dissolved Humic Substances: Interactions with Organisms, C.E.W. Steinberg et al.
Interactions of Dissolved Organic Matter and Humic Substances, L.J. Tranvik et al.
Lipids, Y. Olsen
Methane, D. Bastviken
Natural Organic Matter, E. Michael Perdue
Organic Nitrogen, N.O.G. Jørgensen
Nutrient Stoichiometry in Aquatic Ecosystems, R.W. Sterner
Redox Potential, M. Søndergaard
Pollution and Remediation Acidification, W. Geller, M. Schultze
Aquatic Ecosystems and Human Health, R.M. McNinch, J.B. Rose, E.A. Dreelin
Bioassessment of Aquatic Ecosystems, R.H. Norris, M.T. Barbour
Deforestation and Nutrient Loading to Fresh Waters, M.C. Feller
Distribution and Abundance of Aquatic Plants - Human Impacts, S. Knight, J. Hauxwell
Effects of Climate Change on Lakes, W.F. Vincent
Eutrophication, V.H. Smith
Fires, E. Prepas, N. Serediak, G. Putz, D.W. Smith
Floods, J.A. Hubbart, J.R. Jones
Mercury Pollution in Remote Freshwaters, C.J. Watras
Pollution of Aquatic Ecosystems I, F.M. Wilhelm
Pollution of Aquatic Ecosystems II: Hydrocarbons, Synthetic Organics, Radionuclides, Heavy Metals,
Acids, and Thermal Pollution, K.R. Echols et al.
Vector-Borne Diseases of Freshwater Habitats, V. H. Resh
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 17th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123819970
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128102244