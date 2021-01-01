Biofertilizers
1st Edition
Volume 1: Advances in Bio-inoculants
Description
Biofertilizers, Volume 1: Advances in Bio-inoculants provides state of the art descriptions of various approaches, techniques and some basic fundamentals of BI used in crop fertilization practices. A comprehensive overview of recent advances and new developments in the field, the book presents research within relevant theoretical framework to improve our understanding for the core issues to applied natural resource management.
Authored by renowned scientists from around the world who are actively working on bio-inoculant, biofertilizer and bio-stimulant sciences Biofertilizers addresses the scope of the inexpensive and energy neutral bio-inoculant technologies. Addressing the impact regulation has on biofertilizer utilization, the book provides a cohesive look at the practical application of these bio-inoculants to improve crop productivity and their potential benefit in addressing concerns of global food security.
This book is a valuable reference for agricultural/environmental scientists in academic and corporate environments, graduate and post-graduate students, regulators and policy makers.
Key Features
- Informs researchers developing innovative products and technologies able to increase crop yields and quality, while decreasing their agricultural carbon footprint
- Focuses on the production, protocols and developments in the processing of bio-inoculants, bio-stimulants and bio-fertilizers
- Summarizes the biologically active compounds and examines current research areas
Readership
Researchers focused on soil microbiology, soil and agricultural sustainability, biotechnology and agronomy, as well as plant protection sciences
Table of Contents
- General concepts
2. Production technology, properties and quality management
3. Status of research and application of biofertilizers: Global scenario
4. Mechanisms and applications
5. Quality control
6. Setting up a biofertiliser unit
7. Relevance in organic agriculture
8. Global scenario of biofertilizer production and consumption
9. Quality standards for production and marketing of biofertilizers
10. Constraints in biofertilizer production
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216675
About the Editors
Amitava Rakshit
AmitavaRakshit, an IIT, Kharagpur alumnus is presently the faculty member in the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry at Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Banaras Hindu University(IAS, BHU). Dr.Rakshit worked in the Department of Agriculture, Government of West Bengal in administration and extension roles. He has visited Scandinavia, Europe and Africa pertaining to his research work and presentation. He was awarded with TWAS Nxt Fellow (Italy) ,BiovisionNxt Fellow (France), Darwin Now Bursary(British Council),Young achiever award and Best Teacher’s Award at UG and PG level . He is serving as review college member of British Ecological Society, London since 2011. He is an active member of Global Forum on Food Security and Nutrition of FAO, Rome and Commission on Ecosystem Management of International Union for Conservation of Nature. He has published 70 research papers, 35 book chapters, 28 popular articles, one manual and co authored twenty books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry at Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IAS, BHU)
Vijay Meena
Vijay Singh Meena is currently working as a soil scientist in the ICAR-Vivekananda Institute of Hill Agriculture, Almora, Uttarakhand. He obtained his B.Sc. (AG.) from SKRAU, Bikaner, Rajasthan, M.Sc. (AG.) and Ph.D. (AG.) with specialization in Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry from Banaras Hindu University (The Capital of Knowledge), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. He has completed vital work on potassium-solubilizing microbes, soil biological fertility, rhizospheric chemistry, and conservation agriculture, and has published more than 30 original research articles in national and international peer-reviewed journals. In addition, he has published four books and eleven book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR-Vivekananda Institute of Hill Agriculture, Almora, Uttarakhand
Manoj Parihar
Manoj Parihar is currently working at ICAR-VPKAS, Almora as a Soil Scientist in Crop Production Division. He did his graduation from SKRAU, Bikaner and selected as ICAR-JRF fellow for post-graduation in BHU, Varanasi. He has been awarded doctorate from the same university in the year 2018. He has received various recognitions such as ICAR-SRF, UGC-BSR, UGC-RGNF etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist, Crop Production Division, ICAR-Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan
H.B. Singh
Harikesh B. Singh is presently a retired Professor of Mycology and Plant Pathology from IAS,BHU. He served state agriculture university, central university and CSIR institute in teaching, research, and extension roles. In recognition of Prof.Singh’s scientific contributions and leadership in the field of plant pathology, he was honored with several prestigious awards, notable being, CSIR Prize for Biological Sciences ,Vigyan Bharti Award ,Prof. V.P. Bhide Memorial Award , BRSI Industrial Medal Award ,Bioved Fellowship Award , Prof.PanchananMaheshwari ,IPS Plant Pathology Leader Award , CSIR–CAIRD Team award, Environment Conservation Award, CST VigyanRatna Award and many more. Prof. Singh has been the Fellow of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences .Prof. Singh has written two books, several training modules and manuals and more than 150 research publications and has more than 18 US patents and 3 PCTs to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Ex Head, Department of Mycology and Plant Pathology, Institute of Agricultural Sciences
A.K. Singh
Anand Kumar Singh. (aka Awtar Kumar Singh) is presently the deputy director general of horticulture , Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has a bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Banaras Hindu University , a master's and PhD in Horticulture with a specialization in Pomology from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. His research areas include genetic improvement of fruit crops, plant Tissue culture and transcriptome analysis of mango. He was honored with several prestigious awards, notable being, Mombusho Award (1989) by Japanese Govt. ,visiting scientist award by Association of International Education, Japan (1999); DBT Overseas Associateship Award (2006); Gold Medal: The Horticultural Society of India (2008); Fellow of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences(2016) and many more
Affiliations and Expertise
A. K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Crop Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research
