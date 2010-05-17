Introduction to the Biogeochemistry of Inland Waters and Factors Affecting Flux and Cycling of Chemicals, G. E. Likens

Properties of Water

Chemical Properties of Water, J.H. Aldstadt III, H.A. Bootsma, J.L. Ammerman

Physical Properties of Water, K.M. Stewart

Pressure, J.F. Atkinson

Gas Exchange at the Air-Water Interface, D.L. Bade

Light, Photolytic Reactivity and Chemical Products, A.V. Vähätalo

Hydrology

Hydrological Cycle and Water Budgets, T.N. Narasimhan

Atmospheric Water and Precipitation, K. Fienberg, E. Foufoula-Georgiou

Snow and Ice, G. Hornberger, T.C. Winter

Evapotranspiration, G. Katul, K. Novick

Fluvial Export, M. Meybeck

Ground Water, W.M. Alley

Ground Water and Surface Water Interaction, H.M. Valett, R.W. Sheibley

Groundwater Chemistry, J.W. LaBaugh

Fluvial Transport of Suspended Solids, P.Y. Julien

Streams, E. Wohl

Rivers, P.A. Bukaveckas

Springs, D.S. Glazier

Vadose Water, J.R. Nimmo

Wetland Hydrology, R.W. Tiner

Hydrodynamics and Mixing in Lakes, Reservoirs, Wetlands and Rivers

Biological-Physical Interactions, C.S. Reynolds

Density Stratification and Stability, B. Boehrer, M. Schultze

The Surface Mixed Layer in Lakes and Reservoirs, S.G. Monismith, S. MacIntyre

Small-Scale Turbulence and Mixing: Energy Fluxes in Stratified Lakes, Wüest, A.Lorke

The Benthic Boundary Layer (in Rivers, Lakes, and Reservoirs), A. Lorke, S. MacIntyre

Currents in Rivers, A.N. Sukhodolov, H.-P. Kozerski, B.L. Rhoads

Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 1: Density-Driven Flows, F. Peeters, R. Kipfer

Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 2: Internal Waves, L. Boegman

Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 3: Effects of Rotation, J.P. Antenucci

Currents in the Upper Mixed Layer and in Unstratified Water Bodies, F.J. Rueda, J. Vidal

Flow in Wetlands and Macrophyte Beds, A.M. Folkard, M.J. Coates

Flow Modification by Submerged Vegetation, H.M. Nepf

Hydrodynamical Modeling, B.R. Hodges



Inorganic Chemicals: Cycles and Ecosystem Dynamics

Chemical Fluxes and Dynamics in River and Stream Ecosystems, W.M. Lewis

Dissolved CO2, J.J. Cole, Y.T. Prairie

Alkalinity, M.D. Mattson

Major Cations (Ca, Mg, Na, K, Al), C.S. Cronan

Chloride, S.S. Kaushal

Iron and Manganese, A.E. Giblin

Micronutrient Elements (Co, Mo, Mn, Zn, Cu), C.R. Goldman

Biogeochemistry of Trace Metals and Mettaloids, C. Gilmour, G. Riedel

Nitrogen Fixation, R.W. Marino, R. Howarth

Nitrogen, R. Howarth

Phosphorus, N. Caraco

Silica, D.J. Conley, E. Struyf

Salinity, G. Harris

Organic Compounds: Cycles and Dynamics

Allelochemical Reactions, E.M. Gross

Carbohydrates, N.O.G. Jørgensen

Carbon, Unifying Currency, Y.T. Prairie, J.J. Cole

Dissolved Humic Substances: Interactions with Organisms, C.E.W. Steinberg et al.

Interactions of Dissolved Organic Matter and Humic Substances, L.J. Tranvik et al.

Lipids, Y. Olsen

Methane, D. Bastviken

Natural Organic Matter, E. Michael Perdue

Organic Nitrogen, N.O.G. Jørgensen

Nutrient Stoichiometry in Aquatic Ecosystems, R.W. Sterner

Redox Potential, M. Søndergaard

Pollution and Remediation Acidification, W. Geller, M. Schultze

Aquatic Ecosystems and Human Health, R.M. McNinch, J.B. Rose, E.A. Dreelin

Bioassessment of Aquatic Ecosystems, R.H. Norris, M.T. Barbour

Deforestation and Nutrient Loading to Fresh Waters, M.C. Feller

Distribution and Abundance of Aquatic Plants - Human Impacts, S. Knight, J. Hauxwell

Effects of Climate Change on Lakes, W.F. Vincent

Eutrophication, V.H. Smith

Fires, E. Prepas, N. Serediak, G. Putz, D.W. Smith

Floods, J.A. Hubbart, J.R. Jones

Mercury Pollution in Remote Freshwaters, C.J. Watras

Pollution of Aquatic Ecosystems I, F.M. Wilhelm

Pollution of Aquatic Ecosystems II: Hydrocarbons, Synthetic Organics, Radionuclides, Heavy Metals,

Acids, and Thermal Pollution, K.R. Echols et al.

Vector-Borne Diseases of Freshwater Habitats, V. H. Resh