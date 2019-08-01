Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage
1st Edition
Using Natural Resources for Sustainable Development
Description
Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage: Using Natural Resources for Sustainable Development presents the technologies associated with bioenergy and CCS and its applicability as an emissions reduction tool. The book explores existing climate policies and current carbon capture and storage technologies. Sections offer an overview of several routes to use biomass and produce bioenergy through processes with low or even negative CO2 emissions. Associated technology and the results of recent research studies to improve the sustainability of the processes are described, pointing out future trends and needs. This book can be used by bioenergy engineering researchers in industry and academia and by professionals and researchers in carbon capture and storage.
Key Features
- Presents the most recent technologies in use and future trends in research and policy
- Examines the bioenergy production and biomass processing value chains, including biorefining, negative emission technologies and the use of microalgae
- Includes techno-economic analysis and sustainability assessment of the technologies discussed, as well as an overview of the latest research results
Readership
Engineers and researchers in the field of biomass, bioenergy, or carbon capture and storage. Industry professionals in energy and sustainability sectors, especially in bioenergy and CCS. Energy and sustainability analysts, consultants and policy makers
Table of Contents
- Negative emissions technologies
- Carbon capture technologies
- Pre- and post-Paris views on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage
- Rightsizing expectations for bioenergy with carbon capture and storage towards ambitious climate goals
- Status of BECCS – potential and challenges
- Role of the ocean in climate stabilization
- The climate mitigation potential of managed versus unmanaged spruce and beech forests in central Europe
- Carbon dioxide capture and use by microalgae in photobioreactors
- Beyond fractionation in the utilization of microalgal components
- Environmental impacts of bioenergy crop production and benefits of multifunctional bioenergy systems
- Killing two birds with one stone: a negative emissions strategy for a soft landing of the US coal sector
- Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage: how carbon storage and biomass resources potentials can impact the development of the BECCS
- Economics and policy of BECCS
- Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage in a future world
Francisca M. Santos, Ana L. Gonçalves, José C.M. Pires
Karen N. Finney, Muhammad Akram, Maria E. Diego, Xin Yang, Mohamed Pourkashanian
Mathias Fridahl
Daniel L. Sanchez1, Peter A. Turner, Ejeong Baik, Christopher B. Field, Sally M. Benson, Katharine J. Mach
Nasim Pour
Celina M. Scott-Buechler, Charles H. Greene
Ernst-Detlef Schulze, Inge Stupak, Dominik Hessenmöller
Ihana A. Severo, Mariany C. Deprá, Leila Q. Zepka and Eduardo Jacob-Lopes
Michele Aresta1, Angela Dibenedetto
Srinivasulu Ale, Pandara V. Femeena, Sushant Mehan, Raj Cibin
Piera Patrizio, Sylvain Leduc, Florian Kraxner, Sabine Fuss, Georg Kindermann, Kasparas Spokas, Elisabeth Wetterlund, Joakim Lundgren, Ping Yowargana, Michael Obersteiner
Sandrine Selosse
Nasim Pour
Patrick Moriarty, Damon Honnery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128162293
About the Editor
Jose Carlos Magalhaes Pires
José Carlos Magalhães Pires graduated in Chemical Engineering by Faculty of Engineering of University of Porto (FEUP) in 2004. He worked in two chemical companies and then started his PhD in Environmental Engineering in 2006 at FEUP. From 2010, he is a postdoctoral researcher in the area of environmental applications of microalgal cultures, including the CO2 capture and bioenergy production. Performed studies showed that microalgal cultures are a promise solution to mitigate the atmospheric CO2 concentration. Dr. Pires is currently Research fellow at LEPABE-FEUP under FCT Investigator 2015 Programme with title "Design configurations of photobioreactors for cultivation of microalgae: bioprocess modelling and sustainability assessment". During the period from 2017 to 2021, JCM Pires will study different PBR designs with numerical tools. JCM Pires published 44 papers in international peer reviewed journals, 2 books and 14 book chapters and his research work was discussed in 27 international meetings and 2 national meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto (FEUP)
Ana Luisa da Cunha Goncalves
Ana Luisa da Cunha Gonçalves graduated in Bioengineering (Biological Engineering Branch) by Faculty of Engineering of University of Porto in 2012. In 2013, she started her PhD in Chemical and Biological Engineering at FEUP. The PhD, entitled Microalgal cultivation for biomass production, CO2 capture and nutrients uptake, aimed the optimization of culturing conditions of microalgae and cyanobacteria in laboratory and pilot scale to improve both CO2 capture and nutrients uptake from the culture medium. Before finishing the PhD, she worked for 9 months as Wet Biomass Production Manager in a microalgal production company. Currently, Dr. Gonçalves is a postdoctoral researcher in the TexBoost project at CITEVE and also an external researcher at LEPABE-FEUP. AL Gonçalves published 20 papers in international peer reviewed journals, 2 book chapters and her research work was discussed in 10 international meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto (FEUP); Postdoctoral Researcher, TexBoost Project, CITEVE