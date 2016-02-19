Bioengineering
Description
Bioengineering: Proceedings of the Ninth Northeast Conference documents and reviews papers that cover topics related to bioengineering. The contents are organized according to the sessions of the conference, which covers a specific aspect of bioengineering. Topics covered in the book include biomaterials, hemodynamics, bioelectrochemical phenomena, muscular skeletal kinematics, cardiology, tissue mechanics, bioinstrumentation, and artificial organs. This book will be of great interest to researchers in the field of bioengineering and other researchers and professionals interested in the development of bioengineering as a scientific discipline.
Table of Contents
Preface
Plenary Session
Banquet
Special Sessions
Session 1: Clinical Engineering Education - Hospital Viewpoint
Session 5: Ultrasonics
Imaging
Ultrasonically Induced Bioeffects via Mechanical Stresses
Hypothermia
Ultrasound Tissue Characterization Using Differential Spectral Estimates
Session 9: Pharmacokinetics
In Vitro and In Vivo Pharmacokinetic Techniques in the Design and Evaluation of Sustained-released Products
Physiological and Pharmacokinetic Aspects of Sustained-released Dosage Forms
Statistical Methods in the Pharmacokinetic Analysis of Bioavailability Studies
Application of a Personal Computer for Automated Data Acquisition in Drug Bioavailability Studies; A Critical Analysis of a A Successful Experience
Session 13: Medical Imaging
General Purpose Biomedical Image Processing
Image Processing Applications in Nuclear Medicine
The Diagnostic Performance of Leukocyte Counters
Image Processing in Computed Tomography and Computed Radiography
Regular Sessions
Session 2: Biomaterials
A Mathematical Consistency Check for In Vivo Strain Measurements
Attachment of a Partially Absorbable Tendon and Ligament to Soft Tissue
Medial Collateral Ligament Replacement with a Partially Absorbable Tissue Scaffold
Development of a Bite Force Transducer for Use with Endosseous Dental Implants
Physiochemical Characteristics of Alumino-Calcium Phosphorousoxide
Session 3: Hemodynamics
An External Blood Flow Device
Similarity Analysis of Mammalian Hemodynamics
Rheology of Blood Oscillating in a Tube
In Vitro System for Determining Vein Mechanics
A Study of the Flow Characteristic Around the Self-cleaning Heart Valve under Pulsatile Conditions
Thrombocyte Size Distribution Analysis
Session 4: Computers in Medicine
A General Purpose Data Collection, Data Analysis and Communications System
BeMi - A Universal Bedside Microprocessor-based Module for Patient-care
A Microprocessor Controlled Automated Data Collection Device for the Technicon Autoanalyzer System
Microprocessor-based Jitter Analysis in Single Fiber Electromyography
Development of an Algorithm to Assist Clinical Engineers to Plan for Clinical Monitoring Systems
Session 6: Rehabilitation, Orthotics and Implants
Wheelchair-automobile Systems for the Severely Disabled Driver
The Design of a Myoelectrically Controlled Upper Arm Prosthesis with Variable Mechanical Impedance
Quantitative Assessment of Back Strength-performance Indices
Internal Fracture Fixation with Partially Degradable Plates
Sustained Pressurization of Acrylic Cement in the Proximal Femur during Arthroplasty
An Intramedullary Bone Plug Device
Session 7: Bioelectrochemical Phenomena
Linear A.C. Electrode Polarization Impedance under Controlled pH and Potential for AG-AGCL Electrodes
The Effects of Low Level D.C. Stimulation on Micro-organism Growth
Anisotropic Impedance Properties of Skeletal Muscle
Effect of Pulsing Electromagnetic Field on the Growth of Chick Embryo: A Preliminary Study
Presentation of Multi-lead EEG by Topographic Maps of Electrical Activity
Detection of Hypoxia Using EEG Patterns
Spectral Analysis of EEG Effects Induced by Systemic Administration of Morphine in the Rat
Electro-mechanical Feedback Systems in the Remodeling of Wet Bones
Session 8: Modeling I
Development of Breathing Rat Lung Models for Particulate Deposition Studies
Synamic Response Evaluation and Modeling of a Thermistor Used in the Measurement of Respiratory Gas Temperatures in Neonates
Identifiability Conditions in a Well-stirred Compartment with Variable Flow
A Digital Computer Model of Forced Exhalation
Modeling of Human near Response Disorders
Eye Movement Auditory Biofeedback Treatment of Nystagmus
Visual System Color Processing and its Dependence on the Spatial Arrangement of the Visual Field
The Effect of Mechanical Impedance on Abnormal Intention Tremor
Relationship between Second Derivative of I0(t) and Stability of Bilayer Membranes
Session 10: Muscular Skeletal Kinematics
A Generalized Approach to Biomechanical Modeling
Describing Vertebral Motion Using Analytical Ruled Surfaces and Their Mechanical Analogs
Computational Technique for Optimizing Accuracy of Radio-graphic Measurements of Intervertebral Joint Motion
Biomechanical Evaluation of Scoliosis in Friedreich Ataxia Patients
Spatial Kinematic Study Based on a Video-Taping Method
Kinematic Error Analysis of Dental Articulators
Gait Analysis Evaluation of a New Dynamic Knee Joint Orthosis
Session 11: Cardiology
The Electrode-heart Impedance at Threshold
Graphical Method for Estimating Pacing Threshold
Stimulated Ventricular Fibrillation in the Presence of Pharmacological or Environmental Agents
A Preliminary Study of Cardiac Threshold Variability Relative to Respiration
Development of a "Universal" Pacemaker Sensing System
Session 12: Modeling II
Epileptogenesis and Thalamocortical Neurons
Thermodynamic Modeling and Computer Simulation of Factors Affecting Hemolysis Kinetics Equilibrium Red Cell Shapes in Osmotic Swelling
Time Series Analysis Using Human Posture-platform and Graf-pen Data
Application of Optimal Control Method to Design of Cancer Treatment Using a Continuous-time Cell Kinetic Model
Temperature Fields Generated in the Treatment of Cancer by Hyperthermia
A Parametric Model for the Entrapment of a Circadian Rhythm by Daily Light Cycles
Mathematical Models for Deducing the Asymmetry of Brain Response During Verbal Processing
Session 14: Tissue Mechanics
Development of a Finite Element Based Method for Directly Determining Strains in Soft Tissue
Factors Affecting the Tensile Stress-strain Behavior of Canine Medial Collateral Ligaments
Effect of Mechanical Load on Healing Incisions
Variation of Poisson's Ratios of the Aortic Tissue
The Alteration of the Viscoelastic Mechanical Properties of Articular Cartilage with Joint Sepsis
A New Non-invasive Method for Determination of Cross-Section Geometry of Long Bones
Viscoelastic Finite Element Model of the Human Intervertebral Joint
A Three-Dimensional Failure Criterion for Human Femoral Cortical Bone
Session 15: Bioinstrumentation
A Thin Linear Thermometer Array for Temperature Measurement in Cancer Hyperthermia
Pulsed Doppler Frequency Spectrum Analysis Studies of Simulated Stenoses
Nerve Conduction Velocity from Correlation and Spectral Analysis
Ultrasonic Transit-time Measurement of Blood-flow in the Chicken
An Approach to Noninvasive Measurement of Intracranial Pressure
Session 16: Artificial Organs
Effect of Tube Diameter on Duration of Patency of Hybrid Artificial Pancreas Prototypes in Ex Vivo Shunts
Assessments in the Development and Testing of Percutaneous Energy Transmission Systems
The Use of Clean Surfaces to Prevent Thrombosis
Calcification of Glutaraldehyde-treated Xenografts and Blood-contacting Synthetic Elastomers
Effects of Gamma Radiation Sterilization and In Vitro Aging on Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene
The Design of an Implantable Bone Growth System
Author Index
About the Editor
Walter Welkowitz
