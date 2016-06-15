Biofluid Mechanics
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Biofluid Mechanics is a throrough reference to the entire field. Written with engineers and clinicians in mind, this book covers physiology and the engineering aspects of biofluids. Effectively bridging the gap between engineers’ and clinicians’ knowledge bases, the text provides information on physiology for engineers and information on the engineering side of biofluid mechanics for clinicians. Clinical applications of fluid mechanics principles to fluid flows throughout the body are included in each chapter.
All engineering concepts and equations are developed within a biological context, together with computational simulation examples as well. Content covered includes; engineering models of human blood, blood rheology in the circulation system and problems in human organs and their side effects on biomechanics of the cardiovascular system. The information contained in this book on biofluid principles is core to bioengineering and medical sciences.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of the entire biofluid mechanics subject provides you with an all in one reference, eliminating the need to collate information from different sources
- Each chapter covers principles, needs, problems, and solutions in order to help you identify potential problems and employ solutions
- Provides a novel breakdown of fluid flow by organ system, and a quick and focused reference for clinicians
Readership
Biomedical Engineers, Clinicians, Researchers, Post-Grad Students, Physicians
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Fluid Mechanics and Biofluids Principles
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- 1.2 Fundamentals of Fluid Mechanics
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- 1.3 Hematology and Blood Rheology
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 2. Macrocirculation System
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Pulsatile Flow Properties
- 2.3 Arteries
- 2.4 Veins
- 2.5 Vascular Bifurcations and Branches
- 2.6 Blood Flow Through Curved Vessels
- 2.7 Mechanical and Elasticity Properties of Vessels
- 2.8 Atherosclerosis Characteristics
- 2.9 Blood Flow Through Stenosis
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 3. Microcirculation System
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Arterioles and Blood Flow Aspects
- 3.3 Capillaries
- 3.4 Venules
- 3.5 Fahraeus and Fahraeus–Lindqvist Effects
- 3.6 Mass Transport in Tissue
- 3.7 Porosity, Tortuosity and Permeability
- 3.8 Governing Equations in Porous Media
- 3.9 Fluid Transport in Poroelastic Media
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 4. Biofluid Dynamics in Human Organs
- Abstract
- 4.1 Heart and Cardiovascular System
- 4.2 Lung and Respiratory System
- 4.3 Kidney and Urinary System
- 4.4 Gastrointestinal System
- 4.5 Liver
- 4.6 Brain
- 4.7 Joints
- 4.8 Intraocular System
- 4.9 Reproductive System
- 4.10 Endocrine System Biofluids
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 5. Biofluid Flow in Artificial, Assistive and Implantable Devices
- Abstract
- 5.1 Blood Pumps and Artificial Heart
- 5.2 Prosthetic Heart Valves
- 5.3 Artificial Lung
- 5.4 Artificial Kidney and Hemodialysis Machine
- 5.5 Artificial Vessels and Grafts
- 5.6 Stent
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 6. Physical Injury to Blood
- Abstract
- 6.1 Geometry and Cell Membrane of Red Blood Cell
- 6.2 Mechanical Properties and Deformation of RBC
- 6.3 Hemolysis Characterization
- 6.4 Hemolysis in Needles and Grafts
- 6.5 Hemolysis and Hemodialysis Process
- 6.6 Hemolysis in Oxygenation and Lung Machines
- 6.7 Hemolysis in TAH and Artificial Heart Valves
- 6.8 Collection, Storage and Transportation of Whole Blood
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 7. Reaction of Blood and Biomaterials
- Abstract
- 7.1 Immune System
- 7.2 Coagulation and Thrombosis
- 7.3 Rolling Adhesion and Effect of Forces
- 7.4 Biocompatibility and Biomaterials
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 8. Real Time Measurement Techniques of Biofluids
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Measurement of Temperature
- 8.3 Measurement of Flow Rate and Volume of Blood
- 8.4 Measurement of Blood Pressure and Sound
- 8.5 Measurement of the Respiratory System
- 8.6 Medical Imaging Systems
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 9. Tissue Engineering of Cardiovascular System
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Tissue Engineering of Blood Vessels
- 9.3 Tissue Engineering of Heart and Heart Valves
- Chapter Summary
- Problems
- References
- Appendix
- A Conversion Factors and Unit
- B Review of Calculus and Differential Equations
- C Basics of Vectors and Tensors
- D Stresses in Thin Wall Cylindrical Tube
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 15th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026007
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128024089
About the Author
Ali Ostadfar
Ostadfar has over 20 years of experience in engineering, and was a co-founder of the company PRI. He has contributed numerous articles to journal publications, and obtained his PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Simon Fraser University. His main research interest is biofluid mechanics, specifically whole blood, blood cells and other bio components of the cardiovascular system.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research assistant, Simon Fraser University, Canada