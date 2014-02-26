Biofilms in Infection Prevention and Control
1st Edition
A Healthcare Handbook
Description
Biofilms in Infection and Disease Control: A Healthcare Handbook outlines the scientific evidence and rationale for the prevention of infection, the role biofilms play in infection control, and the issues concerning their resistance to antimicrobials. This book provides practical guidance for healthcare and infection control professionals, as well as students, for preventing and controlling infection.
Biofilms are the most common mode of bacterial growth in nature. Highly resistant to antibiotics and antimicrobials, biofilms are the source of more than 65 percent of health care associated infections (HCAI), which, according to the WHO, affect 1.4 million people annually. Biofilms are involved in 80 percent of all microbial infections in the body, including those associated with medical devices such as catheters, endotracheal tubes, joint prostheses, and heart valves. Biofilms are also the principle causes of infections of the middle-ear, dental caries, gingivitis, prostatitis and cystic fibrosis. Importantly, biofilms also significantly delay wound healing and reduce antimicrobial efficiency in at-risk or infected skin wounds.
Key Features
- Provides specific procedures for controlling and preventing infection
- Includes case studies of HCAI, and identifies appropriate treatments
- Presents national government standards for infection prevention and control
- Includes extensive references and links to websites for further information
Readership
Infections control professionals, healthcare professionals, and postgraduate students in medicine, biology, health, and microbiology
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
List of Contributors
List of Figures
List of Tables
List of Exhibits
Part 1: Fundamentals of Infection Control
Chapter One. Introduction to Infection and Infection Prevention
Introduction
The Impact of Infection
ICUS and Healthcare-Associated Infections
The Law and Healthcare-Associated Infection
Working with Patients and Their Families and/or Caregivers
Training, Education and Roles
Conclusion
References
Chapter Two. Infection Prevention: Principles of Safe Practice in Healthcare
Introduction
Standard Precautions
Maintaining Asepsis Using an Aseptic Technique
Safe Collection of Specimens
Transmission-Based Precautions
Conclusion
References
Chapter Three. Hand Hygiene
Introduction
Issues Associated with Healthcare Workers’ Compliance
Factors Affecting Hand Hygiene Compliance
Recommendations for Effective Hand Hygiene
Conclusion
References
Chapter Four. Decontamination
Introduction
Useful Definitions
Choosing the Appropriate Process
Decontamination of Medical Devices
Decontamination of the Environment
Decontamination of Blood Spillage
Conclusion
References
Chapter Five. Challenges to Healthcare Providers
Introduction
Clostridium Difficile
Meticillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus
Norovirus
Conclusion
References
Chapter Six. Changing Practice
Introduction
The Code of Practice
Commissioning Infection Prevention and Control Services
The Francis Report
Empowerment and Power
Whistleblowing
Conclusion
References
Chapter Seven. Invasive Devices
Introduction
Short- and Long-Term Urinary Catheters
Faecal Management Systems
Intravenous Access Devices
Nutrition
Conclusion
References
Chapter Eight. Wounds and Infection
Introduction
Wounds and the Healing Process
Wounds and Micro-organisms
Recognising and Preventing Wound Infection
Surgical Site Infections
Categories of Surgical Wounds and Infection Risk
Conclusion
References
Part 2: Biofilms and Infection Control
Chapter Nine. Biofilms: From Concept to Reality
Introduction
Prevalence of Biofilms
Models to Study Biofilms
Formation of Biofilms
Detachment and Dissemination of Biofilms
Biofilm Structure
The Biofilm Community
Conclusion
References
Chapter Ten. Healthcare-Associated Infections and Biofilms
Introduction
Biofilm Formation: A Strategy for Survival
Host Responses to Biofilms
Biofilm Detection
The Micro-Organisms
Biofilm Prevention
Conclusion
References
Chapter Eleven. Biofilms’ Role in Intravascular Catheter Infections
Introduction
Complications of Intravascular Catheters
Routes of Intravascular Catheter Infection
Diagnosis of Infection
Evidence and Impact of Biofilm Formation
Prevention and Treatment of Infections
Conclusion
References
Chapter Twelve. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia, Endotracheal Tubes and Biofilms
Introduction
Diagnosis and Complications
Biofilms and Endotracheal Tubes
VAP and Biofilm Control
Conclusion
References
Chapter Thirteen. Antimicrobial Chemotherapy: Significance to Healthcare
Introduction
Development of Antimicrobial Therapy
Principles of Antibiotic Therapy
Classes of Antibiotics
Microbiological Examination
Indication and Selection of Antibiotics
Drug Interactions and Adverse Effects
Antibiotic Resistance
Antifungals
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Fourteen. An Introduction to the Biology of Biofilm Recalcitrance
Introduction
Evidence for Clinical Recalcitrance
Contributions of the Biofilm Matrix to Recalcitrance
Bacterial Persistence as a Biofilm-Specific Phenotype
The clinical significance of bacterial persistence
Conclusion
References
Chapter Fifteen. Microbial Resistance and Superbugs
Introduction
Definitions of Antimicrobial Resistance
Mechanisms of Antimicrobial Resistance
Genetics of Resistance
Superbugs
Prevention and Control of MDR Organisms
Conclusion
References
Chapter Sixteen. Preventing Infection Associated with Urethral Catheter Biofilms
Introduction
Epidemiology
Biofilm on the Urinary Catheter
Diagnosis
CA-UTI Prevention Guidelines and Recommendations
Future Directions
References
Chapter Seventeen. Presence and Control of Legionella pneumophila and Pseudomonas aeruginosa Biofilms in Hospital Water Systems
Introduction
Pseudomonas Aeruginosa
Legionella Pneumophila
Legislation and Guidance for Control of Micro-Organisms
Point-of-Use Water Filtration
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Eighteen. Wound Infection and Biofilms
Introduction
Biology of Wound Healing
Microbial Communities
The Potential Significance of Biofilms in Wounds
Biofilm Formation
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 26th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977519
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123970435
About the Editor
Steven Percival
Professor Steven L. Percival holds a PhD in medical microbiology and biofilms, a BSc in Applied Biological Sciences, Postgraduate
Certificate in Education, diploma in Business Administration, an MSc in Public Health and an MSc in Medical and Molecular
Microbiology. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Biomedical Science and Institute of Biology. Early in his career, Steven held R&D positions for over 3 years at The British Textile Technology Group Plc, followed then by 6 years as a senior university lecturer in medical microbiology and later the positions of Chief Scientific Officer and Director of R and D at Aseptica, Inc., and senior clinical fellowships at the Centers for Disease Control,
Atlanta, and Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, Leeds, United Kingdom. More recently, Steven held senior R&D manager positions at Bristol Myers Squibb, ConvaTec, Advanced Medical Solutions PLC and also held an honorary Professorship of Microbiology at West Virginia University. In
2011, Steven joined ScapaHealthcare PLC as Vice President of Global Healthcare R&D and was awarded an honorary Professorship at The University of Liverpool, UK. He has written over 260 scientific publications and conference abstracts on water microbiology, biofilms, antimicrobials, and infection control and has authored or edited six textbooks on biofilms and microbiology and provided over 100 presentations on biofilms and public health worldwide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leeds Teaching Hospitals, UK
David Williams
Dr. Williams currently leads the Oral Microbiology Group based at the School of Dentistry, at Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK. Since Dr. Williams’ first degree (Cardiff University), he has worked in the pharmaceutical industry, food microbiology and as an academic researcher. Having completed a PhD at the School of Dentistry in Cardiff on the immunopathogenesis of oral candidosis, Dr. Williams’ research has continued within Cardiff University and primarily focuses within the field of Clinical Microbiology with an emphasis on studies involving microbial biofilms. Dr. Williams’ research encompasses investigating biofilm susceptibility to antimicrobial agents, expression of virulence factors such as hydrolytic enzyme production, adhesion, and microbial modulation of innate immune responses. Of particular interest has been research into the development of biomaterials (e.g. silicone rubber, acrylic, titanium) to inhibit biofilm formation on medical devices. Dr. Williams is a previous recipient of the Senior Colgate Award (British Society for Oral and Dental Research) and the International Hatton Award (The International Association for Dental Research).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Oral Microbiology, School of Dentistry, College of Biomedical and Life Sciences, Cardiff University, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK
Tracey Cooper
Tracey Cooper works as Assistant Director of Nursing - Infection Prevention for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in Wales. Prior to this she worked as a Director of Infection Prevention and Control in London for four years, having first ‘got the bug’ for infection prevention and control in 1996. She has also previously worked in infection prevention in Devon, on the Isle of Wight, and in Southampton, covering both acute and community issues. Her background includes work in intensive and coronary care, as well as acute hospital ward experience.
Tracey has experience as both an author and peer reviewer and was the Infection Prevention Society (IPS) Editor from 2004-2008. She subsequently served as IPS Vice-President, and then President until 2012. She continues to participate in national and professional society initiatives and projects, and is particularly interested in professional development, change management and patient safety initiatives.
Outside work she enjoys running, loves the outdoors and participates in several Mountain Marathons each year.
Affiliations and Expertise
South London Healthcare NHS Trust, UK
Jacqueline Randle
Until recently Jacqueline Randle was working as an Associate Professor at the University of Nottingham where she was involved with a range of funded research projects in the area of infection prevention and control. She worked as the Research Lead for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and also worked as a national Research Mentor. She was also Visiting Professor in Infection Control at Belo Horizonte University, Brazil and has published widely in the area of infection prevention and healthcare practice. Currently she is working as a freelance Medical Investigator.
Affiliations and Expertise
Queens Medical Centre, University of Nottingham, UK
Reviews
"Many of the initial chapters...serve as review for practitioners who are experienced in infection prevention...the later chapters on biofilms and the role of biofilms in infection prevention will be of interest to these readers. Rating: 3 Stars" -- Doody's.com