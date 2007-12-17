Bioengineering and Molecular Biology of Plant Pathways - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080449722, 9780080556963

Bioengineering and Molecular Biology of Plant Pathways, Volume 1

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Hans Bohnert Henry Nguyen
Series Editors: Norman Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9780080556963
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080449722
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 17th December 2007
Page Count: 504
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
192.68
163.78
149.00
126.65
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Contributors to Volume 1

Introduction to the Series and Acknowledgements

Preface to volume 1

Prologue

Metabolic Organization in Plants: A Challenge for the Metabolic Engineer

1 Introduction

2 Plant Metabolic Networks and Their Organization

3 Tools for Analyzing Network Structure and Performance

4 Integration of Plant Metabolism

5 Summary

Enzyme Engineering

1 Introduction

2 Theoretical Considerations

3 Practical Considerations for Engineering Enzymes

4 Opportunities for Plant Improvement Through Engineered Enzymes and Proteins

5 Summary

Genetic Engineering of Amino Acid Metabolism in Plants

1 Introduction

2 Glutamine, Glutamate, Aspartate, and Asparagine are Central Regulators of Nitrogen Assimilation, Metabolism, and Transport

3 The Aspartate Family Pathway that is Responsible for Synthesis of the Essential Amino Acids Lysine, Threonine, Methionine, and Isoleucine

4 Regulation of Methionine Biosynthesis

5 Engineering Amino Acid Metabolism to Improve the Nutritional Quality of Plants for Nonruminants and Ruminants

6 Future Prospects

7 Summary

Engineering Photosynthetic Pathways

1 Introduction

2 Identification of Limiting Steps in the PCR Cycle

3 Engineering CO2â€Fixation Enzymes

4 Engineering Postâ€RuBisCO Reactions

5 Summary

Genetic Engineering of Seed Storage Proteins

1 Introduction

2 Storage Protein Modification for the Improvement of Seed Protein Quality

3 Use of Seed Storage Proteins for Protein Quality Improvements in Nonseed Crops

4 Modification of Grain Biophysical Properties

5 Transgenic Modifications that Enhance the Utility of Seed Storage Proteins

6 Summary and Future Prospects

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Cellulose Biosynthesis in Plants: Prospects for Genetic Engineering

1 Introduction

2 The Many Forms of Celluloseâ€”A Brief Introduction to the Structure and Different Crystalline Forms of Cellulose

3 Biochemistry of Cellulose Biosynthesis in Plants

4 Molecular Biology of Cellulose Biosynthesis in Plants

5 Mechanism of Cellulose Synthesis

6 Prospects for Genetic Engineering of Cellulose Biosynthesis in Plants

7 Summary

Metabolic Engineering of the Content and Fatty Acid Composition of Vegetable Oils

1 Introduction

2 TAG Synthesis

3 Control of TAG Composition

4 Summary

Pathways for the Synthesis of Polyesters in Plants: Cutin, Suberin, and Polyhydroxyalkanoates

1 Introduction

2 Cutin and Suberin

3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate

Plant Sterol Methyltransferases: Phytosterolomic Analysis, Enzymology, and Bioengineering Strategies

1 Introduction

2 Pathways of Phytosterol Biosynthesis

3 Phytosterolomics

4 Enzymology and Evolution of the SMT

5 Bioengineering Strategies for Generating Plants with Modified Sterol Compositions

Engineering Plant Alkaloid Biosynthetic Pathways: Progress and Prospects

1 Introduction

2 Monoterpenoid Indole Alkaloids

3 Tetrahydrobenzylisoquinoline Alkaloids

4 Tropane Alkaloids

5 Summary

Engineering Formation of Medicinal Compounds in Cell Cultures

1 Introduction

2 Biochemistry and Cell Biology of Secondary Metabolites

3 Cell Culture and Metabolite Production

4 Beyond the Obstacles: Molecular Biological Approaches to Improve Productivity of Secondary Metabolites in Plant Cells

5 Future Perspectives

6 Summary

Genetic Engineering for Salinity Stress Tolerance

6 Plant Signal Transduction for Adaptation to Salinity

7 ABA is a Major Mediator of Plant Stress Response Signaling

8 Summary

Metabolic Engineering of Plant Allyl/Propenyl Phenol and Lignin Pathways: Future Potential for Biofuels/Bioenergy, Polymer Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals?

1 Introduction

2 Lignin Formation and Manipulation

3 Current Sources/Markets for Specialty Allyl/Propenyl Phenols

4 Biosynthesis of Allyl and Propenyl Phenols and Related Phenylpropanoid Moieties

5 Potential for Allyl/Propenyl Phenols?

6 Summary

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

The increased knowledge about the structure of genomes in a number of species, about the complexity of transcriptomes, and the rapid growth in knowledge about mutant phenotypes have set off the large scale use of transgenes to answer basic biological questions, and to generate new crops and novel products. Bioengineering and Molecular Biology of Plant Pathways includes twelve chapters, which to variable degrees describe the use of transgenic plants to explore possibilities and approaches for the modification of plant metabolism, adaptation or development. The interests of the authors range from tool development, to basic biochemical know-how about the engineering of enzymes, to exploring avenues for the modification of complex multigenic pathways, and include several examples for the engineering of specific pathways in different organs and developmental stages.

Key Features

  • Prologue by Paul K. Stumpf and Eric E. Conn
  • Incorporates new concepts and insights in plant biochemistry and biology
  • Provides a conceptual framework regarding the challenges faced in engineering pathways
  • Discusses potential in engineering of metabolic end-products that are of vast economical importance, including genetic engineering of cellulose, seed storage proteins, and edible and industrial oils

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080556963
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080449722

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Hans Bohnert Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Crop Sciences, Department of Plant Biology, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, U.S.A.

Henry Nguyen Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Agronomy, University of Missouri Columbia, U.S.A.

About the Series Editors

Norman Lewis Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Biological Chemistry Washington State University Pullman, WA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.