Biofilms in Infection Prevention and Control - 1st Edition

Biofilms in Infection Prevention and Control

1st Edition

A Healthcare Handbook

Editors: Steven Percival David Williams Tracey Cooper Jacqueline Randle
eBook ISBN: 9780123977519
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123970435
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th February 2014
Page Count: 394
Description

Biofilms in Infection and Disease Control: A Healthcare Handbook outlines the scientific evidence and rationale for the prevention of infection, the role biofilms play in infection control, and the issues concerning their resistance to antimicrobials. This book provides practical guidance for healthcare and infection control professionals, as well as students, for preventing and controlling infection.

Biofilms are the most common mode of bacterial growth in nature. Highly resistant to antibiotics and antimicrobials, biofilms are the source of more than 65 percent of health care associated infections (HCAI), which, according to the WHO, affect 1.4 million people annually. Biofilms are involved in 80 percent of all microbial infections in the body, including those associated with medical devices such as catheters, endotracheal tubes, joint prostheses, and heart valves. Biofilms are also the principle causes of infections of the middle-ear, dental caries, gingivitis, prostatitis and cystic fibrosis. Importantly, biofilms also significantly delay wound healing and reduce antimicrobial efficiency in at-risk or infected skin wounds.

Key Features

  • Provides specific procedures for controlling and preventing infection
  • Includes case studies of HCAI, and identifies appropriate treatments
  • Presents national government standards for infection prevention and control
  • Includes extensive references and links to websites for further information

Readership

Infections control professionals, healthcare professionals, and postgraduate students in medicine, biology, health, and microbiology

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

List of Contributors

List of Figures

List of Tables

List of Exhibits

Part 1: Fundamentals of Infection Control

Chapter One. Introduction to Infection and Infection Prevention

Introduction

The Impact of Infection

ICUS and Healthcare-Associated Infections

The Law and Healthcare-Associated Infection

Working with Patients and Their Families and/or Caregivers

Training, Education and Roles

Conclusion

References

Chapter Two. Infection Prevention: Principles of Safe Practice in Healthcare

Introduction

Standard Precautions

Maintaining Asepsis Using an Aseptic Technique

Safe Collection of Specimens

Transmission-Based Precautions

Conclusion

References

Chapter Three. Hand Hygiene

Introduction

Issues Associated with Healthcare Workers’ Compliance

Factors Affecting Hand Hygiene Compliance

Recommendations for Effective Hand Hygiene

Conclusion

References

Chapter Four. Decontamination

Introduction

Useful Definitions

Choosing the Appropriate Process

Decontamination of Medical Devices

Decontamination of the Environment

Decontamination of Blood Spillage

Conclusion

References

Chapter Five. Challenges to Healthcare Providers

Introduction

Clostridium Difficile

Meticillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus

Norovirus

Conclusion

References

Chapter Six. Changing Practice

Introduction

The Code of Practice

Commissioning Infection Prevention and Control Services

The Francis Report

Empowerment and Power

Whistleblowing

Conclusion

References

Chapter Seven. Invasive Devices

Introduction

Short- and Long-Term Urinary Catheters

Faecal Management Systems

Intravenous Access Devices

Nutrition

Conclusion

References

Chapter Eight. Wounds and Infection

Introduction

Wounds and the Healing Process

Wounds and Micro-organisms

Recognising and Preventing Wound Infection

Surgical Site Infections

Categories of Surgical Wounds and Infection Risk

Conclusion

References

Part 2: Biofilms and Infection Control

Chapter Nine. Biofilms: From Concept to Reality

Introduction

Prevalence of Biofilms

Models to Study Biofilms

Formation of Biofilms

Detachment and Dissemination of Biofilms

Biofilm Structure

The Biofilm Community

Conclusion

References

Chapter Ten. Healthcare-Associated Infections and Biofilms

Introduction

Biofilm Formation: A Strategy for Survival

Host Responses to Biofilms

Biofilm Detection

The Micro-Organisms

Biofilm Prevention

Conclusion

References

Chapter Eleven. Biofilms’ Role in Intravascular Catheter Infections

Introduction

Complications of Intravascular Catheters

Routes of Intravascular Catheter Infection

Diagnosis of Infection

Evidence and Impact of Biofilm Formation

Prevention and Treatment of Infections

Conclusion

References

Chapter Twelve. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia, Endotracheal Tubes and Biofilms

Introduction

Diagnosis and Complications

Biofilms and Endotracheal Tubes

VAP and Biofilm Control

Conclusion

References

Chapter Thirteen. Antimicrobial Chemotherapy: Significance to Healthcare

Introduction

Development of Antimicrobial Therapy

Principles of Antibiotic Therapy

Classes of Antibiotics

Microbiological Examination

Indication and Selection of Antibiotics

Drug Interactions and Adverse Effects

Antibiotic Resistance

Antifungals

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Fourteen. An Introduction to the Biology of Biofilm Recalcitrance

Introduction

Evidence for Clinical Recalcitrance

Contributions of the Biofilm Matrix to Recalcitrance

Bacterial Persistence as a Biofilm-Specific Phenotype

The clinical significance of bacterial persistence

Conclusion

References

Chapter Fifteen. Microbial Resistance and Superbugs

Introduction

Definitions of Antimicrobial Resistance

Mechanisms of Antimicrobial Resistance

Genetics of Resistance

Superbugs

Prevention and Control of MDR Organisms

Conclusion

References

Chapter Sixteen. Preventing Infection Associated with Urethral Catheter Biofilms

Introduction

Epidemiology

Biofilm on the Urinary Catheter

Diagnosis

CA-UTI Prevention Guidelines and Recommendations

Future Directions

References

Chapter Seventeen. Presence and Control of Legionella pneumophila and Pseudomonas aeruginosa Biofilms in Hospital Water Systems

Introduction

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

Legionella Pneumophila

Legislation and Guidance for Control of Micro-Organisms

Point-of-Use Water Filtration

Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter Eighteen. Wound Infection and Biofilms

Introduction

Biology of Wound Healing

Microbial Communities

The Potential Significance of Biofilms in Wounds

Biofilm Formation

Conclusion

References

Index

About the Editor

Steven Percival

Steven Percival

Professor Steven L. Percival holds a PhD in medical microbiology and biofilms, a BSc in Applied Biological Sciences, Postgraduate

Certificate in Education, diploma in Business Administration, an MSc in Public Health and an MSc in Medical and Molecular

Microbiology. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Biomedical Science and Institute of Biology. Early in his career, Steven held R&D positions for over 3 years at The British Textile Technology Group Plc, followed then by 6 years as a senior university lecturer in medical microbiology and later the positions of Chief Scientific Officer and Director of R and D at Aseptica, Inc., and senior clinical fellowships at the Centers for Disease Control,

Atlanta, and Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, Leeds, United Kingdom. More recently, Steven held senior R&D manager positions at Bristol Myers Squibb, ConvaTec, Advanced Medical Solutions PLC and also held an honorary Professorship of Microbiology at West Virginia University. In

2011, Steven joined ScapaHealthcare PLC as Vice President of Global Healthcare R&D and was awarded an honorary Professorship at The University of Liverpool, UK. He has written over 260 scientific publications and conference abstracts on water microbiology, biofilms, antimicrobials, and infection control and has authored or edited six textbooks on biofilms and microbiology and provided over 100 presentations on biofilms and public health worldwide.

David Williams

David Williams

Dr. Williams currently leads the Oral Microbiology Group based at the School of Dentistry, at Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK. Since Dr. Williams’ first degree (Cardiff University), he has worked in the pharmaceutical industry, food microbiology and as an academic researcher. Having completed a PhD at the School of Dentistry in Cardiff on the immunopathogenesis of oral candidosis, Dr. Williams’ research has continued within Cardiff University and primarily focuses within the field of Clinical Microbiology with an emphasis on studies involving microbial biofilms. Dr. Williams’ research encompasses investigating biofilm susceptibility to antimicrobial agents, expression of virulence factors such as hydrolytic enzyme production, adhesion, and microbial modulation of innate immune responses. Of particular interest has been research into the development of biomaterials (e.g. silicone rubber, acrylic, titanium) to inhibit biofilm formation on medical devices. Dr. Williams is a previous recipient of the Senior Colgate Award (British Society for Oral and Dental Research) and the International Hatton Award (The International Association for Dental Research).

Tracey Cooper

Tracey Cooper

Tracey Cooper works as Assistant Director of Nursing - Infection Prevention for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in Wales. Prior to this she worked as a Director of Infection Prevention and Control in London for four years, having first ‘got the bug’ for infection prevention and control in 1996. She has also previously worked in infection prevention in Devon, on the Isle of Wight, and in Southampton, covering both acute and community issues. Her background includes work in intensive and coronary care, as well as acute hospital ward experience.

Tracey has experience as both an author and peer reviewer and was the Infection Prevention Society (IPS) Editor from 2004-2008. She subsequently served as IPS Vice-President, and then President until 2012. She continues to participate in national and professional society initiatives and projects, and is particularly interested in professional development, change management and patient safety initiatives.

Outside work she enjoys running, loves the outdoors and participates in several Mountain Marathons each year.

Jacqueline Randle

Until recently Jacqueline Randle was working as an Associate Professor at the University of Nottingham where she was involved with a range of funded research projects in the area of infection prevention and control. She worked as the Research Lead for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and also worked as a national Research Mentor. She was also Visiting Professor in Infection Control at Belo Horizonte University, Brazil and has published widely in the area of infection prevention and healthcare practice. Currently she is working as a freelance Medical Investigator.

Reviews

"Many of the initial chapters...serve as review for practitioners who are experienced in infection prevention...the later chapters on biofilms and the role of biofilms in infection prevention will be of interest to these readers. Rating: 3 Stars" -- Doody's.com

Ratings and Reviews

