Bioenergy Research: Advances and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Bioenergy Research: Advances and Applications brings biology and engineering together to address the challenges of future energy needs. The book consolidates the most recent research on current technologies, concepts, and commercial developments in various types of widely used biofuels and integrated biorefineries, across the disciplines of biochemistry, biotechnology, phytology, and microbiology.
All the chapters in the book are derived from international scientific experts in their respective research areas. They provide you with clear and concise information on both standard and more recent bioenergy production methods, including hydrolysis and microbial fermentation. Chapters are also designed to facilitate early stage researchers, and enables you to easily grasp the concepts, methodologies and application of bioenergy technologies. Each chapter in the book describes the merits and drawbacks of each technology as well as its usefulness.
The book provides information on recent approaches to graduates, post-graduates, researchers and practitioners studying and working in field of the bioenergy. It is an invaluable information resource on biomass-based biofuels for fundamental and applied research, catering to researchers in the areas of bio-hydrogen, bioethanol, bio-methane and biorefineries, and the use of microbial processes in the conversion of biomass into biofuels.
Key Features
- Reviews all existing and promising technologies for production of advanced biofuels in addition to bioenergy policies and research funding
- Cutting-edge research concepts for biofuels production using biological and biochemical routes, including microbial fuel cells
- Includes production methods and conversion processes for all types of biofuels, including bioethanol and biohydrogen, and outlines the pros and cons of each
Readership
Chemists and Chemical Engineers, biochemical engineers, Biotechnologists, Agricultural Chemists, Environmental Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, academics and research students in these areas
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. Current Bioenergy Researches: Strengths and Future Challenges
Abstract
Introduction
Biopellets
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Biogas
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Bioenergy Research: An Overview on Technological Developments and Bioresources
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Current Bioenergy Practices
Main Biofuel Technologies and Current Processes
Technological Routes for Bioenergy Production
Bioenergy Resources and Biofuels Development Program
Sustainability
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Use of Agroindustrial Residues for Bioethanol Production
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Raw Material
Sugar Production and Fermentation
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4. Recent Advancements in Pretreatment Technologies of Biomass to Produce Bioenergy
Abstract
Lignocelullosic Biomass
Pretreatment of Lignocelullosic Biomass for Biofuels Production
Types of Pretreatments
Trends in Pretreatments
Pretreatment Modeling
Environmental and Economical Aspects
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 5. Biofuels and Bioproducts Produced through Microbial Conversion of Biomass
Abstract
Lignocellulosic Biomass and its Pretreatment
Commonly used Microorganisms for Biological Pretreatment
Strategies of Using Microbial Pretreatment to Enhance Sugar Release for Biofuel and Bioproduct Production
References
Chapter 6. Databases for Bioenergy-Related Enzymes
Abstract
Plant Biomass
Bioenergy-Related Enzymes and Regulation
Databases and Web Servers
Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 7. Isobutanol Production from Bioenergy Crops
Abstract
Background/Introduction
Keto Acid Pathways for Higher Alcohol Production
Biochemistry of Isobutanol Fermentation
Metabolic Engineering of Microorganisms for Isobutanol Production
Feasibility of Using Bioenergy Crops as Sustainable Feedstocks for Isobutanol Production
Technologies That have been Developed for Simultaneous Butanol Fermentation and Recovery
Conclusion and Future Perspective
References
Chapter 8. Lipase-Catalyzed Biodiesel Production: Technical Challenges
Abstract
Introduction
Chemistry of Biodiesel
Transesterification
Disadvantages of Chemical Transesterification
Advantages of Using Lipases in Biodiesel Production
Historical Background of Lipase
Lipase-Catalyzed Transesterification Done in Two Approaches
Advantages of Immobilized Lipase
Technical Challenges
Feedstock
Choice of Enzyme
Molar Ratio (Alcohol/Oil)
Temperature
Water Content
Acyl Acceptors
Solvents
Reactor System
Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Bioelectrochemistry of Microbial Fuel Cells and their Potential Applications in Bioenergy
Abstract
Introduction
Bioelectrochemistry of MFC
Biofilm Electrochemistry for Enhanced MFC Performance: A Molecular Biology Perspective
MFCs for Wastewater Treatment with Concomitant Electricity Production
Summary and Perspectives
References
Chapter 10. Second-Generation Biofuel from High-Efficiency Algal-Derived Biocrude
Abstract
Introduction
Microalgal Biofuel History
Microalgae Biomass/Biofuel Production—Cultivation
Phototrophic Microalgae
Heterotrophic Microalgae
Nutrients
Contamination
Mixing
Culture Techniques
Open-Pond Culture
Photobioreactors
Processing Microalgal Biomass for Biofuels
Microalgal Biomass to Biofuels
Biodiesel
Production of Biodiesel from Microalgae
Comparison of Biodiesel to Petrodiesel
Bioethanol
Bioethanol Production Process
Biomethane
Biohydrogen
Biocrude
Properties of Subcritical Water
Hydrothermal Catalytic Liquefaction
HTL Summary and Outlook
Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Microalgae: The Tiny Microbes with a Big Impact
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Renewable Energy
Petroleum Fuel Scenario in India
Biodiesel
Microalgae: Viable Feedstocks for Biodiesel
Selection of Potent Strains
Genetic Engineering Approach
Microalgal Biodiesel Production
Fatty Acid Methyl Esters and Fuel Properties
Waste Utilization for Biodiesel Production: A Case Study with Scenedesmus obliquus in a Recirculatory Aquaculture System
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 12. Biobased Fats (Lipids) and Oils from Biomass as a Source of Bioenergy
Abstract
Introduction
Sources of Biolipids
Supply and Projected/Purrent Volume
Energy Balance
Processing of Biolipids and Properties of Biolipid-Derived Biofuels
Properties of Pure Plant Oil
Properties of Biodiesel
Biomass to Liquid Fuels (Bio-oil)
Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Use of Volatile Solids from Biomass for Energy Production
Abstract
Introduction
Biodegradability
Addition of Macro- and Micronutrients
Addition of Microbes
Addition of Enzymes
Pretreatments
Longer Retention Times
Energy Crops
Food Processing Residues
Crop Residues
Spent Bedding
Kitchen and Garden Waste
Aquatic Weeds
Digestion Systems
Increase in Solids Content in Wet Digesters
Loading and Unloading of Digesters
Treatment of Digestate in Wet Digesters
Use of Methane
Chemical Conversion of Volatile Solids
Thermal Conversion of Volatile Solids
Discussion
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Biorefinery Systems: An Overview
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction—Biorefinery, Concepts and Emerging Opportunities for Sustainable Economy
Short History of Biorefineries and Bio-Based Products
Biomass Feedstock
Structure of Biorefinery Concept
Biorefinery Platforms
Biorefinery Eco-Efficiency
Concluding Remarks and Perspectives
References
Chapter 15. Catalytic Thermochemical Processes for Biomass Conversion to Biofuels and Chemicals
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Pyrolysis of Biomass
Gasification of Biomass
Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Biomass
Conclusion
References
Chapter 16. Applications of Heterogeneous Catalysts in the Production of Biodiesel by Esterification and Transesterification
Abstract
Introduction
Heteropolyacids
Zeolites
Clay Minerals
Layered Materials
Polymeric Catalysts
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 17. Lignocellulose-Based Chemical Products
Abstract
Introduction
Occurrence and Composition of Lignocellulosic Biomass
Cellulose
Hemicelluloses
Lignin
Pretreatment Technologies
Pretreatment Technologies Still at a Laboratory/Conceptual Stage
Lignocellulosic Biorefineries—Classification
C6 and C6/C5 Sugar Platform
Lignin Platform
Importance of Furans and Aromatics as Building Blocks for Chemicals and Fuels
Carbohydrate Dehydration
Conversion of Technical Lignins into Monoaromatic Chemicals
Conclusions and Further Perspectives
References
Chapter 18. Industrial Lignins: Analysis, Properties, and Applications
Abstract
The Potential of Technical Lignins as a Renewable Raw Material Feedstock
Technical Lignins: Production, Properties, and Analysis
Technical Lignins: Traditional and Emerging Applications
Conclusions
References
Chapter 19. Amino-Based Products from Biomass and Microbial Amino Acid Production
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Amino Acids
Aspartame
Poly(Amino Acid)s
Polyamines
Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter 20. Production of Phytochemicals, Dyes and Pigments as Coproducts in Bioenergy Processes
Abstract
Industrial Phytochemicals
Production of Industrial Phytochemicals
Coproduction of Phytochemicals in Bioenergy Processes
References
Chapter 21. Recent Developments on Cyanobacteria and Green Algae for Biohydrogen Photoproduction and Its Importance in CO2 Reduction
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Mechanisms of Hydrogen Photoproduction
Hydrogen Photoproduction by Cyanobacteria
Hydrogen Photoproduction by Green Algae
References
Chapter 22. Engineered Cyanobacteria: Research and Application in Bioenergy
Abstract
Introduction
Engineering Cyanobacteria
Cyanobacteria as a Production System for Biofuels: Current Status
Conclusion and Outlook
References
Chapter 23. Sustainable Farming of Bioenergy Crops
Abstract
Introduction
Criteria for Sustainable Farming and Sustainable Food Systems
What is Sustainable Bioenergy Production?
How Much Bioenergy may be Produced Sustainably?
Conclusions
References
Chapter 24. Bioenergy Technology and Food Industry Waste Valorization for Integrated Production of Polyhydroxyalkanoates
Abstract
Introduction
PHA Structure and Properties
PHA Production Integrated in Biorefinery Concepts
Conclusions and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 25. Advances and Innovations in Biochar Production and Utilization for Improving Environmental Quality
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Properties of Biochar
Utilization of Biochar for Environmental Quality
Postpyrolysis Indirect Application of Biochar
Conclusions, Knowledge Gaps, and Research Needs
References
Chapter 26. Biochar Processing for Sustainable Development in Current and Future Bioenergy Research
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Theoretical Income Streams
Agricultural Benefits
Economic Analysis
Conclusion
Disclaimers
References
Chapter 27. Development of Thermochemical and Biochemical Technologies for Biorefineries
Abstract
Introduction
Characteristics of Lignocellulosic Biomass
An Overview on Biomass Conversion
Pretreatment—Biomass Size Reduction by Physical or Mechanical Methods
Hydrolysis
Bioconversion—Converting Sugars to Products
Thermochemical Conversion
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 18th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444595614
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444595645
About the Editor
Vijai Gupta
Dr Vijai G. Gupta is an Assistant Professor of Biotechnology at MITS University of India. Currently he is working as Research Scientist at National University of Ireland in Galway. Dr. Gupta’s present work is focused on the development and optimization of novel Enzyme-based bioconversion systems for biorefining and bioenergy. He has been honored with several awards, including the prestigious Indian ICAR Senior Research Fellowship and Indian Young Scientist Award. He has submitted 33 new fungal nucleotide sequences and deposited 147 fungal strains in International databases. His work with Fusarium spp., Colletotrichum gloeosporioides, Penicillium spp. and Trichoderma spp. is augmented by contributions to biotechnological development, molecular diversity, secondary metabolites and industrial applications Dr. Gupta is the editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Plant Pathology and a regional editorial board member of 8 other respected journals. He is the author of 40 journal articles and 27 book chapters. Gupta has also written and edited books and series from reputed publishers, including CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, USA; Springer, USA; Elsevier, USA; Nova Science Publisher, USA and LAP Lambert Academic Publishing, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology, Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia.
Maria Tuohy
Dr. Maria G. Tuohy is the Head of the Molecular Glycobiotechnology Research Group, Department of Biochemistry, School of Natural Sciences, NUI Galway which has developed a strong track record in Glycobiotechnology and Enzyme Biotechnology. She has more than 20 years experience in the molecular biochemistry, genetics and biotechnology of fungi, with a special interest in thermophilic ascomycetes and the characterization of these fungi as cell factories for protein production, including novel thermostable enzymes/enzyme systems. Dr. Tuohy and her group have developed patented enzyme-based technologies for key bioenergy and biorefinery applications from terrestrial and marine biomass and wastes, including 3rd generation feedstocks. The group also investigates the use of enzymes for the recovery and selective modification of high-value biochemicals and plant carbohydrate-derived bioactives (‘Glycobioengineering’). Dr. Tuohy is a PI in the Energy Research Centre, NUI, Galway and the recently funded national Bioenergy and Biorefinery Competence Centre, is a member of the EU FP7 Biofuels Platform and a national research PhytoNetwork. Dr. Tuohy has been a visiting researcher in RUGhent, Belgium and BSH Institut fur Holzchemie, Hamburg. Dr. Tuohy is author of ~132 research publications, including refereed publications, book chapters, conference papers poster/short communications. She is also a reviewer for international journals and funding agencies and several books as co-editor- Springer Science Publisher, USA; CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, USA; Germany; Nova Science Publisher, USA and Elsevier Press, USA (under Progress) with Dr. V. K. Gupta
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Ireland, Galway, Ireland
Christian Kubicek
Affiliations and Expertise
Vienna University of Technology, Austria
Jack Saddler
Dr. John (Jack) Saddler is the endowed Professor of Forest Products Biotechnology / Bioenergy (originally an NSERC Industry Chair) and also the former Dean, Faculty of Forestry at the University of British Columbia.
Professor Saddler has been involved, for more than 30 years, in various national and international organizations that have advanced the global understanding of how woody biomass can be converted to useful fuels and chemicals. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, Canada’s highest recognition for scientists, and he has received many other awards such as the International Union of Forest Research Organizations (IUFRO’s) Scientific Achievement Award, and the Charles D. Scott award for contributions to the field of “Biotechnology for fuels and Chemicals”. Professor Saddler is also the recipient of the prestigious Leadership award, presented from Life Sciences British Columbia for demonstrated leadership in the industry and given to individuals who have assisted in the creation and advancement of the broader life sciences communities over time.
Professor Saddler has published more than 380 papers, several books, holds several patents, and is a regular reviewer/advisor for agencies such as the US Dept. of Energy, USDA, NSERC, and World Bank. He has trained more than 70 graduate students, Post Doc.s, and Research Associates, many of whom are now in senior positions in industry, government, and academia around the world
Outside of the research setting, Professor Saddler has not only advised policymakers at the highest levels provincially and nationally, but has been instrumental in the creation of long-standing initiatives to demonstrate, commercialize, and transfer promising biorefining technologies, such as the creation of the BC Bioenergy Network. Nationally, his influence extends to such bodies as the Science Directorate of the Canadian Forest Service, the Canadian Council of Forests Ministers, and the National Roundtable on Economy and Environment. Internationally, he has contributed significantly to the work of the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the US DoE, USDA, the International Energy Agency (IEA) Paris, and he has acted as the Co-Task Leader of the Liquid Biofuels network of IEA Bioenergy organization for many years.
B.Sc. (Hons) Microbiology - University of Edinburgh, 1975
Ph.D. Micobiology/Biochemistry - University of Glasgow, 1978
Former Dean, Faculty of Forestry; Professor of Forest Products Biotechnology / Bioenergy
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Feng Xu
Feng Xu is a Staff Scientist in the Department of Protein Chemistry at Novozymes, Inc. (a subsidiary of Novozymes A/S) where he has been a research scientist since 1992. His research interests are in enzymology and enzyme biotechnology, particularly that related to oxidoreductases (Cu-oxidase, heme peroxidase, flavoenzymes) and carbohydrases (cellulases, amylases). In the past decade, he has focused on enzymatic conversion of biomass and led the effort discovering the function of GH61 enzyme in enzymatic cellulose degradation.
Feng Xu is the author or co-author of about 89 articles, reviews, or book chapters, and is the inventor or co-inventor of about 38 issued or pending patents. Feng Xu served at the Editorial Advisory Panel of Biochemical Journal (2005-2013) and is a member of the American Chemical Society.
Feng Xu completed his doctorate at the University of Paris VII in France (1982-1986) and his bachelor’s degree at Wuhan University in China (1978-1982). He worked as a postgraduate researcher at the University of California at San Diego (1986-1988) and a Research Investigator at the University of Michigan (1988-1992).
Affiliations and Expertise
Novozymes, Inc., CA, USA