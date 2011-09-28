Biofluid Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123813831, 9780123813848

Biofluid Mechanics

1st Edition

An Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Macrocirculation, and Microcirculation

Authors: Wei Yin Mary Frame
eBook ISBN: 9780123813848
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813831
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 2011
Page Count: 410
Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Note to Students About the Textbook

1.2. Biomedical Engineering

1.3. Scope of Fluid Mechanics

1.4. Scope of Biofluid Mechanics

1.5. Dimensions and Units

Chapter 2. Fundamentals of Fluid Mechanics

2.1. Fluid Mechanics Introduction

2.2. Fundamental Fluid Mechanics Equations

2.3. Analysis Methods

2.4. Fluid as a Continuum

2.5. Elemental Stress and Pressure

2.6. Kinematics: Velocity, Acceleration, Rotation and Deformation

2.7. Viscosity

2.8. Fluid Motions

2.9. Two-Phase Flows

2.10. Changes in the Fundamental Relationships on the Microscale

2.11. Fluid Structure Interaction

Chapter 3. Conservation Laws

3.1. Fluid Statics Equations

3.2. Buoyancy

3.3. Conservation of Mass

3.4. Conservation of Momentum

3.5. Momentum Equation with Acceleration

3.6. The First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics

3.7. The Navier-Stokes Equations

3.8. Bernoulli Equation

Chapter 4. The Heart

4.1. Cardiac Physiology

4.2. Cardiac Conduction System/Electrocardiogram

4.3. The Cardiac Cycle

4.4. Heart Motion

4.5. Heart Valve Function

4.6. Disease Conditions

Chapter 5. Blood Flow in Arteries and Veins

5.1. Arterial System Physiology

5.2. Venous System Physiology

5.3. Blood Cells and Plasma

5.4. Blood Rheology

5.5. Pressure, Flow, and Resistance: Arterial System

5.6. Pressure, Flow, and Resistance: Venous System

5.7. Wave Propagation in Arterial Circulation

5.8. Flow Separation at Bifurcations and at Walls

5.9. Flow Through Tapering and Curved Channels

5.10. Pulsatile Flow and Turbulence

5.11. Disease Conditions

Chapter 6. Microvascular Beds

6.1. Microcirculation Physiology

6.2. Endothelial Cell and Smooth Muscle Cell Physiology

6.3. Local Control of Blood Flow

6.4. Pressure Distribution Throughout the Microvascular Beds

6.5. Velocity Distribution Throughout the Microvascular Beds

6.6. Interstitial Space Pressure and Velocity

6.7. Hematocrit/Fahraeus-Lindquist Effect/Fahraeus Effect

6.8. Plug Flow in Capillaries

6.9. Characteristics of Two-phase Flow

6.10. Interactions Between Cells and the Vessel Wall

6.11. Disease Conditions

Chapter 7. Mass Transport and Heat Transfer in the Microcirculation

7.1. Gas Diffusion

7.2. Glucose Transport

7.3. Vascular Permeability

7.4. Energy Considerations

7.5. Transport through Porous Media

7.6. Microcirculatory Heat Transfer

7.7. Cell Transfer During Inflammation/White Blood Cell Rolling and Sticking

Chapter 8. The Lymphatic System

8.1. Lymphatic Physiology

8.2. Lymph Formation

8.3. Flow Through the Lymphatic System

8.4. Disease Conditions

Chapter 9. Flow in the Lungs

9.1. Lung Physiology

9.2. Elasticity of the Lung Blood Vessels and Alveoli

9.3. Pressure-Volume Relationship for Air Flow in the Lungs

9.4. Oxygen/Carbon Dioxide Diffusion

9.5. Oxygen/Carbon Dioxide Transport in the Blood

9.6. Compressible Fluid Flow

9.7. Disease Conditions

Chapter 10. Intraocular Fluid Flow

10.1. Eye Physiology

10.2. Aqueous Humor Formation

10.3. Aquaporins

10.4. Flow of Aqueous Humor

10.5. Intraocular Pressure

10.6. Disease Conditions

Chapter 11. Lubrication of Joints

11.1. Skeletal Physiology

11.2. Formation of Synovial Fluid

11.3. Synovial Fluid Flow

11.4. Mechanical Forces Within Joints

11.5. Disease Conditions

Chapter 12. Flow Through the Kidney

12.1. Kidney Physiology

12.2. Glomerular Filtration

12.3. Tubule Reabsorption/Secretion

12.4. Sodium Balance/Water Balance

12.5. Compartmental Analysis for Urine Formation

12.6. Extracorporeal Flows: Dialysis

12.7. Disease Conditions

Chapter 13. In Silico Biofluid Mechanics

13.1. Computational Fluid Dynamics

13.2. Fluid Structure Interaction Modeling

13.3. Buckingham Pi Theorem and Dynamic Similarity

Chapter 14. In vitro Biofluid Mechanics

14.1. Particle Imaging Velocimetry

14.2. Laser Doppler Velocimetry

14.3. Flow Chambers: Parallel Plate/Cone-and-Plate Viscometry

Chapter 15. In vivo Biofluid Mechanics

15.1. Live Animal Preparations

15.2. Doppler Ultrasound

15.3. Phase Contrast Magnetic Resonance Imaging

15.4. Review of Other Techniques

Further Readings Section

Index

Description

Both broad and deep in coverage, Rubenstein shows that fluid mechanics principles can be applied not only to blood circulation, but also to air flow through the lungs, joint lubrication, intraocular fluid movement and renal transport. Each section initiates discussion with governing equations, derives the state equations and then shows examples of their usage. Clinical applications, extensive worked examples, and numerous end of chapter problems clearly show the applications of fluid mechanics to biomedical engineering situations. A section on experimental techniques provides a springboard for future research efforts in the subject area.

Key Features

  • Uses language and math that is appropriate and conducive for undergraduate learning, containing many worked examples and end of chapter problems
  • All engineering concepts and equations are developed within a biological context
  • Covers topics in the traditional biofluids curriculum, as well as addressing other systems in the body that can be described by biofluid mechanics principles, such as air flow through the lungs, joint lubrication, intraocular fluid movement, and renal transport
  • Clinical applications are discussed throughout the book, providing practical applications for the concepts discussed.

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123813848
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123813831

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Wei Yin Author

Dr. Yin conducts research into coronary artery disease, specifically how altered blood flow and stress distribution affect platelet and endothelial cell behavior and lead to cardiovascular disease initiation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY

Mary Frame Author

The focus of Dr. Frame’s research is in integrating signal transduction events with physical properties of blood flow at the microvascular level, with the long term research goal of understanding the two phase question of how solute distribution and transport are coupled in the microcirculation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY

