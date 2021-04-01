Biofluid Mechanics
3rd Edition
An Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Macrocirculation, and Microcirculation
Table of Contents
Part 1: Fluid Mechanics Basics
1. Introduction
2. Fundamentals of Fluid Mechanics
3. Conservation Laws
4. Introduction to Heat Transfer
Part 2: Macrocirculation
5. The Heart
6.Blood Flow in Arteries and Veins
Part 3: Microcirculation
7. Microvascular Beds
8. Mass Transport and Heat Transfer in the Microcirculation
9. The Lymphatic System
Part 4: Specialty Circulations
10. Ventilation/Perfusion in the Lung
11. Intraocular Fluid Flow
12. Lubrication of Joints and Transport in Bone
13. Flow Through the Kidney
14. Splanchnic Circulation: Liver and Spleen
Part 5: Modeling and Experimental Techniques
15. In silico Biofluid Mechanics
16. In vitro Biofluid Mechanics
17. In vivo Biofluid Mechanics
Description
Biofluid Mechanics: An Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Macrocirculation, and Microcirculation shows how fluid mechanics principles can be applied not only to blood circulation, but also to air flow through the lungs, joint lubrication, intraocular fluid movement, renal transport among other specialty circulations. In this new third edition the authors have meticulously edited the text to be more concise and to improve the clarity of the writing, and they have added new homework problems and worked examples, including MATLAB-based ones. In addition, new content has been added on such relevant topics as Womersley and Oscillatory Flows. With advanced topics in the text now denoted for instructor convenience, Biofluid Mechanics: An Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Macrocirculation, and Microcirculation, Third Edition is particularly suitable for both senior and graduate-level courses in biofluids.
Key Features
- Uses language and math that is appropriate and conducive for undergraduate and first-year graduate learning, containing many new worked examples and end-of-chapter problems
- Covers topics in the traditional biofluids curriculum, and addresses other systems in the body that can be described by biofluid mechanics principles
- Discusses clinical applications throughout the book, providing practical applications for the concepts discussed
- NEW: Added content includes new chapter on heat transfer and new sections on Womersley and Oscillatory Flows
- NEW: More advanced topics have been marked so that instructors teaching an undergraduate course can omit them without a loss of continuity in the class
Readership
Upper level undergraduate and graduate students in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2022
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128180341
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
David Rubenstein
Dr. Rubenstein focuses on two major research areas: vascular tissue engineering and the initiation/progression of cardiovascular diseases mediated through platelet and endothelial cell interactions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY.
Wei Yin
Dr. Yin conducts research into coronary artery disease, specifically how altered blood flow and stress distribution affect platelet and endothelial cell behavior and lead to cardiovascular disease initiation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Undergraduate Program Director, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA
Mary Frame
The focus of Dr. Frame’s research is in integrating signal transduction events with physical properties of blood flow at the microvascular level, with the long term research goal of understanding the two phase question of how solute distribution and transport are coupled in the microcirculation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA
