Bioethics - Elsevier E-Book on VitalSource
7th Edition
A Nursing Perspective
Description
Written by Australia’s foremost nursing ethics scholar, Bioethics: A Nursing Perspective comprehensibly addresses the ethical challenges, obligations and responsibilities nurses will encounter in practice.
With a strong emphasis on the principles and standards of human rights and social justice, the 7th edition examines the spectrum of bioethical issues in health care with a focus on patients’ rights, cross-cultural ethics, vulnerability ethics, mental health ethics, professional conduct, patient safety and end-of-life ethics.
Table of Contents
1.Professional standards and the requirement to be ethical
2.Ethics, bioethics and nursing ethics: some working definitions
3.Moral theory and the ethical practice of nursing
4.Cross cultural ethics and the ethical practice of nursing
5.Moral problems and moral decision-making in nursing and health care contexts
6.Ethics, dehumanisation and vulnerable populations
7.Patients’ rights to and in health care
8.Ethical issues in mental health care
9.Ethical issues in end-of-life care
10.The moral politics of abortion and euthanasia
11.Professional judgment, moral quandaries and taking ‘appropriate action’
12.Professional obligations to report harmful behaviours: risks to patient safety, child abuse and elder abuse
13.Nursing ethics futures – challenges in the 21st century
Details
- No. of pages:
- 483
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 31st May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543224
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587655
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587662
About the Author
Megan-Jane Johnstone
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Scholar Formerly Professor of Nursing, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Faculty of Health, Deakin University, Victoria, Australia Currently Adjunct Member, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University, Melbourne