Bioengineering and Molecular Biology of Plant Pathways, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
Contributors to Volume 1
Introduction to the Series and Acknowledgements
Preface to volume 1
Prologue
Metabolic Organization in Plants: A Challenge for the Metabolic Engineer
1 Introduction
2 Plant Metabolic Networks and Their Organization
3 Tools for Analyzing Network Structure and Performance
4 Integration of Plant Metabolism
5 Summary
Enzyme Engineering
1 Introduction
2 Theoretical Considerations
3 Practical Considerations for Engineering Enzymes
4 Opportunities for Plant Improvement Through Engineered Enzymes and Proteins
5 Summary
Genetic Engineering of Amino Acid Metabolism in Plants
1 Introduction
2 Glutamine, Glutamate, Aspartate, and Asparagine are Central Regulators of Nitrogen Assimilation, Metabolism, and Transport
3 The Aspartate Family Pathway that is Responsible for Synthesis of the Essential Amino Acids Lysine, Threonine, Methionine, and Isoleucine
4 Regulation of Methionine Biosynthesis
5 Engineering Amino Acid Metabolism to Improve the Nutritional Quality of Plants for Nonruminants and Ruminants
6 Future Prospects
7 Summary
Engineering Photosynthetic Pathways
1 Introduction
2 Identification of Limiting Steps in the PCR Cycle
3 Engineering CO2â€Fixation Enzymes
4 Engineering Postâ€RuBisCO Reactions
5 Summary
Genetic Engineering of Seed Storage Proteins
1 Introduction
2 Storage Protein Modification for the Improvement of Seed Protein Quality
3 Use of Seed Storage Proteins for Protein Quality Improvements in Nonseed Crops
4 Modification of Grain Biophysical Properties
5 Transgenic Modifications that Enhance the Utility of Seed Storage Proteins
6 Summary and Future Prospects
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Cellulose Biosynthesis in Plants: Prospects for Genetic Engineering
1 Introduction
2 The Many Forms of Celluloseâ€”A Brief Introduction to the Structure and Different Crystalline Forms of Cellulose
3 Biochemistry of Cellulose Biosynthesis in Plants
4 Molecular Biology of Cellulose Biosynthesis in Plants
5 Mechanism of Cellulose Synthesis
6 Prospects for Genetic Engineering of Cellulose Biosynthesis in Plants
7 Summary
Metabolic Engineering of the Content and Fatty Acid Composition of Vegetable Oils
1 Introduction
2 TAG Synthesis
3 Control of TAG Composition
4 Summary
Pathways for the Synthesis of Polyesters in Plants: Cutin, Suberin, and Polyhydroxyalkanoates
1 Introduction
2 Cutin and Suberin
3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate
Plant Sterol Methyltransferases: Phytosterolomic Analysis, Enzymology, and Bioengineering Strategies
1 Introduction
2 Pathways of Phytosterol Biosynthesis
3 Phytosterolomics
4 Enzymology and Evolution of the SMT
5 Bioengineering Strategies for Generating Plants with Modified Sterol Compositions
Engineering Plant Alkaloid Biosynthetic Pathways: Progress and Prospects
1 Introduction
2 Monoterpenoid Indole Alkaloids
3 Tetrahydrobenzylisoquinoline Alkaloids
4 Tropane Alkaloids
5 Summary
Engineering Formation of Medicinal Compounds in Cell Cultures
1 Introduction
2 Biochemistry and Cell Biology of Secondary Metabolites
3 Cell Culture and Metabolite Production
4 Beyond the Obstacles: Molecular Biological Approaches to Improve Productivity of Secondary Metabolites in Plant Cells
5 Future Perspectives
6 Summary
Genetic Engineering for Salinity Stress Tolerance
6 Plant Signal Transduction for Adaptation to Salinity
7 ABA is a Major Mediator of Plant Stress Response Signaling
8 Summary
Metabolic Engineering of Plant Allyl/Propenyl Phenol and Lignin Pathways: Future Potential for Biofuels/Bioenergy, Polymer Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals?
1 Introduction
2 Lignin Formation and Manipulation
3 Current Sources/Markets for Specialty Allyl/Propenyl Phenols
4 Biosynthesis of Allyl and Propenyl Phenols and Related Phenylpropanoid Moieties
5 Potential for Allyl/Propenyl Phenols?
6 Summary
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
The increased knowledge about the structure of genomes in a number of species, about the complexity of transcriptomes, and the rapid growth in knowledge about mutant phenotypes have set off the large scale use of transgenes to answer basic biological questions, and to generate new crops and novel products. Bioengineering and Molecular Biology of Plant Pathways includes twelve chapters, which to variable degrees describe the use of transgenic plants to explore possibilities and approaches for the modification of plant metabolism, adaptation or development. The interests of the authors range from tool development, to basic biochemical know-how about the engineering of enzymes, to exploring avenues for the modification of complex multigenic pathways, and include several examples for the engineering of specific pathways in different organs and developmental stages.
Key Features
- Prologue by Paul K. Stumpf and Eric E. Conn
- Incorporates new concepts and insights in plant biochemistry and biology
- Provides a conceptual framework regarding the challenges faced in engineering pathways
- Discusses potential in engineering of metabolic end-products that are of vast economical importance, including genetic engineering of cellulose, seed storage proteins, and edible and industrial oils
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2008
- Published:
- 17th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556963
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080449722
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Hans Bohnert Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Crop Sciences, Department of Plant Biology, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, U.S.A.
Henry Nguyen Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Agronomy, University of Missouri Columbia, U.S.A.
About the Series Editors
Norman Lewis Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Biological Chemistry Washington State University Pullman, WA