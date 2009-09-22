When bacteria attach to and colonise the surfaces of food processing equipment and foods products themselves, there is a risk that biofilms may form. Human pathogens in biofilms can be harder to remove than free microorganisms and may therefore pose a more significant food safety risk. Biofilms in the food and beverage industries reviews the formation of biofilms in these sectors and best practices for their control.



The first part of the book considers fundamental aspects such as molecular mechanisms of biofilm formation by food-associated bacteria and methods for biofilm imaging, quantification and monitoring. Part two then reviews biofilm formation by different microorganisms. Chapters in Part three focus on significant issues related to biofilm prevention and removal. Contributions on biofilms in particular food industry sectors, such as dairy and red meat processing and fresh produce, complete the collection.



With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Biofilms in the food and beverage industries is a highly beneficial reference for microbiologists and those in industry responsible for food safety.