Biofilms, Volume 310

Volume 310

Molecular Biology of Biofilm Bacteria:

D.R. Korber, G.M. Wolfaardt, V. Brozel, R. MacDonald, and T. Niepel, Reporter Systems for Microscopic Analysis of Microbial Biofilms.

S. Molin, B.B. Christensen, C. Sternberg, J.B. Andersen, R.J. Palmer, Jr., A.T. Nielsen, and M. Giskov, Molecular Tools for the Study of Biofilm Physiology.

E.P. Greenberg and M.R. Parsek, Quorum Sensing Signals in the Development of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Biofilms.

C. Prignet-Combaret and P. Lejeune, Monitoring Gene Expression in Biofilms.

W. Manz, In Situ Analysis of Microbial Biofilms by rRNA-Targeted Oligonucleotide Probing.

G.A. O'Toole, L.A. Pratt, P.I. Watnick, D.K. Newman, V.B. Weaver, and R. Kolter, Genetic Approaches to the Study of Biofilms.

T.R. De Kievit and B.H. Iglewski, Quorum Sensing, Gene Expression, and Pseudomonas Biofilms.

Microscopic Methods of Biofilm Formation and Physiology:

J.R. Lawrence and T.R. Neu, Confocal Laser Scanning Microscopy for Analysis of Microbial Biofilms.

T.R. Neu and J.R. Lawrence, Lectin Binding Analysis in Biofilm Systems.

R.J. Palmer, Jr. and D.C. White, Spatially Resolved, Quantitative Determination of Luciferase Activity by Photon-Counting Microscopy.

R.J. Palmer, Jr. , Microscopy Flowcells: Perfusion Chambers for Real-Time Study of Biofilms.

J.T. Lisle, P.S. Stewart, and G.A. McPeters, Fluorescent Probes Applied to the Physiological Characterization of Bacterial Biofilms.

D. Phipps, G. Rodriguez, and H. Ridgway, Deconvolution Fluorescence Microscopy for Observation and Analysis of Membrane Biofilm Architecture.

T.A. Fissel and C.E. Edmiston, Jr., Bacterial Biofilms: New Strategies for Preparing Glycocalyx for Electron Microscopy.

Flow and Steady-State Methods:

A. Kharazmi, B. Giwereman, and N. Hoiby, The Robbins Device in Biofilm Research.

G.H.W. Bowden, A Controlled Environment Model for Accumulation of Biofilms of Oral Bacteria.

M.S. Zinn, R.D. Kirkegard, R.J. Palmer, Jr., and D.C. White, Laminar Flow Chamber for Continuous Monitoring of Biofilm Formation and Succession.

D. Allison and P. Gilbert, Perfused Biofilm Fermenters.

R.J.C. McLean, M. Whiteley, B.C. Hoskins, P. Majors, and M.M. Sharma, Laboratory Techniques for Studying Biofilm Growth, Physiology, and Gene Expression in Flowing Systems and Porous Media.

M. Wilson, Use of the Constant Depth Film Fermentor in Studies of Biofilms and Oral Bacteria.

D.J. Bradshaw and P.D. Marsh, The Use of Continuous Flow Techniques in Modeling Dental Plaque Biofilms.

G. Dibdin and J. Wimpenny, Steady-State Biofilm: Practice and Theoretical Models.

PE. Kolenbrander, R.N. Andersen, K. Kazmerzak, R. Wu, and R.J. Palmer, Jr. , Spatial Organization of Oral Bacteria in Biofilm.

Biofilms of Archae:

P.L. Hartzell, J. Millstein, and C. LaPaglia, Biofilm Formation in Hyperthermophilic Archaean.

Physical Methods:

C. Johansen, B.K. Bredtved, and S. Moller, Use of Conductance Measurements for Determination of Enzymatic Degradation of Microbial Biofilm.

W. Sand and H. von Rege, Evaluation and Quantification of Bacterial Attachment, Microbial Activity, and Biocide Efficacy by Microcalorimetry.

Y.F. Duferen, J.P. Boonaert, and P.G. Rouxhet, Surface Analysis by X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy in the Study of Bioadhesion and Biofilms.

R.N. Jordan, Evaluating Biofilm Activity in Response to the Mass Transfer-Limited Bioavailablity of Sorbed Nutrients.

R.Weiner, E. Seagren, C. Arnosti, and E. Quintero, Bacterial Survival in Biofilms: Probes for Exopolysaccharide and its Hydrolysis, and Measurements of Intra- and Interphase Mass Fluxes.

G. Reid, C. Heinemann, M. Velraeds, and H.J. Busscher, Biosurfacants Produced by Lactobacillus. B.S. Miller and M. R. Diaz-Torres, Proteome Analysis of Biofilms: Growth of Bacillus subtilis on a Solid Medium as a Model.

R.A. Burne, R.G. Quivey, Jr., and R.E. Marquis, Physiologic Homeostasis and Stress Responses in Oral Biofilms.

Substrata for Biofilm Development:

H. Ridgway, K. Ishida, G. Rodriguez, J. Safarik, T. Knoell, and R. Bold, Biofouling of Membranes: Membrane Preparation and Characterization and Analysis of Bacterial Adhesion.

D.J. Stickler, N.S. Morris, and C. Winters, A Simple Physical Model to Study the Formation and Physiology of Biofilms on Urethral Catheters.

A. Amano, I. Nakagawa, and S. Hamada, New Strategies for Studying Initial Phase of Biofilm Formation: Molecular Interaction of Host Proteins and Bacterial Surface Components.

S. Kawabata and S. Hamada, Methods for Studying Biofilm Formation of Mutants Strepococci.

B. Gottenbos, H.C. van der Mei, and H.J. Busscher, Models for Studying Initial Adhesion and Surface Growth in Biofilm Formation on Surfaces.

M.W. Mittelman, Recovery and Characterization of Biofilm Bacteria Associated with Medical Devices.

D.G. Ahearn, R.N. Borazjani, R.B. Simmons, and M.M. Gabriel, Primary Adhesion of Pseudomonas aeruginosa to Inanimate Surfaces Including Biomaterials.

M.M. Tunney, D.S. Jones, and S.P. Gorman, Biofilm and Biofilm Related Encrustation of Urinary Tract Devices.

M.M. Tunney, S. Patrick, M.D. Curran, G. Ramage, N. Anderson, R.I. Davis, S.P. Gorman, and J.R. Nixon, Improved Detection of Prosthetic Joint Biofilm Infection Using Immunological and Molecular Techniques.

H. Yasuda, T. Koga, and T. Fukuoka, In Vitro and In Vivo Models of Bacterial Biofilms.

D.J. Hassett, J.G. Elkins, J-F. Ma, and T.R. McDermott, Pseudomonas aeruginosa Biofilm Sensitvity to Biocides: Use of Hydrogen Peroxide as a Model Antimicrobial Agent for Examining Resistance Mechanisms.

N. Zelver, M. Hamilton, B. Pitts, D. Goeres, D. Walker, P. Sturman, and J. Heersink, Methods for Measuring Anitmicrobial Effects on Biofilm Bacteria from Laboratory to Field.

J.T. Walker, A.D.G. Roberts, V.J. Lucas, M.A. Roper, and R.G. Brown, Quantitative Assessment of Biocide Control of Biofilms Including L. pneumophila Using Total Viable Counts, Fluorescence Microscopy, and Image Analysis.

J.J. Clooney and R-J. Tang, Quantifying the Effects of Antifouling Paints on Microbial Biofilm Formation.

G.S. Baillie and L. Julia Douglas, Candida Biofilms and their Susceptibility to Antifungal Agents.

B.R. McLeod, S. Fortun, J.W. Costerton, and P.S. Stewart, Enhanced Bacterial Biofilm Control Using Electromagnetic Fields in Combination with Antibiotics. Author Index. Subject Index.