Biofertilizers, Volume 1: Advances in Bio-inoculants provides state of the art descriptions of various approaches, techniques and some basic fundamentals of BI used in crop fertilization practices. A comprehensive overview of recent advances and new developments in the field, the book presents research within relevant theoretical framework to improve our understanding for the core issues to applied natural resource management.

Authored by renowned scientists from around the world who are actively working on bio-inoculant, biofertilizer and bio-stimulant sciences Biofertilizers addresses the scope of the inexpensive and energy neutral bio-inoculant technologies. Addressing the impact regulation has on biofertilizer utilization, the book provides a cohesive look at the practical application of these bio-inoculants to improve crop productivity and their potential benefit in addressing concerns of global food security.

This book is a valuable reference for agricultural/environmental scientists in academic and corporate environments, graduate and post-graduate students, regulators and policy makers.