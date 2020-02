Bioestadística amigable

Dr. Almudena Sanchez-Villegas is Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Las Palmas. She is the author of more than 40 book chapters and co-editor of textbooks of Biostatistics and Public Health. She has written more than 80 scientific articles, editorials and letters in international peer-reviewed journals and has been principal investigator of two projects of national funding designed to determine the association between diet, activity physics, quality of life and mental health. She has participated as a collaborating researcher in other Spanish and European related nutritional epidemiology such as the PREDIMED and EURRECA projects funded by the European Union. She is part of the Center for Biomedical Research Network Pathophysiology of Obesity and Nutrition collaborating in the PREDIMED-PLUS trial.