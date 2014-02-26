Biofilms in Infection Prevention and Control

Professor Steven L. Percival holds a PhD in medical microbiology and biofilms, a BSc in Applied Biological Sciences, Postgraduate

Certificate in Education, diploma in Business Administration, an MSc in Public Health and an MSc in Medical and Molecular

Microbiology. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Biomedical Science and Institute of Biology. Early in his career, Steven held R&D positions for over 3 years at The British Textile Technology Group Plc, followed then by 6 years as a senior university lecturer in medical microbiology and later the positions of Chief Scientific Officer and Director of R and D at Aseptica, Inc., and senior clinical fellowships at the Centers for Disease Control,

Atlanta, and Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, Leeds, United Kingdom. More recently, Steven held senior R&D manager positions at Bristol Myers Squibb, ConvaTec, Advanced Medical Solutions PLC and also held an honorary Professorship of Microbiology at West Virginia University. In

2011, Steven joined ScapaHealthcare PLC as Vice President of Global Healthcare R&D and was awarded an honorary Professorship at The University of Liverpool, UK. He has written over 260 scientific publications and conference abstracts on water microbiology, biofilms, antimicrobials, and infection control and has authored or edited six textbooks on biofilms and microbiology and provided over 100 presentations on biofilms and public health worldwide.