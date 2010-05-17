Biogeochemistry of Inland Waters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123819963, 9780123819970

Biogeochemistry of Inland Waters

1st Edition

Editors: Gene E. Likens
eBook ISBN: 9780123819970
Paperback ISBN: 9780128102244
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th May 2010
Page Count: 744
Description

A derivative of the Encyclopedia of Inland Waters, Biogeochemistry of Inland Waters examines the transformation, flux and cycling of chemical compounds in aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, combining aspects of biology, ecology, geology, and chemistry. Because the articles are drawn from an encyclopedia, they are easily accessible to interested members of the public, such as conservationists and environmental decision makers.

Key Features

  • This derivative text describes biogeochemical cycles of organic and inorganic elements and compounds in freshwater ecosystems

Readership

Professionals and teachers in the fields of limnology, aquatic ecology, environmental engineering, hydrology and environmental science

Table of Contents

Introduction to the Biogeochemistry of Inland Waters and Factors Affecting Flux and Cycling of  Chemicals, G. E. Likens

Properties of Water
 Chemical Properties of Water, J.H. Aldstadt III, H.A. Bootsma, J.L. Ammerman
 Physical Properties of Water, K.M. Stewart
 Pressure, J.F. Atkinson
 Gas Exchange at the Air-Water Interface, D.L. Bade
 Light, Photolytic Reactivity and Chemical Products, A.V. Vähätalo

Hydrology
 Hydrological Cycle and Water Budgets, T.N. Narasimhan
 Atmospheric Water and Precipitation, K. Fienberg, E. Foufoula-Georgiou
 Snow and Ice, G. Hornberger, T.C. Winter
  Evapotranspiration, G. Katul, K. Novick
 Fluvial Export, M. Meybeck
 Ground Water, W.M. Alley
 Ground Water and Surface Water Interaction, H.M. Valett, R.W. Sheibley
 Groundwater Chemistry, J.W. LaBaugh
 Fluvial Transport of Suspended Solids, P.Y. Julien
 Streams, E. Wohl
 Rivers, P.A. Bukaveckas
 Springs, D.S. Glazier
 Vadose Water, J.R. Nimmo
 Wetland Hydrology, R.W. Tiner

Hydrodynamics and Mixing in Lakes, Reservoirs, Wetlands and Rivers
 Biological-Physical Interactions, C.S. Reynolds
 Density Stratification and Stability, B. Boehrer, M. Schultze
 The Surface Mixed Layer in Lakes and Reservoirs, S.G. Monismith, S. MacIntyre
 Small-Scale Turbulence and Mixing: Energy Fluxes in Stratified Lakes, Wüest, A.Lorke

The Benthic Boundary Layer (in Rivers, Lakes, and Reservoirs), A. Lorke, S. MacIntyre
 Currents in Rivers, A.N. Sukhodolov, H.-P. Kozerski, B.L. Rhoads
 Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 1: Density-Driven Flows, F. Peeters, R. Kipfer
 Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 2: Internal Waves, L. Boegman
 Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 3: Effects of Rotation, J.P. Antenucci
 Currents in the Upper Mixed Layer and in Unstratified Water Bodies, F.J. Rueda, J. Vidal
 Flow in Wetlands and Macrophyte Beds, A.M. Folkard, M.J. Coates
 Flow Modification by Submerged Vegetation, H.M. Nepf
 Hydrodynamical Modeling, B.R. Hodges
 
Inorganic Chemicals: Cycles and Ecosystem  Dynamics
 Chemical Fluxes and Dynamics in River and Stream Ecosystems, W.M. Lewis
 Dissolved CO2, J.J. Cole, Y.T. Prairie
 Alkalinity, M.D. Mattson
 Major Cations (Ca, Mg, Na, K, Al), C.S. Cronan
 Chloride, S.S. Kaushal
 Iron and Manganese, A.E. Giblin
 Micronutrient Elements (Co, Mo, Mn, Zn, Cu), C.R. Goldman
 Biogeochemistry of Trace Metals and Mettaloids, C. Gilmour, G. Riedel
 Nitrogen Fixation, R.W. Marino, R. Howarth
 Nitrogen, R. Howarth
 Phosphorus, N. Caraco
 Silica, D.J. Conley, E. Struyf
 Salinity, G. Harris

Organic Compounds: Cycles and Dynamics
 Allelochemical Reactions, E.M. Gross
 Carbohydrates, N.O.G. Jørgensen
 Carbon, Unifying Currency, Y.T. Prairie, J.J. Cole
 Dissolved Humic Substances: Interactions with Organisms, C.E.W. Steinberg et al.
 Interactions of Dissolved Organic Matter and Humic Substances, L.J. Tranvik et al.
 Lipids, Y. Olsen
 Methane, D. Bastviken
 Natural Organic Matter, E. Michael Perdue
 Organic Nitrogen, N.O.G. Jørgensen
 Nutrient Stoichiometry in Aquatic Ecosystems, R.W. Sterner
 Redox Potential, M. Søndergaard

Pollution and Remediation Acidification, W. Geller, M. Schultze
 Aquatic Ecosystems and Human Health, R.M. McNinch, J.B. Rose, E.A. Dreelin
 Bioassessment of Aquatic Ecosystems, R.H. Norris, M.T. Barbour
 Deforestation and Nutrient Loading to Fresh Waters, M.C. Feller
 Distribution and Abundance of Aquatic Plants - Human Impacts, S. Knight, J. Hauxwell
 Effects of Climate Change on Lakes, W.F. Vincent
 Eutrophication, V.H. Smith
 Fires, E. Prepas, N. Serediak, G. Putz, D.W. Smith
 Floods, J.A. Hubbart, J.R. Jones
 Mercury Pollution in Remote Freshwaters, C.J. Watras
 Pollution of Aquatic Ecosystems I, F.M. Wilhelm
 Pollution of Aquatic Ecosystems II: Hydrocarbons, Synthetic Organics, Radionuclides, Heavy Metals,
Acids, and Thermal Pollution, K.R. Echols et al.
 Vector-Borne Diseases of Freshwater Habitats, V. H. Resh

About the Editor

Gene E. Likens

Gene E. Likens

