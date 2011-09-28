Biofluid Mechanics
1st Edition
An Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Macrocirculation, and Microcirculation
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Note to Students About the Textbook
1.2. Biomedical Engineering
1.3. Scope of Fluid Mechanics
1.4. Scope of Biofluid Mechanics
1.5. Dimensions and Units
Chapter 2. Fundamentals of Fluid Mechanics
2.1. Fluid Mechanics Introduction
2.2. Fundamental Fluid Mechanics Equations
2.3. Analysis Methods
2.4. Fluid as a Continuum
2.5. Elemental Stress and Pressure
2.6. Kinematics: Velocity, Acceleration, Rotation and Deformation
2.7. Viscosity
2.8. Fluid Motions
2.9. Two-Phase Flows
2.10. Changes in the Fundamental Relationships on the Microscale
2.11. Fluid Structure Interaction
Chapter 3. Conservation Laws
3.1. Fluid Statics Equations
3.2. Buoyancy
3.3. Conservation of Mass
3.4. Conservation of Momentum
3.5. Momentum Equation with Acceleration
3.6. The First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics
3.7. The Navier-Stokes Equations
3.8. Bernoulli Equation
Chapter 4. The Heart
4.1. Cardiac Physiology
4.2. Cardiac Conduction System/Electrocardiogram
4.3. The Cardiac Cycle
4.4. Heart Motion
4.5. Heart Valve Function
4.6. Disease Conditions
Chapter 5. Blood Flow in Arteries and Veins
5.1. Arterial System Physiology
5.2. Venous System Physiology
5.3. Blood Cells and Plasma
5.4. Blood Rheology
5.5. Pressure, Flow, and Resistance: Arterial System
5.6. Pressure, Flow, and Resistance: Venous System
5.7. Wave Propagation in Arterial Circulation
5.8. Flow Separation at Bifurcations and at Walls
5.9. Flow Through Tapering and Curved Channels
5.10. Pulsatile Flow and Turbulence
5.11. Disease Conditions
Chapter 6. Microvascular Beds
6.1. Microcirculation Physiology
6.2. Endothelial Cell and Smooth Muscle Cell Physiology
6.3. Local Control of Blood Flow
6.4. Pressure Distribution Throughout the Microvascular Beds
6.5. Velocity Distribution Throughout the Microvascular Beds
6.6. Interstitial Space Pressure and Velocity
6.7. Hematocrit/Fahraeus-Lindquist Effect/Fahraeus Effect
6.8. Plug Flow in Capillaries
6.9. Characteristics of Two-phase Flow
6.10. Interactions Between Cells and the Vessel Wall
6.11. Disease Conditions
Chapter 7. Mass Transport and Heat Transfer in the Microcirculation
7.1. Gas Diffusion
7.2. Glucose Transport
7.3. Vascular Permeability
7.4. Energy Considerations
7.5. Transport through Porous Media
7.6. Microcirculatory Heat Transfer
7.7. Cell Transfer During Inflammation/White Blood Cell Rolling and Sticking
Chapter 8. The Lymphatic System
8.1. Lymphatic Physiology
8.2. Lymph Formation
8.3. Flow Through the Lymphatic System
8.4. Disease Conditions
Chapter 9. Flow in the Lungs
9.1. Lung Physiology
9.2. Elasticity of the Lung Blood Vessels and Alveoli
9.3. Pressure-Volume Relationship for Air Flow in the Lungs
9.4. Oxygen/Carbon Dioxide Diffusion
9.5. Oxygen/Carbon Dioxide Transport in the Blood
9.6. Compressible Fluid Flow
9.7. Disease Conditions
Chapter 10. Intraocular Fluid Flow
10.1. Eye Physiology
10.2. Aqueous Humor Formation
10.3. Aquaporins
10.4. Flow of Aqueous Humor
10.5. Intraocular Pressure
10.6. Disease Conditions
Chapter 11. Lubrication of Joints
11.1. Skeletal Physiology
11.2. Formation of Synovial Fluid
11.3. Synovial Fluid Flow
11.4. Mechanical Forces Within Joints
11.5. Disease Conditions
Chapter 12. Flow Through the Kidney
12.1. Kidney Physiology
12.2. Glomerular Filtration
12.3. Tubule Reabsorption/Secretion
12.4. Sodium Balance/Water Balance
12.5. Compartmental Analysis for Urine Formation
12.6. Extracorporeal Flows: Dialysis
12.7. Disease Conditions
Chapter 13. In Silico Biofluid Mechanics
13.1. Computational Fluid Dynamics
13.2. Fluid Structure Interaction Modeling
13.3. Buckingham Pi Theorem and Dynamic Similarity
Chapter 14. In vitro Biofluid Mechanics
14.1. Particle Imaging Velocimetry
14.2. Laser Doppler Velocimetry
14.3. Flow Chambers: Parallel Plate/Cone-and-Plate Viscometry
Chapter 15. In vivo Biofluid Mechanics
15.1. Live Animal Preparations
15.2. Doppler Ultrasound
15.3. Phase Contrast Magnetic Resonance Imaging
15.4. Review of Other Techniques
Further Readings Section
Index
Description
Both broad and deep in coverage, Rubenstein shows that fluid mechanics principles can be applied not only to blood circulation, but also to air flow through the lungs, joint lubrication, intraocular fluid movement and renal transport. Each section initiates discussion with governing equations, derives the state equations and then shows examples of their usage. Clinical applications, extensive worked examples, and numerous end of chapter problems clearly show the applications of fluid mechanics to biomedical engineering situations. A section on experimental techniques provides a springboard for future research efforts in the subject area.
Key Features
- Uses language and math that is appropriate and conducive for undergraduate learning, containing many worked examples and end of chapter problems
- All engineering concepts and equations are developed within a biological context
- Covers topics in the traditional biofluids curriculum, as well as addressing other systems in the body that can be described by biofluid mechanics principles, such as air flow through the lungs, joint lubrication, intraocular fluid movement, and renal transport
- Clinical applications are discussed throughout the book, providing practical applications for the concepts discussed.
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 28th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813848
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813831
About the Authors
Wei Yin Author
Dr. Yin conducts research into coronary artery disease, specifically how altered blood flow and stress distribution affect platelet and endothelial cell behavior and lead to cardiovascular disease initiation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
Mary Frame Author
The focus of Dr. Frame’s research is in integrating signal transduction events with physical properties of blood flow at the microvascular level, with the long term research goal of understanding the two phase question of how solute distribution and transport are coupled in the microcirculation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY