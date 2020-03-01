Part I Bioenergy - Biomass to Biofuels: an overview

Introduction to Bioenergy

2. Introduction to Biodiesel and Glossary of Terms

3. Bioenergy – Biomass to Biofuels Terms & Definitions

Part II Wood and Grass Biomass as Biofuels

4. Wood BioEnergy

5. Perennial Grass Biomass Production and Utilization

6. Wood and Grass Energy Service Learning Projects and Case Studies

Part III Biomass to Liquid Biofuels

7. Bioenergy Crops

8. On-Farm Oil-Based Biodiesel Production

9. Life Cycle Assessment: The Energy Return on Invested of Biodiesel

10. Energy management during field production practices

11. Straight Vegetable Oil as a Diesel Fuel?

12. Cellulosic Ethanol—Biofuel Beyond Corn

13. Bioheat

14. Advanced biofuel from algae biomass

15. Liquid Biofuels Service Learning Projects and Case Studies

Part IV Gaseous fuels and Bioelectricity

16. Thermal Gasification of Biomass – a Primer

17. Basics of Energy Production through Anaerobic Digestion of Livestock Manure

18. Bioenergy and Anaerobic Digestion

19. Gaseous fuels Service Learning Projects and Case Studies

Part V Conversion pathways for cost-effective biofuel production

20. Biodiesel Production

21. Transesterification

22. Whole Algal Biomass in situ Transesterification to Fatty Acid Methyl Esters as Biofuel Feedstocks

23. How Fuel Ethanol Is Made from Corn

24. Approaches for evaluating biomass bioconversion for fuels and chemicals

25. Reducing Enzyme Costs, Novel Combinations and Advantages of enzymes could lead to improved cost effective Biofuels Production

26. Pyrolysis of Lignocellulosic Biomass: Oil, Char, and Gas

27. Sustainable Aviation Biofuels - A Development and Deployment Success Model

28. Cutting Edge Biofuel Conversion Technologies to Integrate into Petroleum-based Infrastructure and Integrated Bio-Refineries

29. Fuel conversion Service Learning Projects and Case Studies

Part VI Biofuels Economics, Sustainability, Environmental and Policy

30. Biofuel Economics and Policy: The Renewable Fuel Standard the Blend Wall, and Future Uncertainties

31. Economics of Ethanol and Biodiesel

32. Fuel Quality Policy

33. Renewable Oil-heat

34. Biodiesel Emissions

35. Health Effects Testing

36. Biodiesel Sustainability Fact Sheet

37. Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Bioenergy

38. Integrated agro-ecological technology networks for food, bioenergy and bio-material production

Part VII Quizzes