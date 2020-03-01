Bioenergy
2nd Edition
Biomass to Biofuels and Waste to Energy
Resources
Description
Bioenergy: Biomass to Biofuels and Waste to Energy, Second Edition, examines current and emerging feedstocks and advanced processes and technologies that enable the development of all possible alternative energy sources, including solid (wood energy, grass energy, and other biomass), liquid (biodiesel, algae biofuel, ethanol), and gaseous/electric (biogas, syngas, bioelectricity). Divided into seven parts, the book gives thorough consideration to feedstocks, biomass production and utilization, lifecycle analysis, Energy Return on Invested (EROI), integrated sustainability assessments, conversions technologies, biofuels economics and policy. In addition, contributions from leading industry professionals and academics provide readers with a comprehensive resource that connects theory to implementation.
Engineers, researchers and graduate students in the bioenergy field will find valuable, practical information that can be applied to implementing renewable energy projects, choosing among competing feedstocks, technologies, and products. The book will also serve as a basic resource for civic leaders, economic development professionals, farmers, investors, fleet managers, and reporters interested in an organized introduction to the language, feedstocks, technologies, and products in the bio-based renewable energy world.
Key Features
- Includes new project case studies and a section on the impacts of biomass use for energy production
- Provides a comprehensive overview and in-depth technical information on all possible bioenergy resources (solid, liquid, and gaseous), including cutting-edge topics, such as advanced fuels and biogas
- Integrates current, state-of-the-art coverage on feedstocks, cost-effective conversion processes, biofuels economic analysis and environmental policy
- Features quizzes for each section that are derived from the implementation of actual hands-on biofuel projects
Readership
Early career biomass professionals, including energy, chemical and agricultural engineers; food scientists; undergraduate and graduate students in Engineering and Agriculture
Table of Contents
Part I Bioenergy - Biomass to Biofuels: an overview
Introduction to Bioenergy
2. Introduction to Biodiesel and Glossary of Terms
3. Bioenergy – Biomass to Biofuels Terms & Definitions
Part II Wood and Grass Biomass as Biofuels
4. Wood BioEnergy
5. Perennial Grass Biomass Production and Utilization
6. Wood and Grass Energy Service Learning Projects and Case Studies
Part III Biomass to Liquid Biofuels
7. Bioenergy Crops
8. On-Farm Oil-Based Biodiesel Production
9. Life Cycle Assessment: The Energy Return on Invested of Biodiesel
10. Energy management during field production practices
11. Straight Vegetable Oil as a Diesel Fuel?
12. Cellulosic Ethanol—Biofuel Beyond Corn
13. Bioheat
14. Advanced biofuel from algae biomass
15. Liquid Biofuels Service Learning Projects and Case Studies
Part IV Gaseous fuels and Bioelectricity
16. Thermal Gasification of Biomass – a Primer
17. Basics of Energy Production through Anaerobic Digestion of Livestock Manure
18. Bioenergy and Anaerobic Digestion
19. Gaseous fuels Service Learning Projects and Case Studies
Part V Conversion pathways for cost-effective biofuel production
20. Biodiesel Production
21. Transesterification
22. Whole Algal Biomass in situ Transesterification to Fatty Acid Methyl Esters as Biofuel Feedstocks
23. How Fuel Ethanol Is Made from Corn
24. Approaches for evaluating biomass bioconversion for fuels and chemicals
25. Reducing Enzyme Costs, Novel Combinations and Advantages of enzymes could lead to improved cost effective Biofuels Production
26. Pyrolysis of Lignocellulosic Biomass: Oil, Char, and Gas
27. Sustainable Aviation Biofuels - A Development and Deployment Success Model
28. Cutting Edge Biofuel Conversion Technologies to Integrate into Petroleum-based Infrastructure and Integrated Bio-Refineries
29. Fuel conversion Service Learning Projects and Case Studies
Part VI Biofuels Economics, Sustainability, Environmental and Policy
30. Biofuel Economics and Policy: The Renewable Fuel Standard the Blend Wall, and Future Uncertainties
31. Economics of Ethanol and Biodiesel
32. Fuel Quality Policy
33. Renewable Oil-heat
34. Biodiesel Emissions
35. Health Effects Testing
36. Biodiesel Sustainability Fact Sheet
37. Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Bioenergy
38. Integrated agro-ecological technology networks for food, bioenergy and bio-material production
Part VII Quizzes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128154977
About the Editor
Anju Dahiya
Dr. Anju Dahiya is Lead Biofuels Instructor at the University of Vermont, where her “Biomass to Biofuels” program, developed with support from the US Department of Energy, brings together experts from the biofuels industry, farms and the university faculty to provide hands on experience working with all possible renewable bio-energy options: liquid biofuels (biodiesel including oil seeds; ethanol, algae oil), solid biomass (woody biomass and grass energy), and biogas. Dr. Dahiya is also President and Senior Research Scientist at GSR Solutions LLC, dedicated to advanced biofuel and related byproducts development. Currently she leads one of the three Farm to Fly F2F2 national level initiatives, and oil-heat project for advanced biofuel production supported by US Department of Agriculture. She has been leading several other biofuel projects supported through Department of Energy, VT Sustainable Jobs Fund; Environmental Protection Agency; NASA, EPSCoR; National Science Foundation, EPSCoR for the development of a robust system of algal-oil production integrated with dairy farm & industrial waste treatment for cost-efficiency. Her algal biofuel work has been featured in television, radio and print, and she is a frequently invited speaker at conferences, state programs, and workshops. To stimulate the advanced biofuel research at regional level she successfully organized the “Algae for Energy in Northeast” conference at the University of Vermont few years ago, and continues to explore novel ways for realizing the energy goals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lead Biofuels Instructor, University of Vermont’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources