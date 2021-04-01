COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Biofluid Mechanics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128180341

Biofluid Mechanics

3rd Edition

An Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Macrocirculation, and Microcirculation

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: David Rubenstein Wei Yin Mary Frame
Paperback ISBN: 9780128180341
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 576
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
181.77
130.00
99.95
113.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials
Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Fluid Mechanics Basics
1. Introduction
2. Fundamentals of Fluid Mechanics
3. Conservation Laws
4. Introduction to Heat Transfer

Part 2: Macrocirculation
5. The Heart
6.Blood Flow in Arteries and Veins

Part 3: Microcirculation
7. Microvascular Beds
8. Mass Transport and Heat Transfer in the Microcirculation
9. The Lymphatic System

Part 4: Specialty Circulations
10. Ventilation/Perfusion in the Lung
11. Intraocular Fluid Flow
12. Lubrication of Joints and Transport in Bone
13. Flow Through the Kidney
14. Splanchnic Circulation: Liver and Spleen

Part 5: Modeling and Experimental Techniques
15. In silico Biofluid Mechanics
16. In vitro Biofluid Mechanics
17. In vivo Biofluid Mechanics

Description

Biofluid Mechanics: An Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Macrocirculation, and Microcirculation shows how fluid mechanics principles can be applied not only to blood circulation, but also to air flow through the lungs, joint lubrication, intraocular fluid movement, renal transport among other specialty circulations. In this new third edition the authors have meticulously edited the text to be more concise and to improve the clarity of the writing, and they have added new homework problems and worked examples, including MATLAB-based ones. In addition, new content has been added on such relevant topics as Womersley and Oscillatory Flows. With advanced topics in the text now denoted for instructor convenience, Biofluid Mechanics: An Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Macrocirculation, and Microcirculation, Third Edition is particularly suitable for both senior and graduate-level courses in biofluids.

Key Features

  • Uses language and math that is appropriate and conducive for undergraduate and first-year graduate learning, containing many new worked examples and end-of-chapter problems
  • Covers topics in the traditional biofluids curriculum, and addresses other systems in the body that can be described by biofluid mechanics principles
  • Discusses clinical applications throughout the book, providing practical applications for the concepts discussed
  • NEW: Added content includes new chapter on heat transfer and new sections on Womersley and Oscillatory Flows
  • NEW: More advanced topics have been marked so that instructors teaching an undergraduate course can omit them without a loss of continuity in the class

Readership

Upper level undergraduate and graduate students in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2022
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128180341

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

David Rubenstein

Dr. Rubenstein focuses on two major research areas: vascular tissue engineering and the initiation/progression of cardiovascular diseases mediated through platelet and endothelial cell interactions.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY.

Wei Yin

Dr. Yin conducts research into coronary artery disease, specifically how altered blood flow and stress distribution affect platelet and endothelial cell behavior and lead to cardiovascular disease initiation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Undergraduate Program Director, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA

Mary Frame

The focus of Dr. Frame’s research is in integrating signal transduction events with physical properties of blood flow at the microvascular level, with the long term research goal of understanding the two phase question of how solute distribution and transport are coupled in the microcirculation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.