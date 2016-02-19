Biogenic Amines, Volume 8
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Harold E. Himwich Williamina Himwich
eBook ISBN: 9780080861326
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 249
Details
- No. of pages:
- 249
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080861326
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Harold E. Himwich Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Galesburg State Research Hospital
Williamina Himwich Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Galesburg State Research Hospital,
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.